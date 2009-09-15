Since the NBA Finals ended, we’ve been jumping at any chance we could to watch hoops. From NBA Summer League to AAU tournaments to pickup in NYC/LA, we’ve basically gone out of our way to catch as much ball as we could. And who wouldn’t? So with the NBA season right around the corner, there’s no better time than now to start predicting who is going to win some NBA awards this season. First up, Rookie of the Year.
While we had the first 15 picks in the NBA Draft come through our Draft Suite this year, the race for ROY really comes down to five guys – with one guy standing apart from the rest. Not only does the award go to the best player, but when trying to see who has the best shot, it all comes down to their situation. What veteran is starting in front of them? Do they have a chance to start right away? Is it a playoff team where they’ll get limited minutes or a lottery team where they’ll learn on the job?
Basically it comes down to this: It’s Blake Griffin‘s award to lose. But don’t think the rest of the Class of 2009 won’t be gunning to steal it from him. For every Derrick Rose there’s an O.J. Mayo. For every LeBron James there is a Carmelo Anthony. Keeping that in mind, here are the Top 5 contenders for NBA Rookie of the Year:
1. Blake Griffin, Clippers: As I said earlier, it Blake’s award to lose. Starting from Day One in Los Angeles, BG will finally make people in Los Angeles think twice before paying to see the Lakers or the Clippers. (Alright, maybe not right away.) But with Zach Randolph shipped out to make room, Griffin should continue to dominate just like he was in college and during Summer League.
2. Tyreke Evans, Kings: After watching Tyreke destroy fools during Summer League this year, I bet the Grizzlies were thinking twice about taking Hasheem Thabeet. While it might have seemed crazy at the time, since all the talk was about Ricky Rubio anyways, Evans will show the Grizzlies and every other team in the League what a new-school point guard looks like. With plenty of minutes for Evans in Sacramento, the tandem of Tyreke and Kevin Martin could be one of the most dangerous in the League this year.
3. Stephen Curry, Warriors: While I’ve believed Steph was going to be a pro since his first year in college, it definitely took some people top come around to that conclusion. And now that he’s finally here, and was drafted as high as he was, you can see people realize he’s kind of a big deal. While minutes are never guaranteed in Golden State, you gotta think that they won’t be able to keep Curry off the floor. In an offense that is created for people to drop buckets, Curry will be doing plenty of that this season.
4. Brandon Jennings, Bucks: While the actual date of Michael Redd‘s return is uncertain, one thing is certain: Ramon Sessions is gone and Brandon Jennings is
definitely most likely the Bucks starting point guard. Sure there’s a guy named Luke Ridnour still on the roster, but he and Sessions were there on Draft Day and the Bucks still took Jennings. With a game that few PGs currently possess in the League, Jennings will be a nightly mainstay on SportsCenter and should have the ball in his hands enough to make something happen.
5. DeMar DeRozan, Raptors – While I struggled with the idea of putting James Harden or Jonny Flynn in this spot, there’s just too many guys on the Thunder (Durant, Westbrook, Green) and Timberwolves (Jefferson, Love, Sessions) that are going to be putting up numbers. So when looking at the rest of the rookie class, my dark horse ROY candidate has to be DeRozan. While Chris Bosh and Hedo Turkoglu are going to be the stars of this team, the Raptors are hoping that DeMar can be like another Vince Carter/Tracy McGrady when they were in Toronto (minus the unhapiness). Slated to start right away, he should have his chance.
What do you think? Is there anyone else in consideration? Who is going to win?
for jennings dont you mean jennings will be a mainstay on sports center?
yessss demar does have a chance at it but he probably wont beat out BG
Ain’t no doubt y’all that Griffin be winnin Rookie of da Year. Cat’s got mad skillz, he be hoopin’ it up and be glass eatin. Cat’s be dishin dope dimez too.
True Thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
don’t sleep on Earl Clark… dude’s in a run and gun offense designed to make ballers like him receive nash’s dimes and take it to the hoop… and clark can throw it down with the best in the NBA. But yeah, BG’s equipped to win it.
Tyreke Evans for ROY …This guy is not going to be good…he is going to be GREAT…Frosted Flakes Great
Griffin will not even be the runner up
Top 3 rookies to make an impact.
Tyreke Evans – ROY
Jonny Flynn
Demar Derozen
I think Tyreke landed in a perfect spot for his skill set. He has a coach who will teach him the pick n roll. He has a PF and C (My boy Spencer!) that will be in the right spots for a pass off the p n r. Martin will be in the right spot as well. Nic is smart and will find the right spot. Tyreke has good speed, great size and has a double handle to boot. He simply has to do what he does best and attack the hoop and pass half the time. I am no expert but he has a chance to redefine the P position. He should give Blake a run for his money at the very least.
