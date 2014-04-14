Buzzer-Beaters, Dunks & The NBA Season’s Top 25 Plays

Finally, at long last, the real season begins. But that doesn’t mean we can’t stop, look back, and appreciate the highlights and events that captivated us and stole our attention during the 2013-14 season. We’ve been treated to some great games, as recently as Sunday’s Golden State-Portland affair, and some highlights that may have been forgotten because of all the entertaining games we’ve witnessed this year. In case you may have forgotten, fans have been able to witness some of the greatest game-winners, poster dunks, and alley-oops in recent memory.

Dating back to as far as the first week of the year, the NBA has delighted its fans with memories that will easily transcend this season, and will be relayed to our fellow NBA viewers for years to come. No matter what transpires in the postseason this year, we will still have the memories of the electrifying moments that added excitement to what can be a road that’s too long to the playoffs.

We took the time to pull out 25 of the best highlights of the season, and came away with a top five composed of a pair of game-winners, two poster dunks that sent the NBA community into a frenzy, and one alley-oop that should be replayed to future NBA players.

*** *** ***

25. Kevin Durant coolly knocks off the Raptors

The most astounding characteristic of Kevin Durant will always be just how cool, calm and collected he is when going for a three-pointer in a two-point game with time winding down.

Just look at how confident he is when he pulls into that shot. Besides Stephen Curry, that’s a horrible shot. But because it’s Kevin Durant, who is constantly brimming with confidence, the shot falls and the Thunder win behind his 51 points.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

24. Andre Iguodala goes behind-the-back against his former team

Is there anything better than a player’s return to their former team? They always seem ready to break out the best of their repertoire.

As we see here with Andre Iguodala, he definitely had something up his sleeve, playing against his former team in Philadelphia, with this incredible pass to David Lee.

23. Kemba Walker sticks it in Toronto

Is it just me or does it seem like the Toronto Raptors are on the opposite end of a lot of improbable game-winning jumpers? Law of averages say that Toronto’s overdue for a couple of their own. Good thing they waited until the postseason to possibly break them out.

22. Spencer Hawes hits the impossible shot vs. Milwaukee

There wasn’t much for the Philadelphia 76ers to celebrate this year, outside of an early season win against Miami and Michael Carter-Williams being the potential Rookie of the Year, but they will always have this incredible shot by Spencer Hawes that sent this meeting with Milwaukee into overtime.

Philadelphia would eventually win it, proving that they are clearly the 29th-best team, and not 30th.