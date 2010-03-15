Top 15 NBA In-Game Dunkers

After some notable above-the-rim mishaps — namely a doomed 360 attempt snuffed out by LeBron James and a basic one-hander he missed all by himself in crunch time against San Antonio — Jason Richardson obviously hasn’t lost any confidence in his skills.

Putting the punctuation mark on last night’s Suns/Hornets game, J-Rich found himself on another fourth-quarter breakaway, and this time he successfully completed a 360. The Suns were up by a lot at the time, and the Hornets don’t have anybody like LeBron who’s a threat to pick off random dunk attempts like a fly-swatter, but it was impressive nonetheless.

J-Rich is older than he looks at 29 years old, so some people might be surprised that he’s is still one of the game’s elite dunkers. After winning two All-Star Weekend contests he’s done with that part, but Richardson still makes the highlight reel on the regular in actual games. Who joins him on the NBA’s Top 15 in-game dunkers list? At least in my view…

1. LeBron James

2. Andre Iguodala

3. Dwight Howard

4. Josh Smith

5. Rudy Gay

6. Derrick Rose

7. Jason Richardson

8. Dwyane Wade

9. Corey Brewer

10. J.R. Smith

11. Amar’e Stoudemire

12. Shannon Brown

13. Vince Carter

14. Gerald Wallace

15. J.J. Hickson

Who’s on your list?