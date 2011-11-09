Top 25 Breakout Players & Teams To Watch In The NBA, College & High School This Season

Sometimes when you’re putting together an issue it takes on a life of its own. That was definitely the case for Dime #66. Typically this would have been our NBA Preview Issue, looking at all the stars and storylines for the upcoming year. But with the 2011-12 NBA season indefinitely on hold until a new collective bargaining agreement is in place, a central theme began to arise while we were planning.
What we’ve dubbed The Breakout Issue features the rising stars from the NBA, college and high school ranks that are primed to breakout this season. Ever since our first issue 10 years ago, we’ve made it our mission to tell the stories that need to be told â€“ not just the ones that we’re supposed to. And like that first issue with Allen Iverson on the cover, our list is topped by a point guard that is poised to change the game as we know it, and become the NBA’s next breakout star: John Wall.
With that, here are the Top 25 players and teams primed to breakout this season…
lol@ Jonny Flynn having a stellar rookie season. I know you guys love him but it’s time to come back down to earth.
yeh… no way in hell Flynn breaks out.
Not only is he STILL recovering from his injury, it’s going to be hard getting minutes on the rockets.
He definitely needed a change of scenery, but houston wasn’t the right place for him.
i hope he proves me wrong
I see yall are going to ride this Flynn thing until the wheels fall off. He is least talked about b/c there is nothing to talk about. I missed John Wall being an elite PG. He is on his way but not in that class currently.
You guys need to let John Wall develope on his own, without trying to crown him elite so soon. Soph year in the NBA is always hard, and he hasn’t shown anything in these summer games that says he is a better player.
Lil Wayne obsession is Skylar Diggins is troubling. He is a piece of sh!t. Skylar is a star struck kid who is from a small town. I can see this being a big problem down the line. This is the same dude who just had a kid Lauren London. And I predict he’ll have Skylar (who loves to freestyle and rap) come to be on track with him, and all hell will break loose after that.
@DIME
How can you guys not put Tony Wroten Jr. on this list? The guy is going to be crazy good at Washington unless he gets injured.