Top 5 Players To Break The NBA Assists Record

In case you didn’t know, Scott Skiles holds the record for most assists in an NBA game with 30. Setting the record on Dec. 30, 1990 during the Magic’s 155-116 victory over the Nuggets, Skiles broke Kevin Porter‘s previous record of 29 and went on to earn the NBA’s Most Improved Player award that season. Since then, no one has even reached 28 in the past 15 seasons. But who, if anyone, do you think has a chance to break it?

Right off the top of my head, these would be my top five guys that have chance:

1. Rajon Rondo

2. Steve Nash

3. Russell Westbrook

4. Brandon Jennings

5. Jason Kidd

In high school at Oak Hill Academy, Rondo broke the school records of 31, so we know he’s capable. With a high-powered offense in Phoenix, Nash (even at this age) could easily drop 30 on any given night. Playing alongside scorers like Kevin Durant, Jeff Green and James Harden, Westbrook could easily drop 30 dimes in one night. Jennings, if he gets some more talent around him, could also achieve the feat. And finally with Kidd, although you think if it was going to happen it would have already, might just need to add one more record to the book before he’s done.

What do you think? Who, if anyone, do you think has a chance to break the NBA assist record?

