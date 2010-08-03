Top 5 Opening Night Matchups We Want To See

Although there have been some potential leaks to the schedule, the NBA is officially announcing its marquee matchups tonight at 6:00 PM. Opening Night is an event for basketball fans who are excited for the beginning of a new season. Other than the Nets’ opener, which I will be watching for sure, here are five other matchups I’d like to see open the season.
BOSTON CELTICS AT LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Given the history of this rivalry, scheduling the Celtics to play the Lakers on the night when L.A. gets its championship rings would be great. The NBA would never do that to the losing team from the Finals, but I can imagine a physical, bruising game to ensue after the ring ceremony, as the Celtics will be motivated to return to the Finals after watching that.
MIAMI HEAT AT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
I don’t think there is an NBA fan who is not anxiously awaiting this game. LeBron‘s decision to leave Cleveland has been tougher than anyone could have imagined on the city by the lake. For those not from Cleveland, this will be our first chance to see and hear the absolute venom that Cavs fans have for their one-time hero. This is one game where the score would be secondary to everything else, but that’s certainly not a bad thing.
CHICAGO BULLS AT WASHINGTON WIZARDS
The Bulls are a team to watch this year. After two straight playoff berths, the Bulls reloaded this offseason adding Carlos Boozer, Kyle Korver, Ronnie Brewer and C.J. Watson, making them a formidable contender in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are coming off an abysmal season and their new era begins with John Wall. There are few guys better for Wall to debut against than Derrick Rose and his impressive, new supporting cast.
NEW YORK KNICKS AT PHOENIX SUNS
Amar’e Stoudemire was a huge part of Phoenix’s great success over the past decade, and leaving his sidekick Steve Nash was a hard decision for him to make. Having Stoudemire return to Phoenix where he made his name (along with Mike D’Antoni) is exactly the kind of thing the NBA wants on an opening night. It will also be a high scoring affair between the two offensive-minded teams.
HOUSTON ROCKETS AT OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
After last year’s surprising playoff performance, the Thunder became the darlings of fans and media alike. I’d love to see how much better Kevin Durant and Co. have gotten, and I’m sure a lot of others would too. Houston is expected to have Yao Ming return, and seeing how good he looks would be an intriguing storyline.
What do you think? What matchups would you like to see on Opening Night?
I’d like to see Sacto vs Utah or Utah vs. Chicago
Tyreke Evans and D. Cousins
vs
D Williams and Al Jefferson
or vs.
Rose vs. Boozer
————————————
The I would also like to see Milwaukee (fear the deer) vs. Orlando
B. Jennings, Redd, Bogut
vs.
Nelson, Carter, Howard
Miami Heat are playing at the Boston Celtics on opening night (10/26/10)
Chicago at Utah would be interesting.
Carlos Boozer, Kyle Korver and Ronnie Brewer all returning on opening to play against the Jazz would be cool to see on opening night. not to mention Derrick Rose vs Deron Williams.
New York Knicks vs. New Jersey Nets
the Russians first regular season game would be nice against his new cross-town rivals. imagine the ‘soundbites’ he would give after the game?
LA Lakers vs LA Clippers
if its ring night, imagine the Clips getting an unofficial ‘road’ game against the Lakers? Blake Griffins debut against Pau Gasol.
Phoenix Suns at Golden State
if the NBA is televising opening night nationally (TNT), this should be the late game. both teams might crack 100pts mid-way thru the 3rd quarter. offense is good for the league.
Philly Sixers at Washington Wiz
get right to it. #1 pick hosts the #2 pick.
I would have loved for my Heat to play the Lakers on opening night during there ring Ceremony to fire up Wade and Lebron but i guess its going to be the old big 3 vs the new big 3 on opening might. Stern wants to save the Heat and Laker games for christmas and after the all-star break. At least we get to whip up on New York for Thanksgiving…
Bobcats vs bulls
Wizards vs kings
Hawks vs magic
Raptors vs cavaliers
Warriors vs Knicks
Lakers vs. Heat, but that’s a more obvious Christmas game. I’d also like to see the Heat vs. Boston, or the Heat vs. Orlando, or just basically the Heat vs. anyone.
The Chicago vs Washington game would be interesting for the “Kirk Hinrich faces his old team” subplot…lol.
CLE vs MIA??
Who wants to watch Wade and Co. pour salt into the gash?? lol all it would be is a whole lot of booing and and 30 whopping.. BET lol
I can’t wait to see Miami @ NY. With New Yorkers still bitter and the Knicks weak defense we could see Lebron and Wade each go off for 50 in the Garden.
Utah vs Chicago would be good!!! I don’t think I’d actualy want to watch cleveland host Miami. It would be interesting for about 8 minutes… But the Cavs are going to be paaainful to watch..
“Sidekick” steve nash? lol lets be real, Nash was the best player on that Suns team since he got there.
Let’s face it. When the Heat plan in Cleveland, LeBron will have the flu or a bad elbow and he won’t even be in the building. Bank on it…
When you say “city by the lake”, you must mean “the mistake by the lake”.
Heat @ Celtics, pretty much guaranteed isn’t it
Wizards @ Lakers, an easy one on ring night for the Champs, plus its tradition to go up against the No.1 pick isnt it?
Jazz @ Bulls, just to see if any players get confused and pass to their former team mates
Nuggets @ Knicks, so the Knicks can start their free agent pitch early
Cavs @ Raptors, they can give each other hugs and share stories of despair and rejection before going out and trying to show who was hurt most/least.
heat @ lakers xmas day at the 5:30 start! kb drops 50 for santa…holla back…
as per ring night..blake griffin will get hurt again…la dominiates on ring night..the biggest idea for that game..does kb rock the parade shoes as mvp/5-ring cw for the kobeV!
Pacers vs Pistons at the Palace – round 2
I agree, Heat vs. Cavs would just be insult to injury.
Heat vs. Lakers at Xmas will be epic!!!
I think an awesome opening game would be Heat vs. Magic, give the ‘3 Kings’ a big challenge in Orlando
my nets vs minny
big losers in free agency this summer Vs. the david khan circus
hahaha amare left his sidekick??? gtfoh
nash is the man for the suns hes been the man since day one how many mvps does amare have?? well guess what his sidekick owns 2.
Miami @ New York
Miami @ Chicago
Miami @ Cleveland
and all the other places/people LeBron back-stabbed… LOL
LA @ Boston is 100% Christmas day.
I want
Miami @ Cleveland
Chicago @ Utah
Suns @ New York
Kings @ Washington
Boston-Miami on opening night has been leaked…
minnesota vs. detroit…wonder who’d watch that..
Stan Van Gundy said the Heat were better than the Chicago Bulls when they wone 72 games. I think that is ridiculous to say that.
Michael Jordan vs. Dwayne Wade (Michael Jordan)
Toni Kukoc vs Chris Bosh (Toni Kukoc)
Scottie Pippen vs Lebron James (Tie)
Steve Kerr vs Mike Miller (Steve Kerr)
Dennis Rodman vs Udonis Haslem (Dennis Rodman)
This is a joke. Give MJ and Scottie some credit for being the best ever.
Ryan Carpel