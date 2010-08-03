Top 5 Opening Night Matchups We Want To See

Although there have been some potential leaks to the schedule, the NBA is officially announcing its marquee matchups tonight at 6:00 PM. Opening Night is an event for basketball fans who are excited for the beginning of a new season. Other than the Nets’ opener, which I will be watching for sure, here are five other matchups I’d like to see open the season.

BOSTON CELTICS AT LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Given the history of this rivalry, scheduling the Celtics to play the Lakers on the night when L.A. gets its championship rings would be great. The NBA would never do that to the losing team from the Finals, but I can imagine a physical, bruising game to ensue after the ring ceremony, as the Celtics will be motivated to return to the Finals after watching that.

MIAMI HEAT AT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

I don’t think there is an NBA fan who is not anxiously awaiting this game. LeBron‘s decision to leave Cleveland has been tougher than anyone could have imagined on the city by the lake. For those not from Cleveland, this will be our first chance to see and hear the absolute venom that Cavs fans have for their one-time hero. This is one game where the score would be secondary to everything else, but that’s certainly not a bad thing.

CHICAGO BULLS AT WASHINGTON WIZARDS

The Bulls are a team to watch this year. After two straight playoff berths, the Bulls reloaded this offseason adding Carlos Boozer, Kyle Korver, Ronnie Brewer and C.J. Watson, making them a formidable contender in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are coming off an abysmal season and their new era begins with John Wall. There are few guys better for Wall to debut against than Derrick Rose and his impressive, new supporting cast.

NEW YORK KNICKS AT PHOENIX SUNS

Amar’e Stoudemire was a huge part of Phoenix’s great success over the past decade, and leaving his sidekick Steve Nash was a hard decision for him to make. Having Stoudemire return to Phoenix where he made his name (along with Mike D’Antoni) is exactly the kind of thing the NBA wants on an opening night. It will also be a high scoring affair between the two offensive-minded teams.

HOUSTON ROCKETS AT OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

After last year’s surprising playoff performance, the Thunder became the darlings of fans and media alike. I’d love to see how much better Kevin Durant and Co. have gotten, and I’m sure a lot of others would too. Houston is expected to have Yao Ming return, and seeing how good he looks would be an intriguing storyline.

What do you think? What matchups would you like to see on Opening Night?

