Top 5 Carmelo Anthony Game-Winners

With the trade and no-trade rumors centered on Carmelo Anthony becoming admittedly tiresome, we figured some people might need to be reminded why ‘Melo is so coveted by so many teams and why Denver isn’t so eager to give him up.

Whether you love him or you hate him for (allegedly) wanting out of Denver, you can’t help but respect all he’s done for the Nuggets’ organization. The season before he was drafted out of Syracuse, the Nuggets finished with a miserable 17-65 record. Since then, ‘Melo has led the Nuggets to the playoffs seven straight times. Along the way he’s earned the reputation as arguably the League’s best pure scorer and one of the most clutch players.

If his career in Denver is really coming to an end, let’s take a look back at the top five game-winning shots of Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the Nuggets:

5. ‘Melo puts the Lakers on ice (’05-06)

During the ’05-06 season, ‘Melo hit five game-winning shots in a three-month span against the Rockets, Suns, Timberwolves, Pacers and Lakers. Tied at 108 apiece with 21.2 seconds on the clock in overtime, Luke Walton misses a potential game-winner and the ball gets deflected back to the Nuggets, where ‘Melo takes it to the top of the key with 10 seconds left. After crossing Devean George at the three-point line, he quickly pulls up and ices the jumper to decide the game. Seeing as the Lakers have since kept ‘Melo from reaching his true goal of an NBA championship, this has to be one of his favorite shots of all-time.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

4. Nothing But Net (’08-09)

You want Kevin Durant for the game-winning shot? That’s fine — I’ll take Carmelo. With the Nuggets up 119-117 on the road against the Thunder, Durant hits a three over ‘Melo for the lead with 2.7 seconds on the clock. While the young Durant is thinking he has the game won, Kenyon Martin passes to ‘Melo in the corner, where he creates just enough space between himself and Desmond Mason to put the entire Ford Center on mute. While Durant was picking up his heart off the floor, ‘Melo told him not to worry — his time will come.

3. Making the Raptors extinct (’09-10)

After losing head coach George Karl for the rest of the season due to cancer complication, and their best defensive player, Kenyon Martin, to a knee injury, the Nuggets were riding a three-game losing streak into Toronto. Down by one with 11.6 seconds left, ‘Melo misses the first shot which leaves the Nuggets scrambling for the rebound. After Nene comes up with it and passes it off to Chauncey Billups, he hits ‘Melo on the run at the free throw line, where he sticks the game-winning shot over Jarrett Jack.

2. Carmelo vs. LeBron (’09-10)

These two have been compared their entire careers ever since they were drafted No. 1 and No. 3 in 2003. ‘Bron came away with the Rookie of the Year, but everyone knows it belonged to ‘Melo. Seven years later, this was arguably the best rivalry game between two players that I’ve ever witnessed. After trading buckets all night, ‘Melo decided to put the city of Cleveland to sleep — which he did after showing ‘Bron that he’s a stone cold assassin. While ‘Bron got his triple-double, ‘Melo showed him that while he loves to fill up the stat sheets, he plays to win.

1. Conference Semifinals (’08-09)

A controversial playoff game turned into Carmelo’s biggest shot of his career. After first-round playoff exits throughout his career, ‘Melo led the Nuggets past the Hornets in the first round of the ’09 playoffs and eventually past the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. In Game Three, down by two with 6.5 seconds left, ‘Melo receives the inbound pass and dribbles to the top of the key, where Antoine Wright swears he fouled him on purpose — but he forgot that you don’t play the whistle — and ‘Melo sinks the game winning three-pointer. While the Nuggets were celebrating, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban decided to go up to Kenyon Martin’s mother and call her son a thug and a punk. Talk about a “punk” move.