Top 4 Power Forward Options For New Jersey

While there is still a very, very slim hope LeBron chooses the Nets, it appears incredibly unlikely especially considering that they signed Travis Outlaw for $35 million today. Now that their need at small forward has been (barely) adressed, the Nets are looking at power forwards to sign. The Nets need a power forward to help take pressure of Derrick Favors in the immediate future, and these four guys appear to be the frontrunners.
4. Tyrus Thomas
The Nets should under no circumstances consider signing Tyrus Thomas. He is loaded with potential, but is maddeningly inconsistent. He has focus problems and fragile confidence which is a bad combination if you are playing under Avery Johnson. If Avery rides Thomas hard, he will become passive and become a giant waste of money; not to mention that Favors could have comparable production to Thomas this year.
3. Udonis Haslem
Haslem epitomizes the term “role-player” and he has been a very good one throughout his career. He is like a vacuum on the boards, and also is almost automatic from 15-feet. He could provide a veteran presence for this young team and keep the starting four spot warm for Favors. However, Haslem is much better on a contending team than a rebuilding one so his value for Nets won’t be great.
2. Luis Scola
The Rockets have said they will match any offer for Scola, and they probably will given his value to that team, but the Nets should still try to sign him. He is a classic mucker type, who will be an in-your-face complement to Brook Lopez. The Nets had no rebounding or toughness last year and Scola immediately provides a heavy dose of both for the team, and Avery Johnson will absolutely love him.
1. David Lee
The Nets don’t appear to be the frontrunners for Lee anymore, as it looks like the Knicks and Warriors are working on a sign-and-trade sending Anthony Randolph to the Knicks and Lee to Golden State. Lee would be a great fit next to Lopez, he is a great rebounder, and a guy who hustles his butt off. This is another guy that Johnson would love to coach, and he can be an even better player having a true center playing beside him.
What do you think? Who should the Nets sign?
Why even add Thomas? He is nothing compared to the other three. He’s like a Samuel Dalmbert. Full of potential. That is all he will ever be.
i hope they sign david lee.
hes a good player and works hard. he deserve a chance to be on a good team and still be close to nyc.
sign lee for 5yrs, $65mil
@ heckler, why sign Lee for that long when Favors is the Nets PF of the future, you want to get somebody that can hold the spot down for the next couple of years while Favors can take his time into becoming a finished product, so 2 or 3 years later, you trade the starter away to make room or let him walk cuz his contract is expired,
If you sign D lee for that much, that’s just going to make drama for the nets at that position
Apparently Lee agreed to 13 mil per yr with Golden State, nothing official till LeBron announces though.
One Nets beat writer suggested they should have gobbled up Gay and Stoudemire or Boozer instead of holding out hope for LBJ that way you have Harris, Terrence Williams, Gay, Stoudemire/Boozer, and Lopez instead of what they have now
That’s all good in theory but Gay and to a degree Amare both got overpaid. so what- you blow your load just to lose to the Magic in the second round?
the Nets need to build consistently like the Thunder did and maintain cap flexibility for the next time a big time player becomes available during the season (like KG, Gasol)
David Lee has been the best pf available for the last 2 maybe 3 seasons now. Better than Amare and Boozer. Portland should have signed him last season.
New York must’ve signed Amare when only Boozer was still available just to have 1 of the “big name” free agents as bait to try and lure Lebron there. Lee is just as good a player as Amare, prob better cause he’s a more consistent rebounder.
Unless LeBron is coming to NY I predict Amare in NY to be a disater. Alone in NY without a superstar player he’s not going to live up to the 100 mil and the NY fans are going to eat him alive.
Lee would’ve been good in New Jerz. They have good talent and now a good coach. Golden State need a player with Lee’s skills but with or without him I dont see GS as a playoff team. At this point GS gotta fire Don Nelson and pay their best players, not let them walk or trade them