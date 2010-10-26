Top 5 NBA Fantasy Basketball Storylines To Watch In 2010-11

The wait is over: the 2010-11 NBA season is set to tip off in just a handful of jaw-clenching, hand-wringing hours. Whether you’re a causal or dogged fan of the NBA, you know that there are plenty of reasons to get excited for the journey we’re all about to embark on. For fantasy owners, the start of the regular season means we finally get to see the true values of old and new players we’ve been trying to accurately evaluate for the past few months. While we won’t have the Allen Iverson saga to keep us occupied, there are plenty of other NBA topics to fuel fantasy basketball discussions. Below is a list of five fantasy basketball storylines (outside of South Beach) to keep an eye on as the new season begins. There are many more, of course, so feel free to share the fantasy-related plots you’ll be watching in 2010-11.
1. Sleepers or Busts: Anthony Randolph, J.J. Hickson, Nicolas Batum, Austin Daye, Jeff Teague, Leandro Barbosa and Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ these are some of the names that have been tagged with “sleeper” for 2010-11. Who will fulfill that label? Who will continue to slumber? And how forgiving will we be of the latter group? Randolph appears to have the hottest seat in this domain of fantasy basketball, and his disappointing preseason doesn’t help things. One thing’s certain: those in normal-sized leagues will quickly realize that some of the best sleepers are still floating on their leagues’ waiver wires. A word to the wise: Don’t get too attached to your beloved sleeper picks â€“ holding onto them too long at the expense of waiver-wire gold could be costly.
2. The wounded: Yao Ming, Carlos Boozer, Greg Oden, Andrew Bynum, Kobe Bryant and Andrew Bogut headline the list of the most delicate players in the NBA at the outset of this season. While Bogut and Yao will start the season with some playing time, Bynum, Boozer and Oden might not see on-court action until Thanksgiving or Christmas. All six of these guys were likely drafted in all but the shallowest of leagues, and though Bryant, Boozer and Bogut appear set to play the majority of the season, the other three are crapshoots at best. Oh, and don’t think guys like Chris Paul, Brandon Roy, Danny Granger and Marcus Camby are out of the woods yet, either. Closely monitor nightly injury reports in order to make crucial moves that could push your team to the top of your leagues.
3. The oldies: Guys like Tim Duncan, Steve Nash, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Chauncey Billups have lost a lot of their fantasy shine during the past couple seasons, and not necessarily because of their production. Familiarity breeds contempt, and it’s no different in fantasy basketball. While Kidd, Nash and Billups continue to be solid second-round picks, it’s likely that Pierce, Allen and a host of other vets have gone a bit lower than they should have, mostly because they’re another year older. Fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on which veterans finally take a step closer to their ever-awaiting fantasy graves (paging Vince Carter), and which ones will continue to surprise us with their everlasting youth.
4. Rookies and sophomores: John Wall, Blake Griffin and DeMarcus Cousins are all hogging the rookie limelight in fantasy circles, but each has their downsides. For Wall, it’s poor shooting from the field, high turnovers and a lack of threes; for Griffin, it’s a cursed touch from the free-throw line and lingering injury concerns; for Cousins, it’s the crowded frontcourt in Sacramento. Nevertheless, they’re all appealing fantasy players, and for good reasons. Just don’t forget about guys like Evan Turner, Wesley Johnson and Tiago Splitter. All in all, the rule of thumb will remain the same: most rookies will offer more disappointment than happiness for fantasy owners. As for sophomores, we all know the high expectations set for Stephen Curry, but Jrue Holiday could be the second-year player to make the biggest leap this season. Tyreke Evans, Reggie Williams, Serge Ibaka and Brandon Jennings should also make some decent progress this season.
