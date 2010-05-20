What’s the next step for a retired NBA player? Some go into business, some get into coaching and others pick up a mic. No, I’m not talking about rapping, but rather as color commentators. So with that being said, here are the Top 5 most entertaining ex-NBA players turned announcers.
1. Walt “Clyde” Frazier
Recently I haven’t really felt the need to watch too many Knicks games (unless they were playing LeBron or Kobe), but once I turn to MSG and hear Clyde drop a vocabulary word like “splendiferous” or “percolating” I am instantly glued to the tube. Clyde’s vocab alone has him “swishing and dishing” his way to the top of this list.
2. Mark Jackson
“Momma there goes that man again.” Yes, I’m talking about Mark Jackson. Jackson made his money by setting other people up, but now on TV, he is a finisher with sayings like “You’re better than that” and “Hand Down, Man Down.” Who else would you want to hear alongside Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen?
3. Bill Walton
Although Bill Walton has been away from the announcing table the past couple of years (as he recovers from major back surgery) he may have one of the all-time greatest sayings in “Throw it down big man, throw it down.” I’d do anything to have him call the NBA Finals this year, especially if it’s going to be Lakers/Celtics.
4. Reggie Miller
While no one could forget Reggie Miller’s eight points in 8.9 seconds against the Knicks, ever since retiring, Reggie has found a home at TNT as a color commentator. Although some people can’t stand him on the air, his never-ending arguing with Mike Fratello makes ever game a must-see one.
5. Doug Collins
We all know about Doug Collins’ illustrious coaching career, but we often forget that Collins played eight solid seasons with the Sixers. Because of that, Collins brings a great deal of knowledge to the sidelines, being able to look at the game from multiple perspectives.
What do you think? Who is your favorite? Who else should have made the list?
I think “the real tyrone” was the best announcer ever. One time he was talking about a player “dishing dopey dimes.” Best adjective ever! I miss the real tyrone!
No Tommy Heinshohn, not even mentioning him? WOW
So DIME !!! No apology for the article you plagiarized from SI yesterday?? instead you just deleted off the blog and pretend it was never posted?? Seriousslyy??
If readers don’t know what im talking about, it was the Top 5 oldest player in the League article that was posted on Dime yesterday, it was jacked straight off the SI article last year. Dime did not even cited their work or gave any credentials. SMH
reggie miller and doug collins suck!!! Jeff Van Gundy is better than all of them!!
Heinsohn is a DRUNK!!!
Doug Collins is a great announcer. Bill is my favorite to listen to. He HAS to come back when he gets his health right. I don’t think Mark Jackson is all that good, he’s can be funny and knows what he is talking about, but he talks. so. slow. Reggie Miller has his moments, but he too can be quite annoying.
sean elliott manages to make every phrase sexual
I would put Suns announcer Eddie Johnson on this list. He’s eloquent, has a lot of insight about the game, and has a dry sense of humor.
@Celticsdada
I’m glad i’m not the only one who sees that shit. Blatantly ripping off articles like none of us read other publications.
Like I’ve been saying, i only come on here because of the forum posters. The publication is shit.
I’m just re-posting this just in case these DIME-baggers try to delete your post. They’ve done it before. Someone calls them out and they delete the post. Bullshit.
#3
Celticsdada says:
“So DIME !!! No apology for the article you plagiarized from SI yesterday?? instead you just deleted off the blog and pretend it was never posted?? Seriousslyy??
If readers don’t know what im talking about, it was the Top 5 oldest player in the League article that was posted on Dime yesterday, it was jacked straight off the SI article last year. Dime did not even cited their work or gave any credentials. SMH”
First off, Walton is THE #1. Second, Mark Jackson is horrible. Can’t stand Van Gundy or Breen either.
Loved Reggie Miller as a player but his voice is annoying.
Are you kidding me? Bill Walton is HORRIBLE. He might have a nice catch phrase, but the dude gets a crush on anyone that his son plays with.
PLUS his voice is awful.
I can’t stand Reggie Miller. His grammar is alway’s off, his voice is annoying, and he talks without thinking. I watch his games in mute.
@JMG – Tommy being a drunk (and sounding like he chain-smokes Marlboro Reds and being a GIGANTIC homer) is what makes him so entertaining!
Guys. There was a misunderstanding in the post yesterday. Apologize for the troubles. You know we never would knowingly do that.
