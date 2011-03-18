One of the many perks of playing for college basketball’s best teams is also getting the freshest kicks. So with three No. 1 seeds playing today – Duke, Ohio State and Kansas – we thought it’d be nice to check out some of the heat they’ve had on the feet through the years. With that, check out the Top 5 Ohio State player exclusives from Nike Basketball.

1. Nike Zoom LeBron IV

2. Nike Zoom Soldier III

3. Nike Zoom LeBron V

4. Nike Air Max LeBron VII

5. Nike Zoom Soldier II

Honorable Mention: Nike Zoom LeBron VI

Honorable Mention: Nike Zoom Soldier I

What’s your favorite pair?

