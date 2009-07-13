Top 5 NBA Players Who Need A Reality Show

The keys to a great reality show are as follows: Girls, Drama, Parties, Booze and More Girls. It looks like the T.O. show on VH1 is going to be a hit because it definitely has all of the above. But which NBA player should be next in line to get his?

Dwyane Wade â€“ An NBA superstar, D-Wade lives and parties in one of the greatest party cities in America.

Andrew Bynum â€“ Lives in L.A. and has been seen partying with Rihanna and the lovely girls at the Playboy Mansion. What more do you need?

Ron Artest â€“ Might not be at all the parties with the hottest girls, but will definitely keep the viewers entertained with his tours through the hood. When you’re messing with Ron-Ron, you stay involved in plenty of drama.

Chris Duhon â€“ Austin’s pick as he already came up with the title, “What Would You Du For Love?” and has been pitching the idea to the VH1s, BETs and MTV2s of the world.

Shaq â€“ Nothing else needs to be said.

Who would you guys want to watch followed around by TV cameras 24/7?