I CANT STAND DOUG COLLINS….Please hurry up and get him coaching…which he CANT DO EITHER….
he TALKS TOO MUCH…HAS SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT EVERY THING AND PRAISED MJ when he played…and does the same for KOBE…
Also, Heinsohn is my dude! Celtics all day.
I’m with DA…Mark Jackson is terrible. NO insightful perspective whatever. Breen is a major sports puker. Does he speak in that affected manor around the house? Try this: For one game called by Breen, take a sip of your favorite alcoholic beverage every time he says “won’t go” on a missed shot. You’ll be drunk by the 6:00 mark in the first quarter.
The best ever is Hubie, it’s a shame he has to work with minor league pbp guys.
Bottom line: There’s only one Marv Albert.
Sounds like one of Dime’s writers plagiarized and Dime found out about it. Is that grounds for firing?
rey reyyyy… yo i woulda liked to see my man tommy heintson on here from the bean…and id have to say waltons #1 but good article..keep it up my man
guys, don’t get this blog confused with the magazine. lots of stuff shows up here after it goes on ball don’t lie or espn, not always cited or credited (a really bad thing), but it’s still just a blog.
the magazine is waayyyyy better.
If I were going to make a list of the worst announcers of all time, it would look like this list, with Sean Elliot and that fucking idiot announcing for Boston on the list.
Reggie Miller is HORRIBLE, completely retarded, and his bitch tits sister is just as bad. His going into the commercial sayings are some of the stupidest lines ever coined.
Clyde is by far the worst announcer in history. The guy tries to talk like one of those heroined out junkies from American Gangster, he dresses like a pimp from the same era (complete with aquarium shoes rocking gold fish), and he just makes up words that he thinks makes him sound intelligent, but infact make him sound like a child who doesn’t have a very good grasp on their vocabulary.
Mark Jackson is quickly becoming one of the hated guys manning the mic. The guy is so in love with certain players that he is quite literally giving them blow jobs via microphone. The amount of mancrushing, manloving, and straight out mansucking should be banned and censored, it’s inappropriate for people under 17. I’m just waiting for him to give a player an orgasm using nothing but his manloving on the mic. Disgusting.
Bill Walton looks and sounds like shit, not much more to say about that. Oh yeah, his opinions on shit usually suck (too much weed or something).
@Matt thanks for the love and yea I like Walton, but Clyde is tad more “splendiferous”to me….haha thanks again
Appreciate it srb.
There was no plagiarizing. A list of the Top 5 oldest players in the League is no subjective, it’s objective. So if it’s been done before, so be it. We don’t search the interwebs for every article that’s been written before. What was posted wasn’t complete either – still needed to be updated. That was our bad. Don’t worry though.
Y’all forgot Hubie Brown!!!
Everytime I watch/listen to Hubie Brown on TV, I feel like he is personally coaching ME.
Great coach, great old school guy.
Hubie Brown and Doug Collins are probably the most intelligent analysts in the league.
Completely agree with @Kermit The Washington!
And @dlee9 Hubie didn’t play in the NBA he was just a great coach, this list consist of announcers (more specifically color commentator) who played in the league. BTW thanks for the POST!
control your posts on here get more unbearable every day. chill out with all that whining and complaining.
Wow… I thought I was negative at times, but Control could use a prescription of Xanax.
@Celticsdada
Why are you posting that shit in EVERY thread? We get it, your eFeelings got hurt… move the fuck on.
My top five announcers (no particular order) would be
Clyde
Mark Jackson
Bill Walton
Bill Raftery
Hubie Brown
mark jackson..hand down…man down!! gotta love it!
like reg-gie!!
as per analysts…jalen baby…he is pretty good. never thought he would be good but he is very knowledgeable and not just talking what kix da mamba is rockin either!
love when mark jackson says “thats a grown man’s move”
Can I just say that the worst analyst ever is Chris Webber…
I like hearing Hubie Brown and Mark Jackson. Then there’s Van Gundy, lol. When he says some shit, sometimes I just think to myself, “no wonder the Rockets failed”.
oh, and Heinsohn may be over the top in his Celtics love, but at least he gives you actual information about basketball. Does JVG even talk about basketball anymore? all he ever seems to do now is make claims about who’s the best at something or try to compare whatever’s going on to something in pop culture. the other night he brought up the baseball player who was jogging after the ball.
Tommy tells you why a play worked or failed, why a guy is killing the Celtics, what they should be doing (between arguing the worst calls in the history of baskeball, that is).
