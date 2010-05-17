If you’re involved with or interested in sneakers in any way, it would have been pretty hard for you to miss all of the releases, re-releases and news of upcoming releases of several new Nike Air Foamposite colorways between this year and last. After making a huge impact with its release in 1997, some of these colorways have made me immediately run to my calendar to mark the release (or re-release) date. With that in mind, here’s my take on the Top 5 Nike Air Foamposite colorways.

5. Nike Air Foamposite One “Black Cactus”

Although the word cactus is used to describe these, Nike uses more of a lime green on the sole, swoosh, tongue and heel tabs. When pictures of the samples first came out, the “cactus” color was a darker translucent green, but I prefer the finished product. These hit shelves in 2007 but so far no news of a retro release.

4. Nike Air Foamposite One “Eggplant”

The success of the Eggplant colorway of the Foamposites in February 2009 was so great that Nike decided to release the same exact colorway again this year. And it did just as well, if not better, the second time around. The upper of the shoe sports a metallic purple which can also be found on the swoosh. And on the bottom, everyone’s favorite, the icy sole.

3. Nike Air Foamposite One “Royal”

Arguably the most popular and well-known Foam colorway, and definitely one of my favorite basketball shoes back during my Biddy Basketball glory days. These come with an upper dressed completely in a metallic, royal blue color which I never seem to get tired of. They also come with blue stitching on the tongue and heel tabs, as well as that all too familiar icy sole.

2. Nike Air Foamposite One “Dirty Copper”

I won’t lie, these would probably be No. 1 on my list if I was able to camp out at Niketown in Chicago when they dropped like I had planned. But that didn’t work out and I still haven’t been able to get a pair so I’m hating and bumping them down to No. 2. Still one of my favorites however because of how much they pop. These, along with the others on this list, are a must-have for any and all Foamposite fiends. (But especially these.)

1. Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl”

By far the cleanest colorway of all of the Foamposites, which is why it sits atop the list (besides me being bitter). Originally released in 2002 and retro’d in a very limited quantity last year, the Pearl Foamposites feature the icy sole and an off-white upper with red accents on the stitching of the tongue and heel tabs. Because they’re a Foamposite Pro, they also have a large black swoosh on the outside of the shoe, which bothered me at first, but has continued to grow on me. Rumor has it that these could be an exclusive House of Hoops release later this year.

What do you think? Am I completely wrong? Somewhere in the ballpark? Spot on? Hit the comments and let me know.

