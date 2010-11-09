Top 5 NBA Players Taking Their Sweet Time To Adjust

Moving to a new place is never easy. With that in mind, a professional basketball player that gets traded or signs with a new team must be able to adapt to a new environment often on short notice. Whether due to a new coaching style, teammates or playing in a higher altitude (Thanks Denver), some players have a harder time adjusting than others. The following is a list of players that although talented, have had trouble transitioning their talents to their new home.
Hedo Turkoglu
Hedo, Hedo, Hedo. After losing his enthusiasm for the city of Toronto, demanding a trade and verbally bashing them any chance he gets, it seems more and more apparent that the problem wasn’t the Raptors, but Hedo himself. Going into the second year of his five-year, $53 million contract, the former Most Improved Player is not playing up to par. Which is surprising when you consider the fact that he plays alongside Steve Nash, a guy that makes wax statues look good. Aside from one productive game this season against Memphis, his rebound and assist numbers are down and his shooting has been inconsistent. Time for him to put the pizza down and play like the “Mr. Fourth Quarter” we all know and love.
Amar’e Stoudemire
As the Knicks’ premier acquisition this offseason, Amar’e had expectations of messianic proportions. His numbers however, are less than stellar for a guy brought in to single-handedly turn around a franchise that has struggled for almost a decade. He’s averaging an astronomical 4.67 turnovers a game, and is shooting a dismal 42 percent from the field. Without Nash as his trusty sidekick, it almost feels as though Amar’e sometimes tries to do too much by himself. There seems to be chemistry lacking between he and Raymond Felton, which is to be expected after being spoiled by Kid Canada for so long. I’m sure the comfort level between STAT and Felton will increase as the season progresses, but as of now, his decision-making skills need to be improved and he needs to reduce the cough-ups.
Trevor Ariza
Though his team is clicking on all cylinders, it seems like Ariza is still figuring out his role in the Hornets’ system. Coming from a Rockets franchise where he commanded a lot of attention, he is now put in a situation where he’s a third option – at best – and his current averages can attest to that. His points (14.9 to 10.0), assists (3.8 to 2.5), rebounds (5.6 to 4.8) and field goal percentage (39.4 to 34.0) have all taken a hit, but I’m sure he’s more content nailing big threes on a 6-0 team than averaging 14 shots on a 1-5 team.
David Lee
Golden State gave up a lot to acquire David Lee, however he’s not exactly living up to expectations. Coming off a night last week where he went scoreless with three rebounds and five turnovers against the Lakers, it appears like his reduced offensive role is affecting other parts of his game. While he’s still running and rebounding like the David Lee of old, he has taken a hit in almost every other statistical category and just seems relatively out of rhythm. Coming from a system in New York where he was the focal point of the offense, he now has to compete for touches with offensive juggernauts Stephen Curry and Monta Ellis. At least he’s playing for a +.500 franchise which is all that really matters.
Brad Miller
Brad Miller was brought in to complement Houston’s frontcourt – namely Yao Ming and Luis Scola – but hasn’t quite produced early into the season. With an ankle injury that has limited his playing time, the former All-Star seems to be slowing down with age. With the exception of an occasional dime to a cutting Chase Budinger, Miller’s impact on this team has been less than memorable so far.
What do you think?
Good article, but regarding Trevor I would add the caveat that he is still trying to find his way on the OFFENSIVE end. Ariza has been as important as anyone in our recent defensive surge, and since our defense is why we are winning he is as important as West right now.
We were terrible at keeping people out of the paint last year, just godawful. And with two athletically limited bigs it was tough to properly contest shots. Ariza has the quickness and length to limit dribble drives in the lane and thus we have had far fewer shots in the paint which has left fewer points in the paint.
One of several things that give me hope for the rest of the year is that while West and Okafor will not continue their uber efficient scoring percentages, other players like Ariza, Bayless, and Thornton (his percentages are okay but he needs to get back to drawing fouls) will get back to their offensive averages.
Turkoglu and Ariza and Amare and messing up my fantasy teams this year… bastards
Jermaine O’Neal anyone?
I agree.
But GS didn’t give up squat to get David Lee. Lee was a 20/10 guy last year.
They sent Anthony Randolph who was rotting on the bench, and is quickly shedding the “potential” tag he had on because this dude really is sorry, and I was saying that when NY first got him when everyone else was praising Walsh for a steal. The guy is tall, but don’t rebound like a big. Wants to play point forward but his handles are overrated. He always got this whiney look on his face.
Buke who is hurt, good but ultimately replaceable. And Turiaf who is good, but is only a second string talent.
Lee next to Amare would suck defensively, but would have worked because D’anphoni don’t do defense. Lee would gobble up all the rebounds Amare stares at. Amare would block some shots while Lee watches his defender walk right around him.
Turk turned into a bum, what a waste.
Chris bosh seems to be having a hard time adjusting…. or he just doesn’t get the ball anymore… or he forgot how to rebound and get the ball himself
cosign @nowwhatyo
i think bosh is a much bigger disappointment than amare
Also, David Lee isn’t playing for crap. Paul Millsap has the same rebounding number as lee but is shooting 18% better from the field, having one less turnover, and scoring 8 more points, all at a price tag that is $3million dollars less
@J, yea I was just alluding to his offensive performance. Nothing but praise for his perimeter D.
@Joe’s Momma, I think the verdict is still out on Randolph, once he’s healthy I think he’ll be a force.
@nowwhatyo and @money, You make a valid point. But I guess the main reason I didn’t put Bosh on this list was because we all expected him to have a significant drop-off when he joined the Big 3. Maybe it’s just me but I figured his numbers would be where they are now with the exception of more rebounds.
We can’t be surprised about Amar’e. He’s a legitimate star but Steve Nash was responsible for at least half of his points. Raymond Felton’s OK but he’s not exactly a facilitator.
Bosh has to be on this list. He’s been terrible. I have no idea how the guy averaged 20/10 the last few years because he doesn’t have a single post move as far as I can tell. Got his ass handed to him tonight too with Millsap dropping 46 on him.
Chris Bosh by FAR. Earlier in the season he was rebounding at a Bargani-esque rate, he had liek 3 rebounds in 3 games, and b4 that run started he had 2 rebounds the game b4. He’s playing HORRIBLY. forget his scoring, considering every OTHER part of his game. As a raps fan its hard 2 watch, but then again it feels nice
well it took richard jefferson a year to adjust
I agree with Rainman, Bosh is taking a hit in all statistical categories. Even though he was killing it in pre-season, once the season started, he’s become a role player. I guess he’s not quite the star when the offence doesn’t run through him.
I’m the only person that remembers this guy from his Sacramento years.I dont know who that guy was in Orlando but the real Hedo arrived in Toronto and I think he’s back for good
Archived somewhere on this site is me saying Amare isn’t a superstar caliber player and he wouldn’t be the same player without Nash….and things are only going to get worse in NY
Ariza is dealing with an injury…his injured pride that is.The season’s still early I think Ariza will get going, especially if the Hornets continue to win
I still dont undetstand why Portland passed on signing Lee last summer.I like Lee but his talents are going to be wasted in GS regardless,they might waste away completely.
I think Miller’s problem is simple…AGE