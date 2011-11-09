Top 25 Breakout Players & Teams To Watch In The NBA, College & High School This Season

Sometimes when you’re putting together an issue it takes on a life of its own. That was definitely the case for Dime #66 . Typically this would have been our NBA Preview Issue, looking at all the stars and storylines for the upcoming year. But with the 2011-12 NBA season indefinitely on hold until a new collective bargaining agreement is in place, a central theme began to arise while we were planning.

What we’ve dubbed The Breakout Issue features the rising stars from the NBA, college and high school ranks that are primed to breakout this season. Ever since our first issue 10 years ago, we’ve made it our mission to tell the stories that need to be told â€“ not just the ones that we’re supposed to. And like that first issue with Allen Iverson on the cover, our list is topped by a point guard that is poised to change the game as we know it, and become the NBA’s next breakout star: John Wall.

With that, here are the Top 25 players and teams primed to breakout this season…