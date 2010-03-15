Top 15 NBA In-Game Dunkers

After some notable above-the-rim mishaps — namely a doomed 360 attempt snuffed out by LeBron James and a basic one-hander he missed all by himself in crunch time against San Antonio — Jason Richardson obviously hasn’t lost any confidence in his skills.
Putting the punctuation mark on last night’s Suns/Hornets game, J-Rich found himself on another fourth-quarter breakaway, and this time he successfully completed a 360. The Suns were up by a lot at the time, and the Hornets don’t have anybody like LeBron who’s a threat to pick off random dunk attempts like a fly-swatter, but it was impressive nonetheless.
J-Rich is older than he looks at 29 years old, so some people might be surprised that he’s is still one of the game’s elite dunkers. After winning two All-Star Weekend contests he’s done with that part, but Richardson still makes the highlight reel on the regular in actual games. Who joins him on the NBA’s Top 15 in-game dunkers list? At least in my view…
1. LeBron James
2. Andre Iguodala
3. Dwight Howard
4. Josh Smith
5. Rudy Gay
6. Derrick Rose
7. Jason Richardson
8. Dwyane Wade
9. Corey Brewer
10. J.R. Smith
11. Amar’e Stoudemire
12. Shannon Brown
13. Vince Carter
14. Gerald Wallace
15. J.J. Hickson
Who’s on your list?
wtf? kobe should not be on that list anymore. derrick rose should not be that high if even on that list. especially not higher than jrich.
If Vince even dunks once… in a warm-up… ALL SEASON LONG… He deserves to be on this list. Respect VC.
Where’s Tyrus Thomas?
What D.Rose are you watching? He definitely belongs on this list.
I don’t understand how Vince would belong on this list. I think it’s correct in leaving him off. Who has he dunked on lately?? Even if he dunks “in a warm-up”?? People respect VC, but he’s not one of the league top 15 in-game dunkers anymore. It’s not about being disrespectful, it’s the truth.
kobe? wtf? he barely even gets up nowadays…
jj hickson? lmao are you joking…
russel westbrook!
How is terrance williams not on the list?
I rather put Russell Westbrook or Kevin Durant or Melo in this list rather than J.J. Hickson. Hickson’s dunks only happen when nobody guards him. I’d even put Dahntay Jones here than Hickson
Did they change the list or is everybody blind? Because everybody’s complaining about Kobe being on the list and I don’t see him anywhere..
I honestly just forgot about Vince when I first made the list, but on second thought he deserves a spot. He doesn’t dunk as much anymore, but when he does he’s done some nice work.
Good calls on Tyrus and T-Will.
@Quedas — I cut Kobe from the original list to make room for Vince.
@Austin – Yeah, I thought it would be something like that ;)
id put monta ellis before jj hickson
the list is OK, but Hickson?? really??? What about DeMar DeRozan, Ty Thomas, NenÃª, Terrence Williams, Russell Westbrook, Tyreke Evans, Chris Bosh, Nate Robinson, Paul Pierce, Michael Beasley… all of them are better than Hickson at dunking
The order is off to me, but the names are pretty solid…
1. LBJ
2. D-12
3. J. Smoove
4. Shannon ‘One-Hand’ Brown
5. Wade
6. Amare
7. G. Wallace
8. JR Smith
9. Iggydola
10. B Westrbook
11. Jason Richardson
12. Rudy Gay
13. Ariza (Does he still dunk? I haven’t seen the Rockets on TV this season! LOL)
14. Iggydola (Only this low, because my Sixers are terrible this season)
15. BOGUT!!!! (For his super slow-mo dunk on Big Snacks!!!)
Honorable Mention
Durant
Odom (When he actually makes a dunk, they’re usually on someone)
Griffin (Crazy dunks on 2K10)
Deron Williams
Lou Williams (Because he tries to dunk on everyone and everything all the time)
K Mart (Because when does dunk, they’re pretty nice)
Boozer (Proactive and some jump shoes got him some hops this season)
i woulda put shannon brown a lil higher based on this year does gerald green still play in the league???
@My Favorite Superhero
You are a true Sixers fan… You even put Iguodala twice on that list ;)
wat about jamario moon demar derozen and how nate rob wins dunk contest with these ppl in the league is still amazing… he cant even get on the list lol
heres my list
1)Vince
2)Dominique
..
…
..
10)Iguodala
rest are all left in the dust!!
Respect the best
Vince Carter cannot be that low have you watched Vince highlight tapes most in game dunks from him can win dunk competitions in almost any year since he got in the league and Kenyon Martin should also be on the list.
Baron Davis might belong on there.
Dwight does nothing to be on this list. he may have the most number of dunks total, but its not like he posterizes people or does anything other than a two handed dunk. (David Lee puts more sauce in his dunks than Howard does)
Brewer had 2 good dunks this year, but should be a little lower on the list.
what the deuce is Hickson doin on the list? I have never even seen him in a highlight.
Amare should be much higher on the list.
and the people talkin bout Kobe shouldn’t be on the list-they never even put him on it!
@ Quedas…it’s Monday!
@ Hucklebuck….Dwight basically catches anything near the basket and throws it down and let’s be serious…..who, in their right mind, is going to try to block a Howard dunk????
Kenyon Martin should get some love and so should Russel Westbrook and stop hatin on D rose he has posterized so many people this season just ask Zach Randolph, GORAN DRAGIC and Greg Oden.
rudy gay should mos def be on the list!!!!
Sad to say, but Kobe’s not on this list anymore. But by the same logic, neither is Vince. You’re either going to base this on a player’s past work or NOT, but if you ARE (see: VINCE BEING ON THE LIST), then you gotta put Kobe back in.
And Russ West is on here most definitely. Top 15 currently right?
LBJ23
IGGY POP
JOSH SMITH
D12
DERRICK ROSE
RUDY GAY
J-RICH
CRASH
FLASH
J.R. SWISH
STAT
VC
SHANNON
MICHAEL BEAST-LY
K-MART
JJ HICHSON
BIRDMAN
In no particular order (sorry, I don’t have enough time lol):
Bron
Rudy Gay
Josh Smith
Derrick Rose
Jr Smith
KMart
Igoudala
Shannon Brown
DWade
Dwight Howard
Ariza
Westbrook
Tyrus Thomas
Jason Richardson
Stat
Nate Rob might be 16
Is this the same Jason Richardson who blotched a simple pseudo-breakaway dunk a few weeks ago? I guess that was on the highlight reel too, if the wrong reason.
At least you guys didn’t include Richard Jefferson. Every time I caught him on a live game, he’d be missing dunks/layups left and right.
Alonzo Gee the rookie form the Wizards is a nice dunker too…Dude got hopes check him out
For the person that said D Rose shouldn’t be on this list see example A: Randolph, Zach and Example B: Dragic, Goran.
Richard Jefferson should be in there too. And Nate Rob should be in the top 15…you don’t get invited to the dunk contest without being a top in-game dunker.
fuck nate rob. period.
Kenyon Martin is a great in game dunker. He slams down just as hard as Amare
i’d probably leave out JJ Hickson, and insert Kevin Durant in there
This list is stupid.
Brandon Roy has had some man sized dunks, just ask the Clippers. Yes I know he doesn’t dunk that much but when he actually throws it down its meaningful and impactful. Plus he’s not an egotistical glory hog like LeBron James. Honorable Mention: Jerryd Bayless and Martell Webster cuz when they dunk its always powerful and strong.
Plus some guys who need more dunk love:
Ronnie Price Rodney Stuckey
Brandon Jennings Chris Wilcox
Dahntay Jones Julian Wright
Carl Landry Lou Williams
Shawn Marion
Flip Murray
Travis Outlaw
Mickael Pietrus
Rajon Rondo