What’s the next step for a retired NBA player? Some go into business, some get into coaching and others pick up a mic. No, I’m not talking about rapping, but rather as color commentators. So with that being said, here are the Top 5 most entertaining ex-NBA players turned announcers.

1. Walt “Clyde” Frazier

Recently I haven’t really felt the need to watch too many Knicks games (unless they were playing LeBron or Kobe), but once I turn to MSG and hear Clyde drop a vocabulary word like “splendiferous” or “percolating” I am instantly glued to the tube. Clyde’s vocab alone has him “swishing and dishing” his way to the top of this list.

2. Mark Jackson

“Momma there goes that man again.” Yes, I’m talking about Mark Jackson. Jackson made his money by setting other people up, but now on TV, he is a finisher with sayings like “You’re better than that” and “Hand Down, Man Down.” Who else would you want to hear alongside Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen?

3. Bill Walton

Although Bill Walton has been away from the announcing table the past couple of years (as he recovers from major back surgery) he may have one of the all-time greatest sayings in “Throw it down big man, throw it down.” I’d do anything to have him call the NBA Finals this year, especially if it’s going to be Lakers/Celtics.

4. Reggie Miller

While no one could forget Reggie Miller’s eight points in 8.9 seconds against the Knicks, ever since retiring, Reggie has found a home at TNT as a color commentator. Although some people can’t stand him on the air, his never-ending arguing with Mike Fratello makes ever game a must-see one.

5. Doug Collins

We all know about Doug Collins’ illustrious coaching career, but we often forget that Collins played eight solid seasons with the Sixers. Because of that, Collins brings a great deal of knowledge to the sidelines, being able to look at the game from multiple perspectives.

What do you think? Who is your favorite? Who else should have made the list?

Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.