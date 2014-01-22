The Top 30 NBA Draft Prospects To Follow On Twitter & Instagram

When you are a high-profile college athlete, the world is watching every one of your moves. The majority of college athletes have social media profiles. Some have used it more than others, while some have gotten into trouble with the NCAA for what they post online. With the 2014 NBA Draft receiving much hype, we decided to put together a list of the prospects you absolutely need to follow.

30. Rodney Hood â€“ Forward/Redshirt Sophomore/Duke

Twitter Handle â€“ @Rodney_hood

Instagram â€“ Hoodie5

The Duke transfer is having a huge impact on the Blue Devils this year and has become one of the best prospects in the country. While his game has brought some noise in Durham, he is very conservative when it comes to what he tweets about. His timeline reaches back to the year 2012 on one page.

Good luck to the football squad today. â€” Rodney Hood (@Rodney_hood) December 7, 2013

29. Montrezl Harrell â€“ Forward/Sophomore/Lousiville

Twitter Handle – @MONSTATREZZ

Harrell is constantly improving on the court at Louisville and is becoming a better low-post scorer that the Cardinals can give the ball too. On social media he has not tweeted that much during the season but when he does everything, of course, is basketball-related.

Shower was love food was great but I’m not going to sleep I’m about to get me some shoots in pool â€” Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) July 9, 2012

28. T.J. Warren â€“ Forward/Sophomore/North Carolina State

Twitter Handle – @T24Warren

T.J. Warren is in the mold of a young Paul Pierce at N.C. State. He has a smooth game that translates for his actions off the court. If you are looking for a Twitter profile with some inspiration quotes, T.J. is your guy.

Richard Sherman I’m with ya! I love the passion â€” TJ Warren (@T24Warren) January 20, 2014

27. Markel Brown â€“ Senior/Guard/Oklahoma State

Twitter Handle – @iMarkelBrown22

Instagram – IMarkelBrown22

Markel Brown is the unsung hero for the Oklahoma State basketball team playing in the shadow of teammate Marcus Smart. He is very athletic and has shown that he can shoot the ball from deep. On Twitter, he does not show that much but tweets about his approach on gameday.

Attending my first Peabody game since my Senior year in High School â€” Markel Brown (@iMarkelBrown22) December 23, 2013

26. Adreian Payne â€“ Center/Senior/Michigan State

Twitter Handle – @Adreian_Payne

Instagram – Adreian_Payne

Payne is one of the best senior prospects in the country and has improved his game over the years to be a solid first-round pick.

Do not use talk to txt when driving…it’s not good for twitter if you know what I mean..lol â€” Adreian Payne (@Adreian_Payne) January 8, 2014

25. Noah Vonleh â€“ Forward/Freshman/Indiana

Twitter Handle – @Noah_Vonleh

Instagram â€“ nvonleh

Noah Vonleh has impressed scouts during his freshman season in Bloomington and should be considered along with the best freshmen prospects.

Mannn it feels good to be back home!!!! â€” Noah Vonleh (@Noah_Vonleh) December 23, 2013