5. More elbow room: The two guys to talk about here are Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose. They’re both being drafted in the first three rounds of most drafts, which reflects optimism about their abilities to improve on their weaknesses this season. But other guys like Darren Collison, Kevin Love, Paul Millsap, Michael Beasley, Amar’e Stoudemire and Andrea Bargnani have all found themselves in new situations where they’ve been given more prominence than in years past. The opportunity to make good on the potential they’ve shown is there for these guys and others, but there will be more than a few disappointments.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Should I take Reggie Williams over Rudy Fernandez? They both give you Pts/3PM/Stls but Reggie has more consistent minutes while Rudy has the higher upside with Bayless gone..
Is trading Odom (on my team) for Beasley a good deal?
@Stunnaboy2K11: Yeah, I like Williams a bit more. Wesley Matthews stands to cut into Rudy’s minutes, and Batum doesn’t help things.
I think you can do better than Beasley, especially once Odom starts the season off hot with Bynum out.
Can Josh Childress be considered a sleeper? He put up some decent numbers in ATL, now he plays with the up-tempo Suns, but he is injured and there are about 10 other SFs on the team.
@Mike: I think you pretty much made the case right there that he isn’t, except for deep leagues. A timeshare is going to really put a wet blanket on his appeal. Certainly keep an eye on him though.
Doc, what do you think JJ Hickson is gonna do this year? I feel like he could throw up a 16/8/1 and maybe even higher, is that too optimistic?
@12th Man: Not at all. That sounds about right for a starting point.
What’s Beasley’s upside this year, and does he reach it?
Hey fantasy doc,
I’m in a 10 person league, and drafted Mike Miller, but thinking of dropping him and pick up someone from the waivers: Who would be a better pickup?
-barbosa
-wilson chandler
-george hill
thanks for the help
Thanks for the advice doc! i just did my second draft. im not very happy with this team at all. My draft position was awful (6th out of 12 teams). Can you advise on this team as well please? i think i need your help
1. Kobe Bryant
2. Brook Lopez
3. Kevin Love
4. Stephen Jackson
5. Raymond Felton
6. Lamarcus Aldridge
7. Jrue Holiday
8. JJ hickson
9. Beno Udrih
10. Linas Kleiza
11. Yi Jianlin
12. Tiago Splitter
13. jeff teague
Doc, after Nicolas Batum’s great performance last night (18/11), would you recommend me dropping any of my players on my roster for him? or maybe i should wait a bit?
PG: Deron Williams
SG: Kobe Bryant
SF Gerald Wallace
PF Danilo Gallinari
C Marc Gasol
G Rodney Stuckey
G John Salmons
F Marcus Camby
UTIL Ray Allen
UTIL Jamal Crawford
Bench Jason Kidd
Bench Darren Collison
Bench Manu Ginobili
Hey Doc,
Quick question: im in a 16 team h2h league. Thinking of picking up Wes Matthews, but im not sure if i wanna drop Teague or Battier. Im punting assists, and im pretty weak in points. pretty solid everywhere else. Should i pull the trigger?
@Nick: I’m in the camp that thinks he won’t. If he does though, look for around 19/7 as a decent starting point.
@Kobeef: I’d go with Hill.
thanks doc
@kmo: Not bad at all. The order seems right. Rebounds seem plentiful and you should be competitive elsewhere. I’d consider making a deal to shore up your blocks or threes a bit more.
@Jonez: Tough call. I’d consider swapping out Stuckey for him, especially since you have Collison and Kidd ready to round out your assists.
@??: Sure, I don’t see a problem with that. I’d consider dropping Teague if you’re punting assists, but Battier is way less sexy.
Dropped TDouglas for Nic Batum in h2h fantasy pts (don’t care about 3s & percentages) league…good idea?
Also, someone picked up Kleiza before me, so I still am looking for that diamond in the rough forward. Hopefully tonight’s slate of games will reveal that to me.
@Conrad: Very good idea. And yes, there will be plenty to process tonight.
Cool…I’m expecting a full briefing from you tomorrow morning on the chaos that is the NBA slate tonight.
Cheers!