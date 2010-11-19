NBA Castaways: Top 15 Players Stuck on Bad Teams

These have not been good times for sports in my hometown. The Seahawks, probably the most inconsistent team in the NFL, could win the league’s worst division with a sub-.500 record. The Mariners are coming off another 100-loss season. U of Washington football has to run the table to make a bowl game (any bowl game). And the Sonics … oh yeah.

So the fact that Felix Hernandez won the AL Cy Young this week was kind of a big deal back home. Having watched as many M’s games as I could — especially Hernandez’s starts — I felt King Felix was/is the best pitcher in the game. But a mini-controversy has sprung up because Felix’s win-loss record (13-12) isn’t that of your usual Cy Young winner. You don’t even have to be a new-age stat geek to look at all the other relevant pitching categories and see how good Felix was this year and realize that his record was simply a result of playing for a terrible offensive team, but some think he shouldn’t be rewarded for playing on a bad team that played in so many no-pressure games. Fortunately the voters were able to look past the M’s offensive struggles, which Felix can’t do anything about, and give the right guy the award.

NBA players rarely get such recognition. With the exception of Rookie of the Year, players on losing teams don’t win awards, have a tough time making All-Star teams, and rarely get national TV games. Who are the MVP’s of the LVT’s in the League? Here are 15 guys from teams currently under .500 in the standings.

*** *** ***

1. AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE, Knicks — He did ask for this. Well, not exactly this, a 4-8 record and the fourth-worst defense in the League, but Amar’e (21.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg) wanted to come to New York and save the Knicks. It’s still early, though. Rome wasn’t built in a season.

2. RUDY GAY, Grizzlies — He has really embraced his role as the face of the franchise after Memphis signed him to an $80 million-plus deal over the summer. Gay (23.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.7 spg) is looking to take cover in crunch time, and has come through on multiple occasions this year already, but he can’t guard everybody on the opposing team.

3. GERALD WALLACE, Bobcats — You already know how he gets garbage buckets (18.5 ppg), boards (8.3 rpg) and makes game-changing plays on defense and with his hustle. But did you know he’s knocking down 45 percent of his threes this year?

4. TYREKE EVANS, Kings — How many second-year players have averaged 20-5-5? Right now ‘Reke is at 19.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 5.0 apg.

5. ZACH RANDOLPH, Grizzlies — All he does is score and rebound (16.4 ppg, 11.2 rpg), and his current numbers will go up as he gets healthy from a tailbone injury suffered on Opening NIght. Like I always ask, who couldn’t use a 20-and-10 guy on their roster?