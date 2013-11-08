The Top 25 College Basketball Players Right Now

The college basketball season is upon us. Stunning upsets and jaw-dropping plays will fulfill a void within the NCAAB nation.

Every year, coaches and recruiters spend tireless hours trying to locate the best high school talent in the nation and convince said talent to play for their respective programs. Players such as Andrew Wiggins, Julius Randle and Aaron Gordon are ready to make their name known to the college basketball world.

Although the young guns are receiving a majority of the hype this year, there are returning players that have the ability to take the nation by storm.

I felt it would be appropriate to rank the top 25 college basketball players heading into the 2013-2014 season. Each player on this list is an elite talent, and someone to look out for.

Keep in mind that this list is based off what each player will do this season; draft stock was not taken into consideration.

Here are the top 25 players in college basketball right now.

*** *** ***

25. ISAIAH AUSTIN, Baylor â€“ Austin is extremely thin for his position. He needs to bulk up, and become a more imposing force in the paint. He can, however, block and alter shots, and he has some nice low-post footwork. Austin will need to be three or four-year player in order to be NBA ready.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

24. ALEX POYTHRESS, Kentucky â€“ Poythress had a spotty season last year, but to be fair, last year’s Wildcats team was a disaster. Coming back a year older, Poythress is ready to be more of a leader and a more involved member of the offensive. Kentucky will need him to complement Randle.

23. JOE HARRIS, Virginia â€“ Harris is a great scorer, and showed he is capable of carrying a team. He returns this year with much more help, so he might be able to shoot closer to 50 percent from the field this season.

22. JOEL EMBIID, Kansas â€“ Embiid is such a skilled big that NBA scouts will be amazed at him this season. His talent, combined with the ability of Wiggins and Selden, makes the Jayhawks a serious threat this season. He has a lot of uncommon attributes for players his size, which makes him a matchup nightmare for other forwards and centers in the BIG-12.