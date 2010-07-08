Top 4 Power Forward Options For New Jersey

While there is still a very, very slim hope LeBron chooses the Nets, it appears incredibly unlikely especially considering that they signed Travis Outlaw for $35 million today. Now that their need at small forward has been (barely) adressed, the Nets are looking at power forwards to sign. The Nets need a power forward to help take pressure of Derrick Favors in the immediate future, and these four guys appear to be the frontrunners.

4. Tyrus Thomas

The Nets should under no circumstances consider signing Tyrus Thomas. He is loaded with potential, but is maddeningly inconsistent. He has focus problems and fragile confidence which is a bad combination if you are playing under Avery Johnson. If Avery rides Thomas hard, he will become passive and become a giant waste of money; not to mention that Favors could have comparable production to Thomas this year.

3. Udonis Haslem

Haslem epitomizes the term “role-player” and he has been a very good one throughout his career. He is like a vacuum on the boards, and also is almost automatic from 15-feet. He could provide a veteran presence for this young team and keep the starting four spot warm for Favors. However, Haslem is much better on a contending team than a rebuilding one so his value for Nets won’t be great.

2. Luis Scola

The Rockets have said they will match any offer for Scola, and they probably will given his value to that team, but the Nets should still try to sign him. He is a classic mucker type, who will be an in-your-face complement to Brook Lopez. The Nets had no rebounding or toughness last year and Scola immediately provides a heavy dose of both for the team, and Avery Johnson will absolutely love him.

1. David Lee

The Nets don’t appear to be the frontrunners for Lee anymore, as it looks like the Knicks and Warriors are working on a sign-and-trade sending Anthony Randolph to the Knicks and Lee to Golden State. Lee would be a great fit next to Lopez, he is a great rebounder, and a guy who hustles his butt off. This is another guy that Johnson would love to coach, and he can be an even better player having a true center playing beside him.

What do you think? Who should the Nets sign?

