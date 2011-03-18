One of the many perks of playing for college basketball’s best teams is also getting the freshest kicks. So with three No. 1 seeds playing today – Duke, Ohio State and Kansas – we thought it’d be nice to check out some of the heat they’ve had on the feet through the years. With that, check out the Top 5 Ohio State player exclusives from Nike Basketball.
1. Nike Zoom LeBron IV
2. Nike Zoom Soldier III
3. Nike Zoom LeBron V
4. Nike Air Max LeBron VII
5. Nike Zoom Soldier II
Honorable Mention: Nike Zoom LeBron VI
Honorable Mention: Nike Zoom Soldier I
What’s your favorite pair?
i’ve always liked those Lebron 4s, i just dont know where i can buy them. the dark blue pair were real nice!
The Air Max LeBron 7 wasn’t an Ohio St. player exclusive. That was just a general release colorway that anyone could get.