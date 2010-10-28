Top 5 NBA Bench Performers (So Far)

Coming into this season, I knew that this year would emphasize the fact that basketball is the ultimate team sport. Put it this way: There’s going to be more sharing of the spotlight than a Wu-Tang Clan interview. Sure, every pack has its alpha dog, but that alpha is nothing without the rest of the pack.

One of the most underrated attributes of a championship teams is a good and feisty bench. The bottom half of the roster has to be ready to pounce on opportunities when their number is called. So far, some key players have had some adjusting to do in order to get back to their starting form. As result, the bench guys have shown their readiness to step in and dominate. Here are the top five bench performers from the first two days of the season:

Shannon Brown

Brown could have signed elsewhere this summer and potentially received a starting spot. However, he knew that his role for the Lake Show was very important towards their quest for a three-peat. On opening night against the Rockets, Brown shocked everyone and showed off that much improved jumper of his, finishing with 16 points (with four three-pointers) and leading the second half comeback for the Lakers.

Evan Turner

Even though Turner had to start his career on the pine behind Jason Kapono, that didn’t mess up his flow. Against Miami last night, Turner led the way for the Sixers with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Philadelphia defeat.

James Jones

In the second try for Miami’s Big Three, it was Jones who quietly stepped up as the fourth big performer on this powerhouse team. Last night, he dropped 20 points in 29 minutes to ensure the first win in this new Heat era.

Glen Davis

Big Baby isn’t playing like a baby anymore. In his quest this season to grow out of that nickname, Davis has brought consistent firepower off the Boston bench. In the season opener against the Heat, Davis finished with 13 points and five rebounds, and followed that up with a 14-point and five-rebound performance in Cleveland last night.

Wilson Chandler

Chandler was projected as a starter this summer, coming into the season as one of the few returning, productive pieces from last year’s Knicks squad. But after some disappointing preseason play, Chandler played his roll well, leading the Knicks in scoring last night with 22 points in their victory over Toronto.

