The Top 30 NBA Draft Prospects To Follow On Twitter & Instagram

#Joel Embiid #Instagram #Twitter
01.22.14 5 years ago
When you are a high-profile college athlete, the world is watching every one of your moves. The majority of college athletes have social media profiles. Some have used it more than others, while some have gotten into trouble with the NCAA for what they post online. With the 2014 NBA Draft receiving much hype, we decided to put together a list of the prospects you absolutely need to follow.

*** *** ***

30. Rodney Hood â€“ Forward/Redshirt Sophomore/Duke
Twitter Handle â€“ @Rodney_hood
Instagram â€“ Hoodie5
The Duke transfer is having a huge impact on the Blue Devils this year and has become one of the best prospects in the country. While his game has brought some noise in Durham, he is very conservative when it comes to what he tweets about. His timeline reaches back to the year 2012 on one page.

 

29. Montrezl Harrell â€“ Forward/Sophomore/Lousiville
Twitter Handle – @MONSTATREZZ
Harrell is constantly improving on the court at Louisville and is becoming a better low-post scorer that the Cardinals can give the ball too. On social media he has not tweeted that much during the season but when he does everything, of course, is basketball-related.

 

28. T.J. Warren â€“ Forward/Sophomore/North Carolina State
Twitter Handle – @T24Warren
T.J. Warren is in the mold of a young Paul Pierce at N.C. State. He has a smooth game that translates for his actions off the court. If you are looking for a Twitter profile with some inspiration quotes, T.J. is your guy.

 

27. Markel Brown â€“ Senior/Guard/Oklahoma State
Twitter Handle – @iMarkelBrown22
Instagram – IMarkelBrown22
Markel Brown is the unsung hero for the Oklahoma State basketball team playing in the shadow of teammate Marcus Smart. He is very athletic and has shown that he can shoot the ball from deep. On Twitter, he does not show that much but tweets about his approach on gameday.

 

26. Adreian Payne â€“ Center/Senior/Michigan State
Twitter Handle – @Adreian_Payne
Instagram – Adreian_Payne
Payne is one of the best senior prospects in the country and has improved his game over the years to be a solid first-round pick.

 

25. Noah Vonleh â€“ Forward/Freshman/Indiana
Twitter Handle – @Noah_Vonleh
Instagram â€“ nvonleh
Noah Vonleh has impressed scouts during his freshman season in Bloomington and should be considered along with the best freshmen prospects.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSAaron CraftAaron GordanAaron HarrisonADREIAN PAYNEAndre DawkinsAndrew HarrisonANDREW WIGGINSC.J. FairCOLLEGEDante ExumDoug McDermottGary HarrisGlenn Robinson IIIinstagramJABARI PARKERJahii CarsonJames YoungJerami GrantJOEL EMBIIDJulius RandleKyle AndersonMARCUS SMARTMarkel BrownMontrezl HarrellNBA DRAFTNik StauskasNoah VonlehReal StoriesRodney HoodRuss SmithSpencer DinwiddieT.J. WarrenTwitterTyler EnnisZach LaVine

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP