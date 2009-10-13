Top 5 Best Backup Point Guards In The NBA

While it seems many people could care less that the Heat signed Carlos Arroyo yesterday to be their backup point guard, the deal only goes to signify to me once again that the role of the backup point guard is perhaps one of the most important in the League. Guys like Travis Best, Greg Anthony, Jacque Vaughn, Lindsey Hunter and Anthony Johnson have made a career out of it, and the best teams in the NBA take note. So with that in mind, here are the Top 5 best backup points this season:
Note: No rookies were included on this list, as time will tell with them.
1. Allen Iverson, Grizzlies – While everyone in the Dime office believes that Iverson will be starting at some point this season, whether it’s simply due to injury or coach’s decision, he’ll be starting the year coming off the bench. There isn’t a PG in the League that wants to face AI, let alone playing with the second unit.
2. Andre Miller, Blazers – Like it or not, Miller is going to be coming off the bench at least some of the time in Portland. And if I was him, I would just keep my mouth shut and win games. Sure Miller is the League’s reigning iron man, but Steve Blake has been the leader throughout the Blazers’ turnaround and still can hold his own on the court.
3. Anthony Carter, Nuggets – Even after Denver drafted Ty Lawson, there’s a reason they re-signed Carter to backup Chauncey Billups. One of the reasons the Nuggets were so successful last season was because when Billups would sit down, AC wouldn’t let the pace of the game change.
4. Jannero Pargo, Bulls – After a year overseas, Pargo decided to come back to the League this year to backup Derrick Rose. While he may not have the more talent, he’s able to be extremely efficient. Just ask Chris Paul.
5. Jose Juan Barea, Mavericks – Backing up Jason Kidd is no easy task, but Barea makes you forget he’s a backup when he’s on the floor. Actually, the dude played so well at times last season, that he would often end games playing alongside Kidd in the backcourt.
Who do you think is the best backup point guard in the NBA? Who else should be on this list?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
uh…Will Bynum?
And you know that Ridnour is going to be coming off the bench behind Young Money…
Guarantee that every backup pg would LOVE to have allen iverson guarding him when he’s running down the court. Can you say, “career high??”
i think arroyo its going to be a good back up.
Will Bynum too
Alston in Jersey
Knock Knock are you kidding…
The Answer is going to light up every back up pg in the league…
J-Jack in Toronto
Shannon Brown, Earl Watson, Tyreke Evans
How you haters gon’ forget Jarrett Jack? Way better than Pargo and Carter any day of the week
carter, pargo barea, cmon be serious. What about jarret jack?
Rafer Alston was just in the finals, it’s not that long ago.
Kyle Lowry has potential.
pargo showed chris paul what its like not to give up during the playoffs. i’ll never forget that last game when chris paul decided he’d rather cry then play ball and pargo of all people took the team on his shoulders and kept the game interesting. i’ll always respect dude for that.
How about Farmer ????
Jarrett Jack is solid, I’ll give you that.
@Prof. TX
As for Rafer, he’s on his way to another team.
DJ Augustine
Jarret Jack should definitely be on there. He was better than Ford last year in Indiana, and made things interesting in Portland before that.
AC is terrible. absolutely awful. if the nuggs could lose one player i would pick him twice.
Wow – I can’t believe you people are listing guys like JJ Barea, Anthony Carter, Jarret Jack and Rafer Alston before Kirk Hinrich.
Kirk has been overdue for a trade for at least a year. He is a good shooter and great leader and needs to be moved in echange for more young talent. He’s just too good to play a 6th man role on the bulls. The Bulls should send him to NY for Al Harrington’s expiring deal.
Skip to my Lou should be on top, just on this year’s finals… he was the clear cut for starting point in orlando… ‘coz he was better than jameer in those games against the lakers…
Kirk Hinrich was overlooked… get back and reprint this shit dime… y’all betta check out what’s up too… and Jason Williams would be off the bench too for Orlando… so another one to be mentioned…
WOW where the hellll is Jarret Jack?
He’s better than 2/5 of that list.
I swear I should be a consultant for your articles
Delonte West? gonna be playing back up point the whole year, cause we all know booby cant run an offense….pargo, carter and barea are all stiffs
Randy Foye is better than 4 of 5 backup PG’s you posted…Give The Wizards some love DIME I know you can do it
Jason williams needs to prove himself first. But leaving out Jarret Jack is a big mistake. He’ll do huge damage on for the Raps this season, especially with the Raps run-n-gun style.
@ Big shot Bob
From everything I’ve seen, read, heard, Tyreke Evans is going to be the starting PG for Sactown. Not Benos’ back up homie.
