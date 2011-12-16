The top tier NBA free agents are signed, sealed and delivered, but there are still a handful of guys that can help impact teams this year. And with the season starting in nine days, it’s time to pull the trigger to get them into camp as soon as possible. With that, here are the Top 5 NBA Free Agents Available. Remember, spend your money wisely.
1. Arron Afflalo (restricted)
After the Nuggets locked up Nene, their attention turned immediately to re-signing Afflalo. And from what we’ve heard, progress was made toward a deal. According to Benjamin Hochman of The Denver Post, the Nuggets still remained “very optimistic” as of Thursday that they will re-sign Afflalo, but it’s not out of the question that he won’t sign an offer sheet with another club. If that’s the case, it’s more than likely that Denver will match.
2. Andrei Kirilenko
On Monday, Kirilenko’s agent told me that “no decision has been made yet” whether AK-47 will stay in Russia or come back to the NBA this season. Nonetheless, the Nets and Kings are very interested in bringing him back to the States. Kirilenko is reportedly seeking $9 million per year for three seasons, but New Jersey has made it clear they only want to sign players not named Dwight Howard to a one-year deal. If there’s anyone that can steal Kirilenko away from CSKA Moscow, it’s Prokhorov.
3. Rodney Stuckey (restricted)
We wrote about Stuckey’s situation in detail on Wednesday, and since then not much has changed. While he clearly wants to get paid, it appears his best bet at this point is to accept his $3.9 million qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next summer. If the reports are true that Stuckey declined a five-year deal in Detroit that would pay him between $40 million and $45 million, then we could see him unsigned by the start of the season.
4. Samuel Dalembert
For teams looking to add size, Dalembert is the best big still available. And while teams like Boston and Miami are in the market, Dalembert wants more than they have to offer. Right now, he has received the most interest from Houston and Sacramento, but it once again comes down to money. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets have spoken with Dalembert, “but have moved cautiously, not wanting to spend too much current or future cap space unless adding to a team better positioned to contend.” The same sentiment is being voiced in Sacramento, where the Kings most likely would only offer Dalembert a lucrative one-year deal.
5. Nick Young (restricted)
It’s surprising that we’ve already seen guys like Richard Hamilton and Jamal Crawford sign multi-year deals, but Young’s future remains in limbo. Perhaps that’s because most teams assume the Wizards will match any reasonable offer sheet, and Young hasn’t been able to get more than the one-year qualifying offer of $3.7 million in Washington. At 26 years old, Young is definitely worth the investment for a team in need of a scoring two-guard. All he needs is a chance.
What do you think? Who is the best free agent available? Who would you want your team to sign?
The Clips need to sign Afflalo or Nick Young to get a viable future at the SG spot…The Wiz need to offload Young anyway, because Jordan Crawford is a better, more-talented fit for them IMO.
Damn Houston must be pissed. Going from Nene/Gasol to Dalembert?? And I think if Stuckey ends up taking that qualifying offer, Detroit’s backcourt is going to get even more screwed up. He’ll be looking to set himself up for a big deal next summer.
I wonder if Rodney Stuckey is related to Latrell Sprewell at all. Are inflated egos hereditary?
If Afflalo and/or Nick Young prove too expensive, I think the Clippers will be fine starting Chauncey at the two and drafting a SG next summer. If this draft class is really going to be as great as expected, there will be plenty of talent available.
I could see them getting somebody like Doron Lamb or Khris Middleton even if they have a later 1st round pick, or Harrison Barnes/Brad Beal if they wind up high in the Lottery.
I hope Stuckey takes the qualifying and plays his ass off for a contract, he could start at the 2 along side Knight with BG coming off the bench.
I think the Clippers should pick up Stephenson
he would be great coming off the bench, he’s probably low budget and you can sign him 1 year + team op 2nd year
then you get a 3pt shooter and a good defender to play 15-20min each night
only questionmark is that the dude is boarderline insane…
Rodney Stuckey would look nice in a Lakers uniform…. straight up.
Stuckey kinda disappointed me. I thought that dude would eventually expand his game once he took over the starting spot in Detroit. He didn’t. He is still playing the same game i saw him play back in E. Washington.
Stuckey is 25 and is coming up on his 5th year in the NBA. His jump shooting and decision making should be much better. Dude plays just like Corey Maghette. He’ll never be able to keep this up over the long run. If he ever gets a good jumper, dude would be a killer. If not, he’ll remain average.
The Clippers could use Afflalo not Young. Afflalo knows how to be a role player. He will play great D, knock down open shots, and be a willing 4th-5th option.
Nick Young’s mentality? To quote Memph Bleek “I done came up, put my life on the line, soaked the game up now its my time to shine!”
Homey is not looking to pass $h!t this season. He has the ability to avg 20+ppg and he’s going to try his damndest to do so. The Clippers don’t need that.
A few decent players, including a couple of IR regulars but all in all that’s a pretty pathetic list.
Dalembert is a bitch. He doesn’t want to win. He just wants a bigger paycheck. Canadians suck.
ak 47 in boston? Let’s do this. A crunchtime lineup off KG, Kirilenko, Pierce, Allen and Rondo looks nice to me. Let’s see what happens.
Ak 47 is washed up. In this economy he’s a mini_mid or a vetty. No way I give him nine mil. He can stay in russia.
Adam Morrison’s still available. :)