The Top 30 NBA Draft Prospects To Follow On Twitter & Instagram

30. Rodney Hood â€“ Forward/Redshirt Sophomore/Duke
Twitter Handle â€“ @Rodney_hood
Instagram â€“ Hoodie5
The Duke transfer is having a huge impact on the Blue Devils this year and has become one of the best prospects in the country. While his game has brought some noise in Durham, he is very conservative when it comes to what he tweets about. His timeline reaches back to the year 2012 on one page.
Good luck to the football squad today.
â€” Rodney Hood (@Rodney_hood) December 7, 2013
29. Montrezl Harrell â€“ Forward/Sophomore/Lousiville
Twitter Handle – @MONSTATREZZ
Harrell is constantly improving on the court at Louisville and is becoming a better low-post scorer that the Cardinals can give the ball too. On social media he has not tweeted that much during the season but when he does everything, of course, is basketball-related.
Shower was love food was great but I’m not going to sleep I’m about to get me some shoots in pool
â€” Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) July 9, 2012
28. T.J. Warren â€“ Forward/Sophomore/North Carolina State
Twitter Handle – @T24Warren
T.J. Warren is in the mold of a young Paul Pierce at N.C. State. He has a smooth game that translates for his actions off the court. If you are looking for a Twitter profile with some inspiration quotes, T.J. is your guy.
Richard Sherman I’m with ya! I love the passion
â€” TJ Warren (@T24Warren) January 20, 2014
27. Markel Brown â€“ Senior/Guard/Oklahoma State
Twitter Handle – @iMarkelBrown22
Instagram – IMarkelBrown22
Markel Brown is the unsung hero for the Oklahoma State basketball team playing in the shadow of teammate Marcus Smart. He is very athletic and has shown that he can shoot the ball from deep. On Twitter, he does not show that much but tweets about his approach on gameday.
Attending my first Peabody game since my Senior year in High School
â€” Markel Brown (@iMarkelBrown22) December 23, 2013
26. Adreian Payne â€“ Center/Senior/Michigan State
Twitter Handle – @Adreian_Payne
Instagram – Adreian_Payne
Payne is one of the best senior prospects in the country and has improved his game over the years to be a solid first-round pick.
Do not use talk to txt when driving…it’s not good for twitter if you know what I mean..lol
â€” Adreian Payne (@Adreian_Payne) January 8, 2014
25. Noah Vonleh â€“ Forward/Freshman/Indiana
Twitter Handle – @Noah_Vonleh
Instagram â€“ nvonleh
Noah Vonleh has impressed scouts during his freshman season in Bloomington and should be considered along with the best freshmen prospects.
Mannn it feels good to be back home!!!!
â€” Noah Vonleh (@Noah_Vonleh) December 23, 2013
