Top 5 NBA Fitness Warriors

After an unheard of 118 games (59-59) and more than six hours — and that’s just been the FIFTH SET — the ongoing epic match between Jonathan Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon was postponed earlier today for darkness. The entire match itself has stretched over two days and about 10 hours of playing time, and (I think) will finally be settled tomorrow.

I don’t know much about tennis, but I do know that at this point it’s not really about strategy between Isner and Mahut anymore; it’s simply a battle of endurance. Recently we talked about which sport produces the best athletes, and endurance was one main factor on which readers focused.

If you don’t believe endurance plays a huge role in basketball, try going out to the gym tonight and run some 5-on-5 if you haven’t played in a couple of months. You’ll be dead tired and running on fumes before you know it. Which NBA players have the most endurance? Here’s my Top 5:

*** *** ***

Monta Ellis (Warriors) — Think about it: In Golden State’s run-and-gun system, Monta managed to lead the League in minutes played (41.4 mpg) while being largely responsible for carrying the scoring load most of the season. This season was full of examples of Monta’s incredible endurance. On Nov. 24, he played all 48 minutes in a game at Dallas, dropping 37 points in an upset win. The very next night, Monta played 44 minutes at San Antonio and put up 42 points in a loss. (Remember, NBA teams are typically more sluggish in back-to-backs, especially on the road.) In late-December, Monta played all 48 minutes at home in a 37-point effort against Boston’s physical defense, then went to L.A. the next night and put in 43 minutes in a loss to the Lakers. Then in early-February, Monta put together another back-to-back where he dumped 34 points at Houston in 38 minutes, then hit Dallas for 46 points on the road in 40 minutes. Long story short, Monta is a machine, only susceptible to wayward mopeds.

Ray Allen (Celtics) — Whereas Paul Pierce could probably play into his 40’s because of his unique old-man game that doesn’t require much athleticism or quickness, Ray could play into his 40’s because he’s simply in that good of shape. Ray’s work ethic is legendary in basketball circles; it’s allowed him to perfect that textbook jump shot form and still pull off 50-point playoff games and historic NBA Finals performances in his mid-30’s.

Rip Hamilton (Pistons) — Ray Allen is widely credited with being the best player in the League at off-ball movement, but you could make a strong case for Rip. His game is also based on his ability to run for 48 minutes through screens and coming off curls while shooting on the move. He’s like a wide receiver who is asked to go deep several times a game, except he also has to play defense and hold down his spot there. A few years ago in a Dime training article, Rip talked about how he’ll take his two dogs outside and basically chase them for miles to work on his conditioning.

Kobe Bryant (Lakers) — Even with his stature in the game, Kobe still has to be dragged off the court and plays through injuries like a second-round pick trying to secure a roster spot. His fifth NBA championship run consisted of 96 games, where he finished seventh in the League at 38.8 minutes a night and played through broken fingers, sore knees and an aching shoulder. Though he’s only 31, Kobe has more mileage on him than other players his age because he came to the League right out of high school and has been a star for so long asked to play major minutes. But did you see when a reporter asked Kobe immediately after the 2010 championship if he’s getting old? Kobe snapped at him. The guy still thinks he’s invincible.

Kevin Durant (Thunder) — The kid who was supposed to be too skinny and weak to grind it out at the pro level has been surprisingly durable in the League. Durant only missed two games as a rookie, and in Year 3 played all 82 games while finishing fourth in the NBA in minutes (39.5 mpg). All Durant does is play ball. As soon as he can, he’s out in the offseason playing in D.C. playground tournaments. This summer, while so many of the Team USA members are skipping (or considering skipping) the World Championships, KD was one guy who confirmed early on that he’d be playing without a question. When I interviewed Durant for his Dime #51 cover story last summer, he said, “When the season ends, I don’t really go on vacation. But my Mom pressure me this year, so we’re all going to the Bahamas. But I’m still gonna do some conditioning work down there.”