Top 5 Destinations For Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady on the Lakers? If this was the summer of 2002, it would be game over for the rest of the NBA. Too bad he’s not the same guy, and too bad no one knows if L.A. even wants the 32-year-old. But at least we do know that T-Mac wants to play in the Staples Center next season.
We asked this question in Smack and it appears Tracy is thinking about it as well. A few days ago, he tweeted out a photoshopped picture of himself in a Lakers uniform, asking his followers “Yes or No.”
I believe the majority of NBA fans would love to see this. T-Mac and Kobe have a history, one that dates back to very early in their careers. McGrady came from high school just a year after Kobe and then as Bryant sprung to fame, T-Mac often confided in him while he struggled in Toronto. A few years later, they were arguably two of the best handful of players in the league, and the debate was on (at least for a few years). People STILL argue that McGrady was better back then.
T-Mac could work in L.A. as a spark off the bench, someone to handle the ball and distribute on a second line that hasn’t been very effective the past few years. But is it the best fit for him? Check out these other contenders and tell me he wouldn’t fit in: Boston…Dallas…Chicago…New York…and the Lakers. T-Mac would look great in any of those uniforms, and would hopefully be able to advance past the first round for the first time in his career.
Can he still play? Last year, I think he did a decent job of answering that, averaging nearly 8, 4 & 4 in 23 minutes a game with Detroit. Plus, who knows…maybe the chance to finally win in the playoffs will reinvigorate him.
What do you think? What are the top five destinations for McGrady?
come to chi town tracy!!!
Retirement Home
I'm disappointed that the list doesn't look like this:
His AVG last year dont show the impact he had on the team, he made alot of plays for Detroit i watched every game he ran PG better than any other guard on that roster and he can still score it just wasnt his role on the team.
our facebook page is blowing up with opinions . . . wish this was 2003 TMac to make the answer easier
yup once i posted the pic on my FB everyone started pouring in comments
@ Sean
“People STILL argue that McGrady was better back then.”
Don’t have time to research right now but can you ask those people how many all-defensive teams TMac made. SMH
T-Mac in his prime is better than Kobe. Just the fact that he once averaged 1.9 blocks per game at a point makes him a defensive stud. I think he would fit best in Chicago. They are in need of a shooting guard who can create for himself and who better than T-Mac in this market? He won’t ask for too much money and he will contribute. Let’s go
Age catches up with everyone…but TMAC can still contribute to ANY team in the league. Just as long as TMAC recognizes his place on the team…which is harder to do than say.
1) Utah – You don’t have to be great
2) Minnesota – They hot right now
3) New York – Why the fuck not?
4) Atlanta – Go Big, Tmac, JJ, Marvin, Horford, Collins
5) Orlando – Injuries and all, who on that team takes his starting spot?
Nizzio, you do not deserve to watch the game of basketball. smh
0) Retirement Home, but one that’s filled with old former players who dwell on all the championships and those close games DEEP in the playoffs during games of checkers, he’d be really happy there ;)
1) Toronto – We wouldn’t be as mad at you if you came back as we would at Vince, we understand, you didn’t want to play in the shadow of CUZ
2) Lakers – Duh! Not only is his “joke” photoshop picture a blatant display of his interest once the CBA is done but he’s FINALLY realized what could’ve been HAD if he stayed with Vince to Face Shaq & Kobe with a dose of Timmy D for 5-6 consecutive Finals appearances. How Ironic T-Mac, you’re old now.
3)Orlando – T-Mac, it all went downhill after you left even after all the STATS and PERSONAL accolades. I know its hot down there and they have a beast of a man by the name of Howard but I think the response by the “fans” will be too much for you to bear. We won’t treat you as bad up here in T-Dot…i promise…Your number one team when you entered the NBA, you wear #1, and Toronto is #1 on my list, IT WAS MEANT TO BE!!!
4) Phoenix – Do you want to know why this is the best pick for you T-Mac? It’s not about the championship, heck, it ain’t even about basketball! Spending one year with that man Steve Nash will put 5 years of career back in that grumpy ol’ body of yours! Do it for your health! (Ditto J-Rich)
5) San Antonio, Chicago, Boston, Miami, New York – they are in the business of selling the hope of championships to scraps.
In all seriousness, I was almost 110% sure T-mac was going to get traded to Miami before the deadline. Confused as to why that didn’t happen, he most surely would have been that James-Posey-like difference maker in the Finals. He would have wanted it BAD, taught Lebron a thing or two that opportunities like this aren’t a yearly basis.
If Deshawn Stevenson leaves for a ridiculous contract then T-Mac would be his natural replacement in Dallas. If I was in his shoes however, funny as yall may think, OKC is the perfect fit. Not only would he be a great mentor for all the young and talented studs on that team, but just thinking of him and James Harden coming off the bench gives me the shivers as it would opposing coaches. Plus, I really think everyone on that team wants to make the championship badly.
Didnt tmac already have a run with new york? and wasnt he very mediocre with them? gut feeling tells me tmac ends up in chicago
Tracy has proven that he can still contribute. He may be better than last season since he had a chance to knock some rust off and if he’s been training hard in the offseason.
he had the chance to join bulls last year…but didn’t want to come from the bench
Last thing LA needs is ANOTHER old guy.
Can T-Mac be relied upon to be THAT SG when he needs to be for Chicago? Nope. They should go for someone who can play full time. If the last piece of your championship puzzle is a SG… you DO NOT make that SG a present day T-Mac.
Miami is a good destination being that they need to maximize talent from minimum funds.
I also like the idea of him in Utah.
LA needs some athleticism, not a broken vet looking for a ring. Miami is a good place for that type of player though.
i thought austin left dime. why are we still talking about tmac?
jk- good article, but the guy is not a difference maker this point in his career
Uh, he was already in New York….that didnt work out. Go to the Lakers, he would improve the bench automatically. The bench for the lakers sucks aside from Lamar Odom. They need to dump Barnes and Blake or trade them for one good player. Neither fit into that system and Blake especially was a HUGE letdown. He makes me pine for Jordan Farmar in a Lakers uni again.
Celtics of course are going to come up in this discussion until he signs somewhere, but I have a hunch they wouldn’t go after him. They need bigs, not iffy veterans. I have no doubt Tmac can still make a big contribution on the right team, but the Celtics just need different things than what he can bring.
I’d consider buying his jersey if they could get him, however.
Makes more sense for him to go to Utah or Memphis or somewhere like that where he’d be a big change of pace for a team like that. But we’ll probably just hear the same old Spurs/Heat/Celtics/Knicks/Lakers ring-chaser stuff and it will probably happen.
and Tracy WISHES he was as good as Kobe. Kobe has done things T Mac dreamt of doing while he sat next to Yao Ming banged up in Houston. Plus this guy has never gotten out of the first round, he is bad luck.
T-Mac doesn’t even look good wearing a Lakers jersey.