Top 25 Dunkers on the Planet, Pt. 3

Are there really 19 dunkers in the world better than Vince Carter? Nineteen? If you’ve been paying attention to the events of the last few years, you would know that there are. But the shocked, negative reaction to Vince ranking No. 20 on our list makes sense. It’s like saying Rakim isn’t a Top-3 MC on the hip-hop scene; initially it sounds crazy, but when you consider this is about today and not all-time, it starts to sound right.

Moving on with the list of the Top 25 dunkers on the planet, the next bunch includes one man who has been called the next Vince, one who tops VC in dunk contest titles, and another who just recently did something we know Vince has never done by jumping over seven people to finish a dunk. Here are Nos. 15-11…

*** *** ***

15. RUDY GAY (Memphis Grizzlies)

Probable cause : One of the best on the breakaway, Rudy’s tomahawk and two-hand windmills are NBA highlight reel staples, as are his more intimate posterizations.

Reasonable doubt : Didn’t make much of an impact in his lone NBA dunk contest appearance in ’08.

Physical evidence :

*** *** ***

14. SHANNON BROWN (Los Angeles Lakers)

Probable cause : Fearless in the lane, he would try to dunk on Jigsaw without considering the consequences.

Reasonable doubt : His much-hyped 2010 NBA dunk contest appearance was a flop.

Physical evidence :

*** *** ***

13. DEMAR DEROZAN (Toronto Raptors)

Probable cause : 2008 McDonald’s high school dunk champ, 2nd-place in 2010 NBA dunk contest, closest thing Toronto has had to Vince since Vince.

Reasonable doubt : “Heir Canada” was a slight letdown in his rookie year, only because we’ve been hearing the Vince comparisons since he was in high school. Going to the Raptors only raised the already sky-high expectations.

Physical evidence :

*** *** ***

12. JASON RICHARDSON (Phoenix Suns)

Probable cause : Two-time NBA dunk contest winner still takes that contest mentality into games.

Reasonable doubt : Has some notable missed dunks lately, including getting blocked on 360s and bricking a simple one-hand breakaway during a crucial fourth-quarter moment.

Physical evidence :

*** *** ***

11. KEION BELL (Pepperdine University)

Probable cause : On pace to complete a dunk where he jumps over nine people. During a game.

Reasonable doubt : With a little more in-game work, he’ll keep moving up this list. The contest material has been amazing, but there’s been better out there.

Physical evidence :

Stay tuned for Nos. 10 through 6…

