If you’re involved with or interested in sneakers in any way, it would have been pretty hard for you to miss all of the releases, re-releases and news of upcoming releases of several new Nike Air Foamposite colorways between this year and last. After making a huge impact with its release in 1997, some of these colorways have made me immediately run to my calendar to mark the release (or re-release) date. With that in mind, here’s my take on the Top 5 Nike Air Foamposite colorways.
5. Nike Air Foamposite One “Black Cactus”
Although the word cactus is used to describe these, Nike uses more of a lime green on the sole, swoosh, tongue and heel tabs. When pictures of the samples first came out, the “cactus” color was a darker translucent green, but I prefer the finished product. These hit shelves in 2007 but so far no news of a retro release.
4. Nike Air Foamposite One “Eggplant”
The success of the Eggplant colorway of the Foamposites in February 2009 was so great that Nike decided to release the same exact colorway again this year. And it did just as well, if not better, the second time around. The upper of the shoe sports a metallic purple which can also be found on the swoosh. And on the bottom, everyone’s favorite, the icy sole.
3. Nike Air Foamposite One “Royal”
Arguably the most popular and well-known Foam colorway, and definitely one of my favorite basketball shoes back during my Biddy Basketball glory days. These come with an upper dressed completely in a metallic, royal blue color which I never seem to get tired of. They also come with blue stitching on the tongue and heel tabs, as well as that all too familiar icy sole.
2. Nike Air Foamposite One “Dirty Copper”
I won’t lie, these would probably be No. 1 on my list if I was able to camp out at Niketown in Chicago when they dropped like I had planned. But that didn’t work out and I still haven’t been able to get a pair so I’m hating and bumping them down to No. 2. Still one of my favorites however because of how much they pop. These, along with the others on this list, are a must-have for any and all Foamposite fiends. (But especially these.)
1. Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pearl”
By far the cleanest colorway of all of the Foamposites, which is why it sits atop the list (besides me being bitter). Originally released in 2002 and retro’d in a very limited quantity last year, the Pearl Foamposites feature the icy sole and an off-white upper with red accents on the stitching of the tongue and heel tabs. Because they’re a Foamposite Pro, they also have a large black swoosh on the outside of the shoe, which bothered me at first, but has continued to grow on me. Rumor has it that these could be an exclusive House of Hoops release later this year.
What do you think? Am I completely wrong? Somewhere in the ballpark? Spot on? Hit the comments and let me know.
People slept on and hated the Cactuses, but I’m glad I got a pair. I’m going to get the Eggplants and the Royals when they retro in September. The Royals should’ve been #1. The Pearls are allegedly going to released in September with the Royals. There’s going to be a lot light pockets by the Holidays with everything that’s dropping and don’t get me started on the Cool Grey Jordan XIs that are dropping in December.
I love this article Stephen, however as a fellow sneakerhead I was disappointed in your knowledge of the Foamposite game…
The pearl Foamposites with the Nike Swoosh on the side were not released in 2002 – They were released in 1997 not too long after the Air Penny Foamposite in Royal Blue.
If you don’t believe me watch He Got Game where Jesus aka Ray Allen sports them at the beginning of the movie.
Do you know who these were officially released for? The answer would be Scottie Pippen hence the red accents on the bottom of the sole.
I personally like the Coppers the most. I just don’t like the foamposite pros, with the big check on them.
I really like the all-black foamposite ones more than the black cactus.
I may be alone here, but I think the foamposites are ugly as hell. heard they’re great to play in though, but too fugly for me…
@ thenatural
I apologize for the incorrect information. Thanks for the correction. I’m actually more of an SB Dunk and Jordan guy myself so I’ll take all the help I can get when it comes to furthering my knowledge of the Foamposites.
the penny royal is my fav..more a jordan fan and specifically the xi…fav shoe period! the foam is dope but a little heavy for me personally!!!
Ugly… As… Shit…
Celts Fan ain’t alone on this one.
Only time you can prolly wear them is if you ever have neon overalls or a space suit…
Think Craig Sager wore these to match his suit in game 1 of the WCF…
im not a fan of foams. i personally think they are overhyped, ugly as fuck, moon boot lookin pieces of crap.
90% of the people who buy them are just suckered in by the hype and buy to resell. thats why shops like flight club have about 50 of each colourway in each store.
also, @ Stephen Bardo, the coppers didn’t sell out for weeks, you could still get them on nikes website about 2 weeks after they dropped. but if you really want them then umm, yeah, they might have one or two [www.flightclubny.com]
blue, eggplane, copper, cactus, white
All Blacks are the hardest… mabye not number one but def top 5 can wear em with anything….
I personally being a traditionalist tend to like the ‘first’ or ‘old’ joints hence all the Puma Clydes Adidas Forum, Concord, Top Tens and Original Nike AF1s in my stash, like the Black w/ White Stripe then the Pearl then the Royal joints Followed by the Egg & the Cactus. Copper gets an honorable mention. Tim Duncan also wore these as a rookie check out the 1998 all-Star game he’s rockin the Black w/ white Swoosh. Shout out to you Stephen and Kenny Battle,Marcus Liberty,Kendall Gill & Nick Anderson for the gallant effort in the 89 tourney.
@deezel
Thanks for the love but the Stephen Bardo that played for Illinois in the 89 tournament is my father. I’ll be sure to let him know someone still remembers the team though.