Being a Kings fan, I just want to point out how terrible Grant Napear is. And check this story out if you want a good laugh:
[www.sactownroyalty.com]
I’m serious guys. You won’t regret it.
agree with @jay n @runner1182 comments like “HAND DOWN, MAN DOWN” and “THAT’S A GROWN MAN’S MOVE” single handedly got Mark on this list!
Marc Jacksons the most entertaining for sure. He does seem to by trynna get a coaching job on air tho.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
Mark Jackson, Reggie miller, and Bill Walton? WTF, they all should be banned from speaking anything basketball on a mic again. They are the equivalent to Flava Flav, Gucci Mane, and Soulja Boy when compared to hip-hop. Irks the hell outta me that people give them any sort of respect towards their knowledge of the game. Some of the ish they say makes me wonder how high your Bball Iq really has to be to play NBA ball, because they are idiots.
Anyway, Stack King is becoming one of my favorite announcers ever. I think it’s because he sucked as a basketball player and had plenty of practice on the sidelines with Cliff Levingston.
My favorite is a guy who’s not getting any mention: Tom Tolbert. To be honest he’s not getting any mention because he hasn’t called a game for two years which is a shame. He’s intelligent about the game, gives great insight about what the players and coaches are thinking, and is funny as hell. His “Dr. Boudreau” story on Jim Rome’s radio show was an all-time classic.
Dime, you really need to own up to that deleted article that you blatently copied. Deleting it because you got caught is pretty sad. Every one of these lists I now assume you stole from somewhere.
@Shaun — That’s kind of your own fault. Dime puts out a couple of lists every day … so if you’ve been on this site for a while you’ve seen literally hundreds of lists from Dime. And because one rookie writer copied something one time you think ALL the lists are copied? That makes no sense.
WTF. Mark Jackson is awful and Reggie Miller is absolute garbage when it comes to announcing. They won’t even call out Kobe or Lebron when they screw up.
And I love Clyde but Walton should be no. 1.
You shoulda made a worst list instead. It should include Reggie Miller, Mark Jackson, Heinsohn and Sean Elliott
Mark Jackson should be paired with JVG to make it work, thats it
I personally dont like Reggie and Cheryl Miller, they are just trying to act cool and funny all the time, but they are not.
this post is automatically tagged invalid due to not mentioning Tommy Heinshohn. fail.
@Jimmyjack
You’re right, in all likelihood they are original, however, it’s kind of like steroids for track stars, you get caught once and people will always doubt your credability for any accomplishments up until that point and from there on out. This very site has previously said that people like that should come clean to clear the air and people are more likely to forgive them. I’m just saying it’s a shame they don’t hold themselves to the same ethical standards I’ve seem then criticize in others in the past.
Why is everyone getting there balls in twist about that article yesterday? When you post 6-7 articles a day, 7 days a week about one subject (i.e basketball), you are sure to come away with articles that have been run before on other sites. Information is finite people, and if someone at Dime just googled the ages of the players to get some numbers for there article, so be it?!.. What do you want them to do, go to each players parents house and check there birth certificate?
Funny thing is, at least 6 people on this one comment post have moaned about the article yesterday. Dime has even answered the problem and yet some fools (i.e Shaun) CONTINUE to say the same thing! You cant even notice that your writing the same thing as 5 people before you on the same INTERNET PAGE! and your busting Dimes balls for not checking the entire internet!
Irony is a cruel mistress….
@unchecked,
hahaha funny you post that b/c thats what i thought of too! i read that story when it first ran. and i thought, really grant?? but i can see it. he just seems like he’s that dude. jerry’s cool, but he makes up some of the dumbest nicknames. oddly enough, he also makes up some of the best lol!
and i dunno if i like have walton and reggie on the list. i cant stand bills ass and reggie just likes to hear himself talk.
and can we really just dead the issue about yesterday? damn…that shits old now. until everyone who’s complaining makes a better blog spot, keep it movin’.
Reggie’s an a55clown! He proclaimed the Lakers would go 25-0 to start the season or something like that and could contest the Bulls record 72 wins. What a crock of shiet. I still prefer Hot Rod Hundley and Hubie Brown, although Hubie is gettin up their in age and has brain farts far too often nowadays. What ever happened to the days of Bill Walton and Peter Vescey? Ha…I don’t miss those 2 clowns at all.
Dr. Jack Ramsey was da shiet too but he’s too old for me to remember if he was a player before he was a coach. hehe