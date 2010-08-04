Let me warn you before you continue reading: The following list is not filled with future All-Stars or Hall of Famers. At this stage in the game, if you’re still a free agent, you’re most likely looking for an NBA roster spot before you have to settle for an overseas gig. But with that in mind, there are still some talented players – under the age of 25 – that are worth the minimal investment for the potential future payoff. I’m not saying sign them to a five-year, $34 million like the Raptors did with 23-year-old Amir Johnson, but you get the picture. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 NBA Free Agents Under 25 Years Old.
1. Shannon Brown (24)
2009-10 Stats: 8.1 ppg, 42.7% FG, 2.2 rpg
Of everyone on this list, Brown is clearly the most likely to get significant minutes next season. And from everything we’ve heard, that will either be in Los Angeles or New York. While his role is pretty well defined with the Lakers, Brown could be an exciting piece to the future of the Knicks. But would you trade in the chance at a three-peat to play?
2. Patty Mills (21)
2009-10 Stats: 2.6 ppg, 41.7% FG, 0.5 apg
Of everyone on the list, Mills deserves the biggest shot. After falling deep in last year’s Draft, he suffered a fracture in his right foot and never really got his chance. While the Australian could definitely go back home and make some money, at only 21 years old, he should stick around and be given a chance to develop. Even if he ends up back in the D-League, there’s too much upside here to let it slip away.
3. Kyrylo Fesenko (23)
2009-10 Stats: 2.6 ppg, 54.7% FG, 1.8 rpg
Don’t blame Fesenko for not developing when he had to play in a front court that featured Carlos Boozer, Paul Millsap, Andrei Kirilenko and Mehmet Okur. And you’d be a fool not to sign a 7-1 center who’s learned from Jerry Sloan and is only 23. Why he hasn’t already signed with someone remains a mystery to me.
4. Joe Alexander (23)
2009-10 Stats: 0.5 ppg, 16.7% FG, 0.6 rpg
You can’t just let a former Lottery pick fade into obscurity this easily. So why not take a waiver on Alexander? With great athleticism and youth, all he needs is a chance.
5. Oleksiy Pecherov (24)
2009-10 Stats: 4.5 ppg, 41.0% FG, 2.8 rpg
Pecherov never quite materialized in Washington and was shipped off to Minnesota last season. And you have to remember, seven-footers don’t grow on trees. (Even in the Ukraine.) So for teams looking for size and have the depth to develop, give the man they call “Buckets” another shot.
The Rest: Javaris Crittenton (22), Cedric Jackson (24), Nathan Jawai (23), Randolph Morris (24), Patrick O’Bryant (24), Marcus Williams (24)
What do you think? Who would you want your team to sign?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
dang! joe alexander’s stats are ridiculous!
whens the last time someone meant that in a bad way?
lol @ #1…His stats are crazy
Without further ado, here are the Top 10 NBA Free Agents Under 25 Years Old.
– Wheres the other 5? Lol
The sad thing is Joe Alexander is more productive than Mr. More-Rings-Than-Minutes Adam Morrison.
Kyrylo Fesenko – The Next Greg Ostertag
@ #3
They plopped “the rest” down in a list without explanations….. and they named 6, 11 altogether. DIME. Who the fuck do you guys hire??? Really, give Alf a job. He’s better than most of the dude on your payroll. You guys are like Lebron’s entourage.
Looks like they changed the title…. but not the last sentence of the article… watch my post be deleted for copying and pasting it…..
“I’m not saying sign them to a five-year, $34 million like the Raptors did with 23-year-old Amir Johnson, but you get the picture. Without further ado, here are the Top 10 NBA Free Agents Under 25 Years Old.”
Obviously Shannon Brown is going to re sign with the Lakers at some point.
I didn’t realize Patty Mills was still out there, a team like the Spurs should take a chance on him, he’s a project that might pan out. I’ve always liked Joe Alexander for some reason as well I’d take a chance on him as a project. I really can’t believe Fesenko is still out there….the Hawks should have signed him a long time ago.
For my Lakers if they can’t afford Brown, I think taking Crittendon for the minimum might not be a bad look. I’ve always thought he had some potential, never had the right situation though.
But all in all you got to wonder if these guys are still out there, it probably means the league knows something about the guys we don’t know.
HAHAHA @ #5
Pecherov is cool, but that is one ugly dude. Anyone who signs him needs to keep him away from the children, because he is gonna frighten some kids.
Oleksiy Pecherov is Stewie Griffin.
That’s really what’s left? fumes in an empty gas tank.
No wonder Amir go re-upped big.
meannn joe alexanders stats. id sign him
Man cats need to stop with this Adam morrison hate. Ammo was a solid scorer before he tore his acl, and despite his torrid fgp, would probably developed into a solid 17 a night scorer. I mean he is playing on the best team in the NBA for the last 3 years, and Joe Alexander was a overhyped athlete from west Virginia.
Thanks for showing love for the Aussies Mills & Jawai… Carn Heat imagine Mills running the break with Wade & James!
Whenever I hear the name Patty Mills, I think of other guards that Dime seems to like for no real good reason. Jerryd Bayless, Augustin…the list goes on
“Patty Mills” sounds like the actress on Leave It To Beaver or something LOL…horrible name for a dude.