Top 5 Most Flavorful Moves Of The 2013-14 NBA Season

It’s summer time, so a ball is always bouncing at Harlem’s temple, Rucker Park. Bacardi Flavored Rum is hosting “Flavor at the Rucker” nights every Thursday at 6 p.m. ET during a partnership with this summer’s Entertainers Basketball Classic The NBA is focused on the win, but Rucker’s where players can showcase their personal flavor of hoop brilliance. That’s what makes these next five sequences from the 2013-14 season such bold indictments of the defenders involved. In the NBA, you’re embarrassing the best.

5. Jeff Green’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Over The Heat

While this wasn’t a move, per se, it was such a stunning turn of events against the then-defending champions after so much turnover in Boston, it has to be included. The Celtics took the Heat’s 2-point advantage with 0.6 seconds left and sprinkled a game-winning three-pointer from Jeff Green on top. A perfectly lofted pass to Green in the far corner and his high arcing shot with LeBron in his eye might have been the best game-winner of the regular season — and it happened before December.

4. Terrence Ross Cranks It Down On Kenneth Faried

T-Ross had an exemplary 2013-14 campaign, dropping a career-high 51 points on a excellent Clippers team, then giving his mom the game ball. But that’s not how Ross made this list. No, it was his eruption on Nugget forward Kenneth Faried just a month after his 51-point detonation. Faried is still woozy, and a shot of the dunk is hanging on some 13-year-old’s wall along Yonge St.

