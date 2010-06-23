Top 5 NBA Fitness Warriors

After an unheard of 118 games (59-59) and more than six hours — and that’s just been the FIFTH SET — the ongoing epic match between Jonathan Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon was postponed earlier today for darkness. The entire match itself has stretched over two days and about 10 hours of playing time, and (I think) will finally be settled tomorrow.
I don’t know much about tennis, but I do know that at this point it’s not really about strategy between Isner and Mahut anymore; it’s simply a battle of endurance. Recently we talked about which sport produces the best athletes, and endurance was one main factor on which readers focused.
If you don’t believe endurance plays a huge role in basketball, try going out to the gym tonight and run some 5-on-5 if you haven’t played in a couple of months. You’ll be dead tired and running on fumes before you know it. Which NBA players have the most endurance? Here’s my Top 5:
*** *** ***
Monta Ellis (Warriors) — Think about it: In Golden State’s run-and-gun system, Monta managed to lead the League in minutes played (41.4 mpg) while being largely responsible for carrying the scoring load most of the season. This season was full of examples of Monta’s incredible endurance. On Nov. 24, he played all 48 minutes in a game at Dallas, dropping 37 points in an upset win. The very next night, Monta played 44 minutes at San Antonio and put up 42 points in a loss. (Remember, NBA teams are typically more sluggish in back-to-backs, especially on the road.) In late-December, Monta played all 48 minutes at home in a 37-point effort against Boston’s physical defense, then went to L.A. the next night and put in 43 minutes in a loss to the Lakers. Then in early-February, Monta put together another back-to-back where he dumped 34 points at Houston in 38 minutes, then hit Dallas for 46 points on the road in 40 minutes. Long story short, Monta is a machine, only susceptible to wayward mopeds.
Ray Allen (Celtics) — Whereas Paul Pierce could probably play into his 40’s because of his unique old-man game that doesn’t require much athleticism or quickness, Ray could play into his 40’s because he’s simply in that good of shape. Ray’s work ethic is legendary in basketball circles; it’s allowed him to perfect that textbook jump shot form and still pull off 50-point playoff games and historic NBA Finals performances in his mid-30’s.
Rip Hamilton (Pistons) — Ray Allen is widely credited with being the best player in the League at off-ball movement, but you could make a strong case for Rip. His game is also based on his ability to run for 48 minutes through screens and coming off curls while shooting on the move. He’s like a wide receiver who is asked to go deep several times a game, except he also has to play defense and hold down his spot there. A few years ago in a Dime training article, Rip talked about how he’ll take his two dogs outside and basically chase them for miles to work on his conditioning.
Kobe Bryant (Lakers) — Even with his stature in the game, Kobe still has to be dragged off the court and plays through injuries like a second-round pick trying to secure a roster spot. His fifth NBA championship run consisted of 96 games, where he finished seventh in the League at 38.8 minutes a night and played through broken fingers, sore knees and an aching shoulder. Though he’s only 31, Kobe has more mileage on him than other players his age because he came to the League right out of high school and has been a star for so long asked to play major minutes. But did you see when a reporter asked Kobe immediately after the 2010 championship if he’s getting old? Kobe snapped at him. The guy still thinks he’s invincible.
Kevin Durant (Thunder) — The kid who was supposed to be too skinny and weak to grind it out at the pro level has been surprisingly durable in the League. Durant only missed two games as a rookie, and in Year 3 played all 82 games while finishing fourth in the NBA in minutes (39.5 mpg). All Durant does is play ball. As soon as he can, he’s out in the offseason playing in D.C. playground tournaments. This summer, while so many of the Team USA members are skipping (or considering skipping) the World Championships, KD was one guy who confirmed early on that he’d be playing without a question. When I interviewed Durant for his Dime #51 cover story last summer, he said, “When the season ends, I don’t really go on vacation. But my Mom pressure me this year, so we’re all going to the Bahamas. But I’m still gonna do some conditioning work down there.”
good list.
so who makes the list as the worst conditioned ball players? curry, shaq, scalabrine…?
^^
Scalabrine definitely leads that lists haha. that guy has no definition in his body. he looks like he should be working in somebody’s cubicle somewhere
so easy to pick on Scal… being ripped has ZERO to due with your endurance… genetics and body type
[www.youtube.com]
gerald wallace seems to be a player (to me) that has high endurance and can play heavy minutes.
when I watch derrick rose and lebron, they NEVER seem tired to me. I dunno if that means they’re well conditioned or have high endurance, but Im just saying….
what about allen iverson?
You gotta add AK47 to the list. I love watching that guy play, he NEVER stops running, not just jogging, but full sprints on the court EVERY play.
What about Rondo? Alien head (and hands) seems to never even SWEAT. PLUS rivers would play him like all 48 minutes a game every game during the playoffs.
I notice all except Durant are guards… after hearing about Blake Griffin’s workout regimen, he might be one of the tops amongst the frontcourt.
What about Spencer Hawes?
No Steve Nash? Really? Grant Hill?
KD still wants to train even when he is on the Bahamas vacationing, damn
Jerryd Bayless also needs to be added to this list. Dude is a gym rat. And I mean that in the best possible way. :)
Dwyane Wade
Lebron James
Steve Nash
Grant Hill
Chris Paul
i don’t think this should be about endurance as much as it should be about a guy who wouldn’t quit. ever.
give me the G.O.A.T – if we’re talking all time.
in the league today, Kobe would be my guy. I’d fill out my other starting spots with these guys…
PG – Rondo, guy is energy for ever. Westbrook is close though, plays big in big games.
SG – Kobe. Wade’s next here.
SF – Tough call, might go with Grant Hill – never seen him quit. LeBron? I don’t know. Durrant really struggled in the playoffs. Artest? You never know with him. Gerald Wallace? Not really a killer. I might just have to go with Grant Hill, dude could have quite a long ass time ago…
PF – KG. Say what you want, but he ain’t a quitter. Plus, what a soft position in the NBA right now.
C – Noah, I hated this guy in college, thought he’d be nothing in the league, but he will fight the fight all the way through, and his energy has translated well.
Again, i don’t think the tennis match is as much about endurance as it has been about two guys straight refusing to quit. These are 5 guys I don’t see quitting.
@15
is there anyone who’s been as big a surprise in the nba as joakim noah? there’s no way in hell i thought he’d be anything but a scalabrine type, and that’s best case scenario. a guy who not only can’t shoot, but doesn’t even look like he’s doing anything related to the game of basketball when he shoots. doesn’t really have any offensive skill, looks tall but skinny, at first glance NO ONE would be scared to take it to the paint on him, even rec leaguers, and seems to have no skill except energy. I’m surprised he can even dribble, even that looks all fucked up. yet he gets it done somehow night in and night out. my hat’s off to the dude.
lebron easy. best record/most points total last few years. least amount of injuries and plays both side of the ball.
How dare u leave him off this list for anyone but Kobe. If u didnt play in the olympics u r automatically disqualified. thats counts as time off. Austin Burton is an idiot.
Where is Dwight Howard?
easy to stay on the court for extended periods of time if you don’t play defense. How many people on this list(including comments) play both sides of the court? I can think of Kobe and AK-47.
show me ellis playing defense like GP (back in the day) and I bet he doesn’t shoot nearly as often.
I’ll even say that if you watch the finals tape, the nights that Ray Allen actually tried to guard Kobe…he was running out of gas and his shot was flat.