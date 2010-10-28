Top 5 NBA Bench Performers (So Far)

Coming into this season, I knew that this year would emphasize the fact that basketball is the ultimate team sport. Put it this way: There’s going to be more sharing of the spotlight than a Wu-Tang Clan interview. Sure, every pack has its alpha dog, but that alpha is nothing without the rest of the pack.
One of the most underrated attributes of a championship teams is a good and feisty bench. The bottom half of the roster has to be ready to pounce on opportunities when their number is called. So far, some key players have had some adjusting to do in order to get back to their starting form. As result, the bench guys have shown their readiness to step in and dominate. Here are the top five bench performers from the first two days of the season:
Shannon Brown
Brown could have signed elsewhere this summer and potentially received a starting spot. However, he knew that his role for the Lake Show was very important towards their quest for a three-peat. On opening night against the Rockets, Brown shocked everyone and showed off that much improved jumper of his, finishing with 16 points (with four three-pointers) and leading the second half comeback for the Lakers.
Evan Turner
Even though Turner had to start his career on the pine behind Jason Kapono, that didn’t mess up his flow. Against Miami last night, Turner led the way for the Sixers with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Philadelphia defeat.
James Jones
In the second try for Miami’s Big Three, it was Jones who quietly stepped up as the fourth big performer on this powerhouse team. Last night, he dropped 20 points in 29 minutes to ensure the first win in this new Heat era.
Glen Davis
Big Baby isn’t playing like a baby anymore. In his quest this season to grow out of that nickname, Davis has brought consistent firepower off the Boston bench. In the season opener against the Heat, Davis finished with 13 points and five rebounds, and followed that up with a 14-point and five-rebound performance in Cleveland last night.
Wilson Chandler
Chandler was projected as a starter this summer, coming into the season as one of the few returning, productive pieces from last year’s Knicks squad. But after some disappointing preseason play, Chandler played his roll well, leading the Knicks in scoring last night with 22 points in their victory over Toronto.
What do you think? Who has impressed you the most off the bench this season?
Doug Collins was crying about not having a prototypical 2 guard on his team. I wonder if that means he sees Turner as a 3 man? I really like Evan Turner, I think he will be a really good player. I loved him at Ohio St, he reminds me of Brandon Roy.
Shannon Brown, what can I say? Dude came up big in that Rockets game. The Lakers looked lost until Brown came in and electrified everyone.
James Jones, finally healthy. He could always shoot the rock, his defense has slipped a little, but he will get open looks all day. Riley probably feels foolish now cutting 2 of this young talents for a washed up Jerry Stackhouse because he overreacted to Miller getting hurt. James Jones is showing he deserves time.
Anthony Tolliver. He played the fourth quarter minutes while Kevin Love sat quietly.
I couldn’t disagree more with the statement that, “basketball is the ultimate team sport.” In fact, I would argue that of the all the big professional sports basketball places the smallest amount of importance on the team. If the alpha isn’t making plays you almost always lose. Often, the alpha (or alphas) actually ruin their teams chance of winning by continually forcing their individual performance. This is not to say that to win a championship you need a good ‘team’ and you need to play as a ‘team’, but lets face is, in all other sports the ‘team’ aspect of the game is more pronounced.
kinda co-sign w/ 3
basketball is the 1 sport where 1 individual can really control a game on both ends of the playing spectrum…sure an amazing QB in football will make it so the defense needs to do the bear minimum to win a game but what if he has an off-night or the other teams offense is on a roll…hes powerless..soccer and hockey are also similar and baseball is jus a gay ass sport
on the other hand..ill will was puttin in work off the bench last night
I disagree with the two that think bball isn’t a team sport. Sure a top tier player can take over a game, but he cannot win it all by himself. At the highest level of basketball, you need 5 guys to play as one. Pass me what you two are smoking…
Why didn’t McGrady make the Magic a contender? Why didn’t Kobe win with the Lakers post-Shaq and Pre-Gasol? Those two were all-world talents at the time, yet couldn’t win by themselves.
In baseball, a pitcher can shut an opposing team down, but he still needs the offense to score some runs, and the defense to get outs, meaning he needs the team too.
Soccer and Hockey takes precise teamwork and passing ability in order to score.
Football there are 3 teams: offense, defense, and special teams. That sounds like you need a team to me??
Chase Budinger is going hard. You forgot him
Completely agree with nizzio on the Chase Budinger sentiment. Throwing up highlights against the Lakers.
Daniel Gibson, 16 pts, 8 assists in 27 minutes