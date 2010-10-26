Top 25 Dunkers on the Planet, Pt. 4

Here’s where it gets really difficult. In taking this ranking of the Top 25 dunkers on the planet beyond the NBA realm, it opens the door for all kinds of interpretation. When judging somebody like, say, LeBron James against a professional circus act like Guy Dupuy, how much weight do you give to the different elements of dunking? How important is doing it in games against the best players in the sport? How important are dunk contest performances? How important is dunking on players, compared to dunking over regular people?
But remember, there is no scientific method to judging dunkers. We took as much of a general consensus in the Dime office as possible, but it’s like ranking sneakers or our Mom’s cooking: Too many people like too many different flavors and styles. That said, here are Nos. 10 through 6 …
10. LEBRON JAMES (Miami Heat)
Probable cause: Most of the time, NBA defenders just slide to the side when LeBron comes through the lane. When somebody does step up, they get dunked on. LeBron has also pulled off contest-worthy crams in games and in layup lines.
Reasonable doubt: And yet he still hasn’t been in a dunk contest since the 2003 McDonald’s high school version. And when he gets on a breakaway, LeBron usually goes with the one-hand tomahawk that gets kind of redundant.
Physical evidence:
9. GERALD GREEN (Lokomotiv Kuban, Russia)
Probable cause: This generation’s Terrence Stansbury, G-Money’s NBA career was defined by a couple dunk contest appearances before he fell off the radar. Green won the NBA crown in ’07, and was arguably the most creative competitor in ’08.
Physical evidence: Still wowing crowds in the Russian pro league, some say Green’s repertoire is too gimmicky, with the cupcakes and tables and socks-only dunks.
8. GUY DUPUY (Team Flight Brothers)
Probable cause: Professional contest dunker does some truly indescribable things in the air.
Reasonable doubt: But can he play? Has he played? As Bruce Lee might say, rims don’t foul back.
Physical evidence:
7. DWIGHT HOWARD (Orlando Magic)
Probable cause: A true center who dunks with the creativity, bounce and fluidity of a small forward.
Reasonable doubt: His in-game work isn’t very diverse, and his signature dunk wasn’t really a dunk.
Physical evidence:
6. TAURIAN FONTENETTE (Dallas Generals, ABA)
Probable cause: Rose to fame on the AND 1 Mix Tape tour, where he came in with the nickname “Air Up There,” and left with the handle “Mr. 720.”
Reasonable doubt: With the AND 1 tour’s demise, his toughest comp as of late has been the open air in front of him.
Physical evidence:
Can’t really bring that much heat against this list (the entries previous to this already did a bunch of damage), though just from a physical point of view, I’d put LeBron higher…just watching the guy’s athleticism is fucking insane. I’d like to see someone try to block him, and literally get their arm ripped off, and I do mean literally ripped off, with blood squirting and people just standing around in shock. Would be great if it happens against the Celts…
ok so the rest of this list couldnt have anyone else from the nba in it cuz lebron is the best dunker period. im sure you’ll have josh smith in the top 5 tho. maybe iguodala too. t-dub from TFB should be in it too
and why does everyone say lebron isnt creative enough in games? sure he mostly goes with the one or two hand tomahawk on breakaways. but check his career highlights tho. no else does the dunks he does in traffic. double pump reverses, windmills, he’s got every dunk in the book. the most explosive in game one footed jumper ever. his two footed dunks arent too shabby either
So your ranking Josh Smith ahead of LeBron? Same with T-Will (I hope so because he damn sure is top 25 dunkers). Seems a little suspect if you ask me.
AUT is my number 1 simply because he pulled of a 720. twice. In game.
top 3 in no order should be tdub, darlington and kenny dobbs. then id put aut. so yea top 4 outside of nba
Aaaah, here we go. I didn’t expect a TFB candidate, but that opens the door for a few more of them cats. I think they should be the new All-Star weekend slam dunk contest; today’s version has gotten way too political (for lack of a better word).
Cosign stunna
If the only dude to pull off a 720 in-game isn’t number, this shit is flawed…. unless of course you count MJ from Space Jam. <– that Stretch-Armstrong dunk to end the game was bananas.
Who ever made the Top 10 for Lebron’s dunks literally needs to NEVER EVER watch basketball again. Lebron has done that same #1 dunk at least 3700 times.
I dont knw bout this one. AUT is BY FAR the best dunker ive ever scene. He does the 360 btwn the legs with ease and during games. He has a vert and hangtime combo thats unmatched by anyone ever. And hes only 6’2 and puts his chin to rim. His best dunk ever was the 360 reverse to the other side of the rim Fluckin crazy! I knw damn well Josh Smith is not top 5. He has gotten better as a player bunk his dunks are weak as ish now. Shouldve been top 15-21 at best. I call James White for number 1. And that TFB cat with the weird name that has a Z in it. Hes 5’10 and a soccer goalie but can jump from the ft line with a 360.
yeah, guy dupuy can play ball…he played pro in spain 3rd division, and played pro in england…he can ball for sure…
you guys are not serious not listing Air Up There aka MR.720 as the #1. 360 between the legs, 720, 360s off an oop over people in game, cmon now who else is able to do anything close 2 that? i even heard people speak about seeing him pull off the 360 between the legs twice..(no im not making this up). its true he aint playing nba level ball, but i believe theres not much guys in the league he would have a hard time dealing with while in air.
And a lot of other guys aint gettin the credit.. VC listed as 20th, dudes from TFB, Myree REEMIX Bowden, etc. theres a bunch of guys that can dunk far above the level of the best nba dunkers