Top 5 Carmelo Anthony Game-Winners

With the trade and no-trade rumors centered on Carmelo Anthony becoming admittedly tiresome, we figured some people might need to be reminded why ‘Melo is so coveted by so many teams and why Denver isn’t so eager to give him up.
Whether you love him or you hate him for (allegedly) wanting out of Denver, you can’t help but respect all he’s done for the Nuggets’ organization. The season before he was drafted out of Syracuse, the Nuggets finished with a miserable 17-65 record. Since then, ‘Melo has led the Nuggets to the playoffs seven straight times. Along the way he’s earned the reputation as arguably the League’s best pure scorer and one of the most clutch players.
If his career in Denver is really coming to an end, let’s take a look back at the top five game-winning shots of Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the Nuggets:
5. ‘Melo puts the Lakers on ice (’05-06)
During the ’05-06 season, ‘Melo hit five game-winning shots in a three-month span against the Rockets, Suns, Timberwolves, Pacers and Lakers. Tied at 108 apiece with 21.2 seconds on the clock in overtime, Luke Walton misses a potential game-winner and the ball gets deflected back to the Nuggets, where ‘Melo takes it to the top of the key with 10 seconds left. After crossing Devean George at the three-point line, he quickly pulls up and ices the jumper to decide the game. Seeing as the Lakers have since kept ‘Melo from reaching his true goal of an NBA championship, this has to be one of his favorite shots of all-time.
4. Nothing But Net (’08-09)
You want Kevin Durant for the game-winning shot? That’s fine — I’ll take Carmelo. With the Nuggets up 119-117 on the road against the Thunder, Durant hits a three over ‘Melo for the lead with 2.7 seconds on the clock. While the young Durant is thinking he has the game won, Kenyon Martin passes to ‘Melo in the corner, where he creates just enough space between himself and Desmond Mason to put the entire Ford Center on mute. While Durant was picking up his heart off the floor, ‘Melo told him not to worry — his time will come.
3. Making the Raptors extinct (’09-10)
After losing head coach George Karl for the rest of the season due to cancer complication, and their best defensive player, Kenyon Martin, to a knee injury, the Nuggets were riding a three-game losing streak into Toronto. Down by one with 11.6 seconds left, ‘Melo misses the first shot which leaves the Nuggets scrambling for the rebound. After Nene comes up with it and passes it off to Chauncey Billups, he hits ‘Melo on the run at the free throw line, where he sticks the game-winning shot over Jarrett Jack.
2. Carmelo vs. LeBron (’09-10)
These two have been compared their entire careers ever since they were drafted No. 1 and No. 3 in 2003. ‘Bron came away with the Rookie of the Year, but everyone knows it belonged to ‘Melo. Seven years later, this was arguably the best rivalry game between two players that I’ve ever witnessed. After trading buckets all night, ‘Melo decided to put the city of Cleveland to sleep — which he did after showing ‘Bron that he’s a stone cold assassin. While ‘Bron got his triple-double, ‘Melo showed him that while he loves to fill up the stat sheets, he plays to win.
1. Conference Semifinals (’08-09)
A controversial playoff game turned into Carmelo’s biggest shot of his career. After first-round playoff exits throughout his career, ‘Melo led the Nuggets past the Hornets in the first round of the ’09 playoffs and eventually past the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. In Game Three, down by two with 6.5 seconds left, ‘Melo receives the inbound pass and dribbles to the top of the key, where Antoine Wright swears he fouled him on purpose — but he forgot that you don’t play the whistle — and ‘Melo sinks the game winning three-pointer. While the Nuggets were celebrating, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban decided to go up to Kenyon Martin’s mother and call her son a thug and a punk. Talk about a “punk” move.
That game vs Lebron was an NBA classic
Just cold… 5 jumpers to ruin the other teams night
Yo, the crazy part is that the top 4 were on the road! Talk about a Soul Killer. Just imagine what he’s going to do next year when he returns to Denver.
ahhh, poor antoine wright. Got it twice
Carmelo is clutch! More than LeBron, that’s for sure
” ‘Bron came away with the Rookie of the Year, but everyone knows it belonged to ‘Melo.” Come on, it was a tight race, but it didn’t “belong” to Carmelo.
I agree with Dime… it belonged to Melo. Look at the stats. and his team had a better record.
@ Mess
A tight race?! ‘Melo was fresh off of winning a National Championship with Syracuse, he beat LeBron is every statistical category except assists,steals,blocks, and he also had less turnovers.
Not to mention he took the Nuggets from 17 wins the year before he was drafted to 43 wins and took them to the playoffs with no All-Stars on his team. ‘Bron had Ilgauskas and Boozer – who were All-Stars at the time.
does anybody else realize that K-Mart has somethin 2 say to Melo after he hits these shots
i hate doris burke. shes the worst
@Mess
It was Melo’s award… he’s the one who took his team to the playoffs, besides… we all knew that they took away all the great support LBJ had in Cleveland (Boozer, Ricky Buckets was ill that time, Darius Miles) just for him to standout as the team leader… he became great in the process… but he was molded that way. :) so good job Dan Gilbert… after 7 years, he turned on him. ;P
The award belonged to Melo. They had similar numbers (Melo 21/6.2/2.8 Bron 20.9/5.5/5.9)but Melo had the Nuggets at 43 games and the playoffs. To me that means the most as he shouldered the responsibility and carried his team. Love Bron but while it was a tight race, Carmelo Anthony should be carrying around that ROY.
Carmelo clearly should have won ROY that year and Wade should have won league MVP in 08-09 season. Thank goodness the media cant vote Lebron NBA champion or he would easily have 7 rings by now even though hes going to get the next 7 ships for sure now…
Antoine yeah WRIGHT kinda reached there at first, then threw his hands up in the air indicating … he’s not FOULING, then starts bitching about a no call damn near almost at the end of the video? Mavs just can’t gat over them ’03 Draft Class dudes. First Wade immortalizes them then this.. Whose turn is it now besides the No.2 pick?
one of the if not the best offensive player in the nba.
why he wants out of denver is beyond me.
I’m against him going to new york. If he can go to NO maybe buy I remember the way billups killed paul two years ago so it kinda makes no sense to me.
@ ab40
It was Dahntay Jones that destroyed Chris Paul during the 2008-09 playoffs.
Melo rookie year: 21ppg – 6 rpg – 2 apg
Lebron rookie year: 20 -5 – 6
How do the stats make a clear case for melo as rookie of the year?
@ Hydro
Stats aren’t everything. ‘Melo took his team to the playoffs and helped them win 43 games after they won 17 the year before. ‘Bron had two All-Stars on his team and didn’t make playoffs. That right there is what should have made ‘Melo the ROY.