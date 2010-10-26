Top 25 Dunkers on the Planet, Pt. 3

Are there really 19 dunkers in the world better than Vince Carter? Nineteen? If you’ve been paying attention to the events of the last few years, you would know that there are. But the shocked, negative reaction to Vince ranking No. 20 on our list makes sense. It’s like saying Rakim isn’t a Top-3 MC on the hip-hop scene; initially it sounds crazy, but when you consider this is about today and not all-time, it starts to sound right.
Moving on with the list of the Top 25 dunkers on the planet, the next bunch includes one man who has been called the next Vince, one who tops VC in dunk contest titles, and another who just recently did something we know Vince has never done by jumping over seven people to finish a dunk. Here are Nos. 15-11…
15. RUDY GAY (Memphis Grizzlies)
Probable cause: One of the best on the breakaway, Rudy’s tomahawk and two-hand windmills are NBA highlight reel staples, as are his more intimate posterizations.
Reasonable doubt: Didn’t make much of an impact in his lone NBA dunk contest appearance in ’08.
Physical evidence:
14. SHANNON BROWN (Los Angeles Lakers)
Probable cause: Fearless in the lane, he would try to dunk on Jigsaw without considering the consequences.
Reasonable doubt: His much-hyped 2010 NBA dunk contest appearance was a flop.
Physical evidence:
13. DEMAR DEROZAN (Toronto Raptors)
Probable cause: 2008 McDonald’s high school dunk champ, 2nd-place in 2010 NBA dunk contest, closest thing Toronto has had to Vince since Vince.
Reasonable doubt: “Heir Canada” was a slight letdown in his rookie year, only because we’ve been hearing the Vince comparisons since he was in high school. Going to the Raptors only raised the already sky-high expectations.
Physical evidence:
12. JASON RICHARDSON (Phoenix Suns)
Probable cause: Two-time NBA dunk contest winner still takes that contest mentality into games.
Reasonable doubt: Has some notable missed dunks lately, including getting blocked on 360s and bricking a simple one-hand breakaway during a crucial fourth-quarter moment.
Physical evidence:
11. KEION BELL (Pepperdine University)
Probable cause: On pace to complete a dunk where he jumps over nine people. During a game.
Reasonable doubt: With a little more in-game work, he’ll keep moving up this list. The contest material has been amazing, but there’s been better out there.
Physical evidence:
Please, just shut the fuck up about this jumping over SEVEN people. He stacked a bunch of midgets and fetuses in the smallest pile of seven people ever created, then used the only big one to launch himself. Get that guy off the list for that dunk, wtf?
Before people come on whining about “you couldn’t do that shit”, yeah, I’ve jumped over a person to dunk before. I’m sure once I can dunk again (had knee surgery 6 weeks ago, just started walking without brace), I’ll stack my daughter’s preschool class creatively and jump over all those lil’ fucks, tape it and put it on youtube so you can all see. Then maybe I’ll get 15th on this list.
Vince can’t even get as much respect as Shannon Brown? Shannon is fearless in game, but his dunk contest appearance was an absolute disgrace. He lived up to his female sounding name “Shannon” in that dunk contest…
This list is getting wacker by the day.
Shannon (I can only do the same 1 hand dunk everytime) Brown. A guy who responsible for the worst dunk contest performance in history. Seriously. He probably wouldn’t crack top 50 on any serious bball fans list.
J rich?? You guys talk about vince falling of the past couple of years. I’m assuming you haven’t watched a single phoenix game because Richardson almost never dunks. And when he does, its nothing special. At least Vince has style.
You guys seriously failed by ranking Wade 21, Vince 20 and Amare 17. Those three are guys that have had some of the nastiest posterizations, and are consistently dunking on people left and right. On top of it you add insult to injury by putting Rose who probably has less than 20 dunks in his entire career at 16.
I’m not even going to mention keion (jump over midgets while pushing off) bell because he already got trashed when you guys uploaded that video and claimed he was the best dunker in college.
Based on preseason alone, Griffin should be top 5 according to you guys.
This list better not leave off Westbrook or Jeff Green and anyone who disagrees needs to go watch some youtube highlights of both of them.
Quincy Acy from Baylor needs to be in the top 10. Dunked 10 times in a game against a talented team like Texas. Ridiculous.
LMAO@Control, u went in on that ish. Ive never seen the KBell dunk mentioned but im never impressed with that. Although Nates over D12 still looked cool as sh!t even with the launch. Derozen should not be on this list at all, let alone this high. He was weak in the dunk contest with no real vert or creativeness. Hes been blocked at the rim on dunk attempts. I really havent understood the love affair with this kid since he was balling for Master Ps AAU squad. He is no diff from Bill Walker, but whatever. Oh and Shannons dunk contest performance was mind boggling. He was almost worse than D. Armstrong. Then he had that oop in the finals to make me 4get.
Honestly, the only thing dunking over 7 dwarfs should get you is the title “Snow White”. Instead it gets you ranked 11th best dunker in the world, haha.
Thank you, Control. That was the most sense I’ve heard all day.
@control
I am loving the Snow White nickname, and glad to see your in mid season form
@Chi
I was looking for a comeback to the DeRozan is Bill Walker line but I couldnt think of any. That shit is depressing…
really dude, stop writing now, you will get ya ass fired from the dime office
ps u just suck
this list gets -1000000000 respect and must be for comedic purposes only cuz theres no way in the world vince isnt top 5 just for his 2000 NBA dunk contest and mcdonalds game dunk contest ALONE. And you whoever wrote must have been kush’d out of there mind for having the audacity to even suggest vince isnt top 5 minimum. Vince is top 3 hands down…”only 2 rest in heaven (retired) can be mentioned in the same breathe as him.”
Amazing, yet another jacka$$ arguing that VC is the best dunker in the world…when for the 3rd time the writer explained its for CURRENT 2010 status. Not the 95mcds game u flucking jagaloon. @Darkness, i had my questions about JRich and S.Brown too. I cant see why Jrich is still considered a top dunker. But like i posted earlier, Shannons alley oop in the finals shows he is one of the best in game dunkers in the world. Not much for creativity, he just jumps out the gym. Should be on the list, but maybe lower.
First thing you have to do, is make up your mind, best 25 right now should not include VC or J-Rich!
Maybe you should have made some scales from 1 to 10 for each category that you stated (in-game dunks, contest, practice dunks, level of competition, power and so on).
Then you rank each candidate on every scale. VC would get 0 for contest dunks because he wasn’t in a contest for the last 10 years, also for in-game dunks he would get less then 3 as he doesn’t dunk that much anymore and when he does he is far from jumping like some young cats are jumping right now. Maybe some guys just were not in any dunk contest lately but u think they would perform great… for this I have two words: Shannon Brown.
This way the top would be more real and not based on some stupid assumptions and awful taste and maybe love for old guys like vince and jrich. In your top I expect to see Guy Dupuy, Golden Child, Justin Darlington and other guys that can 360 between the legs dunks but could never serve a facial in a real game due to lack of other skills than jumping, like getting open, passing by a defender, even dribbling the ball.
If these guys will be in your top 5 than this is just stupid..
@chicagorilla i assume youre referring to me with the vince comment, i never said he was the best dunker in the world cause he isnt. Vinces half assed dunks present day is still better some of these dudes. Top 3 dunkers in the world present day is Guy Dupuy, Mr 720, & James White. This list is still awful Dwade, Drose, & Amare are better dunkers for there posters alone than Jrich, Demar, & Keion Bell (dunking over 7ppl is impressive but that doesnt make u top 11 dunker in the world) travis leslie is a better dunker than keion. Shannon Brown should be lower on the list as well.