Since the NBA Finals ended, we’ve been jumping at any chance we could to watch hoops. From NBA Summer League to AAU tournaments to pickup in NYC/LA, we’ve basically gone out of our way to catch as much ball as we could. And who wouldn’t? So with the NBA season right around the corner, there’s no better time than now to start predicting who is going to win some NBA awards this season. First up, Rookie of the Year.

While we had the first 15 picks in the NBA Draft come through our Draft Suite this year, the race for ROY really comes down to five guys – with one guy standing apart from the rest. Not only does the award go to the best player, but when trying to see who has the best shot, it all comes down to their situation. What veteran is starting in front of them? Do they have a chance to start right away? Is it a playoff team where they’ll get limited minutes or a lottery team where they’ll learn on the job?

Basically it comes down to this: It’s Blake Griffin‘s award to lose. But don’t think the rest of the Class of 2009 won’t be gunning to steal it from him. For every Derrick Rose there’s an O.J. Mayo. For every LeBron James there is a Carmelo Anthony. Keeping that in mind, here are the Top 5 contenders for NBA Rookie of the Year:

1. Blake Griffin, Clippers: As I said earlier, it Blake’s award to lose. Starting from Day One in Los Angeles, BG will finally make people in Los Angeles think twice before paying to see the Lakers or the Clippers. (Alright, maybe not right away.) But with Zach Randolph shipped out to make room, Griffin should continue to dominate just like he was in college and during Summer League.

2. Tyreke Evans, Kings: After watching Tyreke destroy fools during Summer League this year, I bet the Grizzlies were thinking twice about taking Hasheem Thabeet. While it might have seemed crazy at the time, since all the talk was about Ricky Rubio anyways, Evans will show the Grizzlies and every other team in the League what a new-school point guard looks like. With plenty of minutes for Evans in Sacramento, the tandem of Tyreke and Kevin Martin could be one of the most dangerous in the League this year.

3. Stephen Curry, Warriors: While I’ve believed Steph was going to be a pro since his first year in college, it definitely took some people top come around to that conclusion. And now that he’s finally here, and was drafted as high as he was, you can see people realize he’s kind of a big deal. While minutes are never guaranteed in Golden State, you gotta think that they won’t be able to keep Curry off the floor. In an offense that is created for people to drop buckets, Curry will be doing plenty of that this season.

4. Brandon Jennings, Bucks: While the actual date of Michael Redd‘s return is uncertain, one thing is certain: Ramon Sessions is gone and Brandon Jennings is definitely most likely the Bucks starting point guard. Sure there’s a guy named Luke Ridnour still on the roster, but he and Sessions were there on Draft Day and the Bucks still took Jennings. With a game that few PGs currently possess in the League, Jennings will be a nightly mainstay on SportsCenter and should have the ball in his hands enough to make something happen.

5. DeMar DeRozan, Raptors – While I struggled with the idea of putting James Harden or Jonny Flynn in this spot, there’s just too many guys on the Thunder (Durant, Westbrook, Green) and Timberwolves (Jefferson, Love, Sessions) that are going to be putting up numbers. So when looking at the rest of the rookie class, my dark horse ROY candidate has to be DeRozan. While Chris Bosh and Hedo Turkoglu are going to be the stars of this team, the Raptors are hoping that DeMar can be like another Vince Carter/Tracy McGrady when they were in Toronto (minus the unhapiness). Slated to start right away, he should have his chance.

What do you think? Is there anyone else in consideration? Who is going to win?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.