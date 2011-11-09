Top 25 Breakout Players & Teams To Watch In The NBA, College & High School This Season

#James Harden #Paul George
11.09.11 7 years ago 4 Comments
Sometimes when you’re putting together an issue it takes on a life of its own. That was definitely the case for Dime #66. Typically this would have been our NBA Preview Issue, looking at all the stars and storylines for the upcoming year. But with the 2011-12 NBA season indefinitely on hold until a new collective bargaining agreement is in place, a central theme began to arise while we were planning.

What we’ve dubbed The Breakout Issue features the rising stars from the NBA, college and high school ranks that are primed to breakout this season. Ever since our first issue 10 years ago, we’ve made it our mission to tell the stories that need to be told â€“ not just the ones that we’re supposed to. And like that first issue with Allen Iverson on the cover, our list is topped by a point guard that is poised to change the game as we know it, and become the NBA’s next breakout star: John Wall.

With that, here are the Top 25 players and teams primed to breakout this season…

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Paul George
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSBaylor UniversityBuddy HieldBUTLER UNIVERSITYDEMAR DEROZANDeuce BelloDimeMagEVAN TURNERFeatured GalleryGERALD HENDERSONIsaiah WhiteheadJAMES HARDENJaMychal GreenJeff TeagueJeremy LambJoe JacksonJOHN WALLJonny FlynnJosh SelbyKhyle MarshallMercedes RussellMitch McGaryPatric YoungPAUL GEORGEPerry JonesQuincy MillerReal StoriesRonald NoredSamantha PrahalisShaquille JohnsonSkylar DigginsTERRENCE ROSSThomas Robinson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP