The Top 15 Seniors In College Basketball

This college basketball season has been filled with a lot of undeniable talent, especially from the freshmen, such asand. They have all been impacting this season. But not only have the freshmen been killing, but also the super sophs and juniors. Marquee players likes or evenhave been under every college basketball fan’s radar.

But nobody ever mentions the seniors. What about the players that been through thick and thin and willed their teams to victories? Or how about the players that decided to stay and graduate while improving their stock so one day they can actually make the league? All these thoughts raise one more question.

Simply, where is the love?

I mean, seniors are just as important–if not more important–than freshmen. The leadership and maturity is something you simply can not teach. That said, I put together a list of the top 15 seniors that deserve some spotlight and might have been lost in all the freshman phenom hoopla.

15. C.J. Wilcox

Washington

A phenomenal outside shooter, the 6-5 swingman is putting up nearly 20 points per game and hitting three triples a night. Already being touted as a potential first-round pick this summer, Wilcox is also a solid defensive player, averaging a combined 2.1 stocks (blocks plus steals) per game. It’s too bad Washington is super average, currently just 13-11.

14. Roy Devyn Marble

Iowa

Like his father Roy Marble, Devyn Marble is a flat-out scorer that has abilities that NBA scouts are salivating over. His best attribute is his ability to be versatile and have an impact on games from various positions on the floor. The Iowa senior is a great guard that can finish with either hand and through contact. His high basketball IQ is evidence he is ready for the next level.

13. Cory Jefferson

Baylor

Cory Jefferson is a long, athletic forward that is capable of shooting right into the first round of this year’s draft. At 6-9, with a 7-0 wingspan, Jefferson possesses an NBA-caliber physique that is more than ready for the next level.

12. Patric Young

Florida

At 6-9 and with a 7-1 wingspan, big man Patric Young was already looked to play at the next level. Equipped with elite potential and showing flashes of dominance in the paint, Young hasn’t developed the way many expected he would, leveling off this year to the tune of 10.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. With that being said, he’s still a potential NBA player on one of the best teams in college basketball.

11. Cleanthony Early

Wichita State

Averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, Wichita State’s Cleanthony Early is one of the best players in the country. While helping propel the shockers to a 25-0 start and making them one of two undefeated teams in the country, there is no way you can not mention Cleanthony Early on this list.

10. Markel Brown

Oklahoma State

The freakishly athletic shooting guard has tremendous explosiveness and is one of the most athletic players in the country. Averaging 16.6 points a game while shooting 48 percent from the floor, Markel Brown makes it look easy and is a natural on the hardwood.