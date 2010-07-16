Top 5 New Additions Poised for Breakout Years

When an NBA player hits free agency or gets traded, he’s looking for a few things: money, playing time, an opportunity to win a championship, and a nice city to call home. Some guys are fortunate (and good) enough to have their pick of teams where all four will be handed to them; others are just lucky to have a job and maybe get one to work out in their favor. If you land in the right situation, though, you could have an All-Star or an all-time season ahead of you. With NBA rosters beginning to fill out as teams sign free agents and make trades, we take a look at which new additions have set themselves up for a big season:

1. David Lee (Warriors)

There’s a long list of guys who have gotten major paydays, then watched their production fall off or stay the same. Not the case in this scenario. David Lee will have a bigger contract and an even bigger year. How do I know? Well, simply because of Golden State’s system. Lee averaged 20.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season with the Knicks, and I expect each of those averages to go up next year under Don Nelson’s tutelage in an even more wide-open system. And with the departure of Amar’e and Boozer from the Western Conference, expect Lee to be an All-Star.

2. Hedo Turkoglu (Suns)

It’s no secret that Hedo struggled last year in Toronto. In his previous stint in Orlando, Hedo and Jameer Nelson were the primary ball-handlers, but in Toronto Hedo had to play more off the ball as the Raptors had players like Jose Calderon, Jarrett Jack and DeMar DeRozan who held the ball-handling responsibility. Phoenix has a perfect system for a player with Hedo’s skill set. Couple that with a great playmaker in Steve Nash, and Hedo should be in line for a big year.

3. Al Jefferson (Jazz)

After enduring lots of losing and some serious injuries in Minnesota, Jefferson will be playing on the best team he has ever played for now in Utah. He has an All-Star point guard in Deron Williams and the Jazz run that flex style offense were Jefferson will get at least 20-plus touches on the block every game (like Boozer used to), whereas he wouldn’t get that many touches in the triangle-style offense that Kurt Rambis has implemented in Minnesota (like Pau Gasol is used to).

4. Raymond Felton (Knicks)

I have always been a huge Raymond Felton fan, so maybe I’m biased, but I firmly believe he will make a killing in Mike D’Antoni’s system. Felton averaged 13.3 points and 6.4 assists for his career in Charlotte, but in New York the system is designed to make point guards look good and he has a world-class finisher in Amar’e and at least one dead-eye shooter in Gallinari. I can definitely see Felton putting up about 17 and 8-9 dimes per night in the Big Apple.

5. Chris Bosh (Heat)

You could have put any of Miami’s “Super-Friends” on this list, but I think Bosh will be the guy who benefits most playing with D-Wade and LeBron. Last year he dropped 24 and 10 boards on 51 percent shooting in Toronto, but now he won’t be seeing nearly as many double-teams and probably zero triple-teams. Even if his scoring average drops, his percentages will be higher and he’ll be more dangerous in the post and with that 18-footer.