Gotta agree that Captain Kirk should be 3rd on the list. Other than AI and Andre Miller, he’s the only back up PG that has starter talent. Its just that who he backs up has more.
Will Bynum!
On a side note, remember when Troy Hudson used to give cats major buckets up there with the T-Wolves?
wow. troy hudson. brings back memories.
Goran Dragic
.
.
.
.
Okay, i’m kidding
how have they got Pargo on the list of top backup PGs when he isn’t even the top backup PG on his own team. Hinrich would start on half the teams in the league.
What about Nate in NY?
Sessions wont be backup for long in Minesota, but he is now, so should be on the list too.
George “The Thrill” Hill !!!!!!
Why would Sessions start the season as the backup? He’s one of the most underrated players in the L and Flynn is a rookie. Kirk Hinrich is the best backup point in the league. Don’t forget how great his defense is too.
Look out for George Hill
you open with five guys you say made a living playing bacy up point guard and than jump right to AI as number one on yout list he is not now nor has he ever been a one c list all true points AI is atwo cuold make good argument thaa hes a combo yoi get the point hinrich is top 10 at worse 12 how is he not on your list get it together dime
Mr. Jack up in T-dot, carlos aroyo, and Will Bynum he will give any pg the business.
The author can’t even read a depth chart.
I don’t know which is worse, the fact that Pargo isn’t the best backup point guard on his own team, or that he’s not even a back up point guard.
Kirk Hinrich is one of the best backup point guards in the league, and would be starting if the bulls hadn’t won the lottery.
Ai and barea
I think Dime drafted, edited and posted this article in about 5 minutes … that’s the only possible explanation for all the oversights? Definitely some weak selection/analysis
@27. That’s Will Bynum’s nickname. Don’t get that little man started. He’s Nate Robinson with a better yo yo and pg skills. Sebastian Telfair is also a sleeper in the back-up dept. He’s going to have L.A. 2nd unit running smoothly like Minn last yr. Marcus Williams is also a sleeper for this category. Sean Singletary got waived by Philly BECAUSE????????????
A fan rooting for Andre Barrett to make the Cavs. He is a problem. Has one of the highest skill sets of guards this past decade. Could easily score like Earl Boykins and run a team like Brevin Knight. He is extremely valuable, great Person, & very humble. Lastly he comes from a great bball program and family. Go Barrett. This is from a guy who’s pleaded for Will Bynum to get this opp. Please look out for Eric Maynor as well. Sheron Collins next in line for Chicago beasts. What is in the water down there?????? Got bottle it up for our NY boys. Yes that was a jab. Not a Mayweather one though. Those really hurt. LOL. Johnny Flynn is so Special sorry RYAN.
George Hill is very nice young player. Could turn out like Rondo.
@Steve Gomez….haha just thought that because that’s how they got it setup on NBA 2K….LOL I guess because they want to be able to rest K-Mart with Tyreke off the bench.
Anthony Carter?
Pargo isn’t even the best on his team. Captain kirk is the best backup pg in the nba hands down.
so we are making pointless lists so iverson can be in something?
lol. so much hate on this post.
i cant believe we didnt get one mention of keyon dooling in this post. he was great last year as a backup and a starter when devin got hurt.
the nets are in a neat little predicament with devin harris as the clear starting point guard. they now have keyon dooling and rafer alston who are both starter quality players sharing what few minutes devin wont be using. expect one to traded in the near future hopefully for a little help at the forward spot
You guys are messed up to not even mention will bynum in the article. He tore it up last season towards the end and has shown major improvements in the preseason. Anthony Carter and Parogo are terrible.
NO CAP’M KIRK? NERO MY DUDE AN ALL (GOOD PUBLIC LEAGUE BATTLES) BUT “12PLAY” IS THA BEST BACK UP IN THA LEAGUE!!!
Top 5 best? Come on, I’m no grammar freak but that’s just a disgrace.
Top 5 or 5 best would have been fine.
Quit tautolizatin’ man
AI never was and never will be a point guard.Cut it out.
Man this article sucks. . . You forgot to mention kirk, you also forgot to mention jarret jack who last year challenged TJ ford for his position and out played TJ. . . Im sorry but bynum belongs there two. . . And another thing i’d put andre miller over iverson the man is seriously under rated we’re talking about point guards not shoot first wanna be point guards . . .
He recently switched to SG off the bench, but for most of his career he was a backup PG, and IMO better than so many of the guys on this list – Leandro Barbosa
Jeff Teague. With the way the rook has been playing in the exhibitions, he might become a top back up PG this season.
its crazy to me how a guy like A.I can come of the bench..
white chocolate!