Top 5 NBA Players Who Need A Reality Show

The keys to a great reality show are as follows: Girls, Drama, Parties, Booze and More Girls. It looks like the T.O. show on VH1 is going to be a hit because it definitely has all of the above. But which NBA player should be next in line to get his?
Dwyane Wade â€“ An NBA superstar, D-Wade lives and parties in one of the greatest party cities in America.
Andrew Bynum â€“ Lives in L.A. and has been seen partying with Rihanna and the lovely girls at the Playboy Mansion. What more do you need?
Ron Artest â€“ Might not be at all the parties with the hottest girls, but will definitely keep the viewers entertained with his tours through the hood. When you’re messing with Ron-Ron, you stay involved in plenty of drama.
Chris Duhon â€“ Austin’s pick as he already came up with the title, “What Would You Du For Love?” and has been pitching the idea to the VH1s, BETs and MTV2s of the world.
Shaq â€“ Nothing else needs to be said.
Who would you guys want to watch followed around by TV cameras 24/7?
Someone give Sheed a reality tv show. Now that would be entertaining.
Now they should give Sheed and KG a show together.
Nice job Jeff . . . keep the Top 5 Lists coming – Top 5 Crazy Wives of the NBA, Top 5 NBA Players who can have a career as actors, Top 5 NBA Players who would be better football players, Top 5 NBA Players you’d want in your entourage, Top 5 NBA Players who will sell their souls to become a star, . . . should I keep on going?
How can gilbert arenas not make this list, come chris duhon really…..
T-Mac would be good to see.Because I havent seen him on a court in years.
Scal, nuff said
I second Gilbert.
Greg Sager cause you got to be high all days to wear that kind of suits.
Beasley , even Riley wasn’t happy to draft him cause of the city of miami. Bad influence for guys like him!
Maybe not a full series, but i’d love to see an episode on Kevin Garnett. I bet he sits at the dinner table with that crazy-i-eat-babies game face.
andre blatche, delonte west, or eddie house
Delonte West
Nate Robinson
Marko Jaric + Adriana Lima
Kobe Bean Bryant… Nah wait, that’ll be a boring show.
haha jay26 that should definitely be a mini web series. I’ll see if we can get Dime to make that happen – “Dinner With KG”
id go dwade..who is he dating these days..he still seeing gabby union..nice!!! thought he was seeing xtina milian…either way..he is single again..lives in so beach…holla!
drew bynum would be dope..his hottie at the mansion is not too bad!!! she is pretty smoking…
i would go with those two!!
shaq had a show…not bad!!!!
Kyle Krover…guy hangs around some crazy mormons and a whole bunch of crazy shit. Not to mention setting him up as an Austen Kushnor impersonator would be pretty fucking funny. Or they could do something like the two Corys who, cept “the two douchys”.
Austin got it right. Jaric + Adriana Lima would be the best.
Yao and Dikembe. I’d love to just hear them chatting with each other.
Arenas, Bosh, Scalabrine and maybe Melo (i really just wanna see Lala she has huge titty balls)
Duhon? I ain’t watching
Eddy Curry is must see TV
lebron would be pretty good i would imagine. seeing him away from all the media attention would be different.
baron, sheed, dwight. the rest most have said already.
Do you really want to see Andrew Bynum cleaning kobe pool, walking his dogs, & babysitting those girls for an hour?
very under the radar pick — Kyrylo Fesenko. his drunken ukrainian tweets are hilarious.
Adam Morrison….looks perfect for a deadhead show on VH1 Classic, Fuse or CMT…
Kwame Brown and Eddy Curry back to basics training camp
Love the Dwade idea. Bet you that cat gets so much cat. Now that would be interesting.
Marbury…um..no they already have a show called the “Biggest Loser.”
Nick Young from the Washington Wizards for all yall that has seen his vlogs on youtube.
Its so funny.
Him and Gilbert should have a Reality Show
Chris Duhon? wtf?
Get like Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh or something
Hilarious comments, nice
Dikembe Karaoke :)
KG
Ron Artest
Dikembe
derrick rose
craig sager’s fam before games
Lebro…oh wait,scratch that.we might never see the reporters or video ever again!
Steve Nash
I wanna see Noah in the Chi and everywhere else he be. That would be entertaining! A strong second would be Josh Smith in ATL. He looks like he plays every game blowed so imagine what non-game days is like. Just speculation Josh but you do look toasty.
since Jon and Kate +8 went off the air, “Random Hoe minus Shawn Kemp + 4” should make its debut
and then get Aaron Gray to step father the children. Ratings would be through the roof.
Wilt “20G” Chaimberlan.
Maybe Sam Iam Cassell… Only if they blur his face out tho…
eddy curry, mike sweetney, zach randolph, tractor traylor, big baby davis… the biggest loser
and shaq. forgot the fattest of them all
rasheed, randolph, n ronron
no need be said
Yes….Rasheed Wallace needs one…Id be there like yesterday to see that!
lol @ #35 saying blur out his face..leave E.T alone!