If Rick Adelman gives him the chance, Chase might become a black horse in the ROY race
The way the Bucks are put together, Jennings is going to have some monster stat lines a few times this year. Somebody on this team not named Mike Redd is going to have to score.
Watch for Sessions to snag Most Improved as the starting PG for Minny, all the best to him. That’s the Bucks, letting cheap talent go for nothing…call em the Shmucks.
Harden really needs to be on this list.
Harden is the most polished, NBA ready player of this bunch and will get the chance to start and score in OKC. Eventualy I see Haden as the #2 scoring option on OKC behind Durant.
I might be going crazy and losing my mind but, Tyler Hansbrough? He and his pal Murphy wuz gettin mad buckets and boards in summer league…
For Blake Griffin’s description, it says: “As I said earlier, it Blake’s award to lose.” I think it should say “it’s” or “it is”. I think the writer made a minor error with the word “it”.
Though he won’t win ROY, lookout for Ty Lawson to have a very nice first year in Denver.
I like the DeRozan pick as the dark horse for ROY. He very well could prove to be one of the best players to come out this draft.
cmon, griffin will be playing for the clippers….remember? no passes, no help defence, my guess is he plays 30 games healthy tops, then limps through another 25. i, too, would love to see tyreke take ROY, and make jason thompson look great in the process. demar is a long shot…he is very green, and toronto is in the middle of a major change. i’m betting stephen curry gets clobbered a few times, and spends a fair chunk of the year hurt, as well. I think jennings, tuff’d up by a euroyear, puts up good euro-numbrs for a pg (10 ppg, 7 apg,2spg), but probably not enough to get roy.
@chris Oh yeah, I forget Tyreke plays for the POWERHOUSE Kings. Come on, man. Get real. Blake Griffin is by far and away the top of the class and it is DEFINITELY his to lose.
It’s an absolute joke that some of you would even deny BG just cause “it’s the Clippers”. That’s an old, tired argument made by myopic NBA fans. Clowns.
@illastrate – so if baron davis doesn’t fall down, eric gordon gets his last year? name another rookie with a decent year for the clippers, despite having more lottery picks as a franchise than most divisions over the last 15 years.
I think tyreke will get it cus he will get a shit ton of playing time while it’s definitely BGs award to lose he will play for one Mike Dunleavy with Marcus Camby, Chris Kaman and DeAndre Jordan. Don’t sleep on Earl Clark he could sneak in and snag that ROY trophy.
TYREKE EVANS ROY EASILY
Demar All the way…(if BG gets injured of course).
If Blake averages 14 points and 9 boards the clips barely make the playoffs, the league would still give it to him, even if Demar averaged 17 and the Raptors made the playoffs.
I love DD, but unless BG needs microfracture, he’s not winning it. Heck B. Roy won ROY and he was injured for most of his season (during which Bargnani played amazing – for a rookie).
Raptors get no love…and it sucks. DD would have to drop 20ppg and win the dunk contest.
Jennings, Evans and Curry are on losing squads so they won’t win it period (unless they magically carry their teams to the playoffs a la Derrick Rose).
Carmelo Anthony should have won the ROY over LeHYPE james, Melo averaged more points, and led his team to the playoffs.
This season’s rookie class is gonna be fucked up. People are handing Blake the ROY, and it’s starting to get to the point where he might be almost as hyped as Lebron. He isn’t a guarantee, it’s the Clippers, and Blake’s gonna struggle throughout the first dozen or so games. Griffin is most likely gonna average about 16 and 9 a game, which is good, but I think the Clippers are gonna blow, they got talent, but they won’t maximize there players potential until after Baron Davis leaves, and fire Dunleavy.
Players to watch out for;
Demar Derozan – the T-Dot’s 2 guard seems uncertain, but he’ll start with Belinelli dropping 9 a game off the bench.
Brandon Jennings – Tear up the association, not gonna dish alotta dime though
Gerald Henderson – He’s got the coach, and was productive during college. He’ll be the starting 2 for the Bobcats by the end of the season.
The ROY every year goes to the best rookie on the best all around lottery bound team, so I think the ROY is going to Curry.
Thabeet should have a pic just like Blake Griffin there but with a shirt that says (What’s) “The Big Deal”…?
How are there too many guys on the Thunder + Wolves but not the Raptors?
Toronto has Bosh, Bargnani, Turkoglu and Calderon. I think those guys will take up more of the offensive duties than either of lead players in Oklahoma or Minnesota.
I’d place James Harden in that fifth slot ahead of DeRozan. I think he’ll get more opportunities both in terms of minutes + touches/shots, and I think Harden will be able to do more with his opportunities than DeRozan can during their rookie seasons.
regardless of who wins i’m most excited about brandon jennings next year .
Curry Rookie of the Year
Um, DeJuan Blair?
terrance williams,best believe
brandon jennings @ 55 points for a rookie, no questions asked..