Top 5 Most Expensive Sneakers On eBay

With the summer upon us, it’s time to get your kick game right. And if you’re like me, you want to look a little different than your peers. So if you’ve got some money to spend, here are the Top 5 most expensive sneakers available on eBay.

1. 4 Pairs of the Nike Air Zoom Kobe I (Lasered & Autographed)

Cost: $29,999.99

Size: NYC (9), LA (13), Chicago (14), Texas (13)

This collection of lasered Nike Air Zoom Kobe Is can be yours for a cool $30,000. Each pair has a different colorway and a different city lasered on the outside of the shoe towards the back. Not to mention, the Kobe Bryant autograph on two of the shoes and boxes (which happen to be wooden). The four locations represented in this collection are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Texas. According to the seller, 10 percent of the profits from this sale go to charity. He also says that he will throw in a pair of Huarache 2K5s (10.5) and Hyperdunk (9.5) if you buy it fast. These are definitely a must have if you are from either of the four places and have quite a bit of money to blow. P.S. Only 25 pairs of these were made.

2. Nike Dunk Low Pro SB (Paris)

Cost: $11,000

Size: 9.5

If you’re into busy, limited sneakers, these are a must have. This seller also includes a money back guarantee if the shoes are fakes, which is reassuring if you’re spending $11,000. This colorway was released as a special limited edition shoe for the “‘White Dunk: Evolution of an Icon'” art exhibition in Paris, and was limited to only 202 pairs in the world. The pattern on the shoe features the works of French painter Bernard Buffet, so every pair is unique.

3. Nike Dunk High Pro SB (FLOM)

Cost: $7,900.00

Size: 8

These Dunks are one of 24 pairs throughout the world and guaranteed deadstock. The seller guarantees that these are 100 percent authentic and also throws in a double your money back guarantee which is very tempting. They also comes with the original box and extra laces.

3. adidas Superstar – 35th Anniversary

Cost: $6,500

Size: 7

Probably the cleanest pair of adidas Superstars ever released, of which there were only 300 made. The entire upper is made of vintage, white leather, which gives it a very smooth and classic look. But what you’re really paying for is the box and the accessories that come with it. Included in the white leather box are shoe horns, shoe trees, polish and other shoe care tools.

5. Nike Dunk Low SB (LeBron James)

Cost: $4,500

Size: 10

These exclusive Dunks never actually hit stores, but were created for LeBron‘s friends and family after he signed with Nike. Only 24 pairs were ever created and the seller insists that they are deadstock. A necessity for any serious Dunk collection.

What do you think? Would you buy any of these?

