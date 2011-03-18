Top 5 Kansas Player Exclusives

One of the many perks of playing for college basketball’s best teams is also getting the freshest kicks. So with three No. 1 seeds playing today – Duke, Ohio State and Kansas – we thought it’d be nice to check out some of the heat they’ve had on the feet through the years. With that, check out the Top 5 Ohio State player exclusives from Nike Basketball.
1. adidas Crazy 8
2. adidas TS Pro Model
3. adidas Mad Clima
4. adidas TS Lightning Creator
5. adidas T-Mac 6
What’s your favorite pair?
Can’t beat the Crazy 8’s, ahem Kobes, classics all day.