Top 25 Dunkers on the Planet, Pt. 4

Here’s where it gets really difficult. In taking this ranking of the Top 25 dunkers on the planet beyond the NBA realm, it opens the door for all kinds of interpretation. When judging somebody like, say, LeBron James against a professional circus act like Guy Dupuy, how much weight do you give to the different elements of dunking? How important is doing it in games against the best players in the sport? How important are dunk contest performances? How important is dunking on players, compared to dunking over regular people?

But remember, there is no scientific method to judging dunkers. We took as much of a general consensus in the Dime office as possible, but it’s like ranking sneakers or our Mom’s cooking: Too many people like too many different flavors and styles. That said, here are Nos. 10 through 6 …

*** *** ***

10. LEBRON JAMES (Miami Heat)

Probable cause : Most of the time, NBA defenders just slide to the side when LeBron comes through the lane. When somebody does step up, they get dunked on. LeBron has also pulled off contest-worthy crams in games and in layup lines.

Reasonable doubt : And yet he still hasn’t been in a dunk contest since the 2003 McDonald’s high school version. And when he gets on a breakaway, LeBron usually goes with the one-hand tomahawk that gets kind of redundant.

Physical evidence :

*** *** ***

9. GERALD GREEN (Lokomotiv Kuban, Russia)

Probable cause : This generation’s Terrence Stansbury, G-Money’s NBA career was defined by a couple dunk contest appearances before he fell off the radar. Green won the NBA crown in ’07, and was arguably the most creative competitor in ’08.

Physical evidence : Still wowing crowds in the Russian pro league, some say Green’s repertoire is too gimmicky, with the cupcakes and tables and socks-only dunks.

*** *** ***

8. GUY DUPUY (Team Flight Brothers)

Probable cause : Professional contest dunker does some truly indescribable things in the air.

Reasonable doubt : But can he play? Has he played? As Bruce Lee might say, rims don’t foul back.

Physical evidence :

*** *** ***

7. DWIGHT HOWARD (Orlando Magic)

Probable cause : A true center who dunks with the creativity, bounce and fluidity of a small forward.

Reasonable doubt : His in-game work isn’t very diverse, and his signature dunk wasn’t really a dunk.

Physical evidence :

*** *** ***

6. TAURIAN FONTENETTE (Dallas Generals, ABA)

Probable cause : Rose to fame on the AND 1 Mix Tape tour, where he came in with the nickname “Air Up There,” and left with the handle “Mr. 720.”

Reasonable doubt : With the AND 1 tour’s demise, his toughest comp as of late has been the open air in front of him.

Physical evidence :

Stay tuned for Nos. 5 through 1…

