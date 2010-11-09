Top 5 NBA Players Taking Their Sweet Time To Adjust

Moving to a new place is never easy. With that in mind, a professional basketball player that gets traded or signs with a new team must be able to adapt to a new environment often on short notice. Whether due to a new coaching style, teammates or playing in a higher altitude (Thanks Denver), some players have a harder time adjusting than others. The following is a list of players that although talented, have had trouble transitioning their talents to their new home.

Hedo Turkoglu

Hedo, Hedo, Hedo. After losing his enthusiasm for the city of Toronto, demanding a trade and verbally bashing them any chance he gets, it seems more and more apparent that the problem wasn’t the Raptors, but Hedo himself. Going into the second year of his five-year, $53 million contract, the former Most Improved Player is not playing up to par. Which is surprising when you consider the fact that he plays alongside Steve Nash, a guy that makes wax statues look good. Aside from one productive game this season against Memphis, his rebound and assist numbers are down and his shooting has been inconsistent. Time for him to put the pizza down and play like the “Mr. Fourth Quarter” we all know and love.

Amar’e Stoudemire

As the Knicks’ premier acquisition this offseason, Amar’e had expectations of messianic proportions. His numbers however, are less than stellar for a guy brought in to single-handedly turn around a franchise that has struggled for almost a decade. He’s averaging an astronomical 4.67 turnovers a game, and is shooting a dismal 42 percent from the field. Without Nash as his trusty sidekick, it almost feels as though Amar’e sometimes tries to do too much by himself. There seems to be chemistry lacking between he and Raymond Felton, which is to be expected after being spoiled by Kid Canada for so long. I’m sure the comfort level between STAT and Felton will increase as the season progresses, but as of now, his decision-making skills need to be improved and he needs to reduce the cough-ups.

Trevor Ariza

Though his team is clicking on all cylinders, it seems like Ariza is still figuring out his role in the Hornets’ system. Coming from a Rockets franchise where he commanded a lot of attention, he is now put in a situation where he’s a third option – at best – and his current averages can attest to that. His points (14.9 to 10.0), assists (3.8 to 2.5), rebounds (5.6 to 4.8) and field goal percentage (39.4 to 34.0) have all taken a hit, but I’m sure he’s more content nailing big threes on a 6-0 team than averaging 14 shots on a 1-5 team.

David Lee

Golden State gave up a lot to acquire David Lee, however he’s not exactly living up to expectations. Coming off a night last week where he went scoreless with three rebounds and five turnovers against the Lakers, it appears like his reduced offensive role is affecting other parts of his game. While he’s still running and rebounding like the David Lee of old, he has taken a hit in almost every other statistical category and just seems relatively out of rhythm. Coming from a system in New York where he was the focal point of the offense, he now has to compete for touches with offensive juggernauts Stephen Curry and Monta Ellis. At least he’s playing for a +.500 franchise which is all that really matters.

Brad Miller

Brad Miller was brought in to complement Houston’s frontcourt – namely Yao Ming and Luis Scola – but hasn’t quite produced early into the season. With an ankle injury that has limited his playing time, the former All-Star seems to be slowing down with age. With the exception of an occasional dime to a cutting Chase Budinger, Miller’s impact on this team has been less than memorable so far.

