Top 5 NBA Poster Dunks Of The Year

As a fan of the NBA, one of the things that I always used to (and occasionally still do) collect was posters. And nothing makes for a better poster than players getting dunked on. So in anticipation of some yet-to-happen playoff posters, we put together our Top 5 poster dunks of the 2009-10 season. Enjoy!
1. Dwyane Wade On Anderson Varejao
All true NBA fans have seen this one over and over again. The thing that makes this one No. 1 for me is how when Wade lands all you see is Varejao’s feet!
2. Corey Brewer On Derek Fisher
They only reason this comes in at No. 2 is because it looks like Fisher’s flopping aided Brewer and elevated him even more. But Fisher’s face is priceless!
3. Carmelo Anthony On Paul Millsap
Who said ‘Melo doesn’t play defense?
4. Ty Lawson On DJ Mbenga
We knew that Lawson could dunk, but not like that!
5. Derrick Rose On Goran Dragic
Dragic tried to sneak up on Rose, and instead D.Rose had a little surprise for him.
Honorable Mention:
Travis Outlaw On Rudy Gay
Rudy can get up with the best of them, but Outlaw caught him sleeping.
Ryan Hollins On Andray Blatche
This is why Blatche will never, ever attempt to take a charge in his NBA career.
What do you think? Did we miss any? Which one was your favorite?
travis outlaw’s was from last year wasn’t it………..
Bogut on Big Baby was a good one, if only for BBD’s stumble out of bounds afterwards.
[www.youtube.com]
And no Stoudemire on Tolliver?
Some might argue that it wasn’t a dunk but check Ariza on Okurr our
@spit hot fiyah
That happened in November. Still 2009-10 season.
Good picks.
My only gripe, is the Rose on Dragic dunk. At the absolute least that has to be #4. Lawson dunking on Mbenga was big. But D.Rose went 2 hands and cocked it back on dude… whewww!!!
Fisher needs to be checked for rabies. He got mauled by a wolf lmao
Travis Outlaw On Rudy Gay – The GAY FACIAL!!!
Missed out on the one with Iggy over Terrence Williams.
I think Roses should be higher too..
It was 2 hander and to be dunked on with 2 hands is just nasty.. THATS PURE POWER lol
I don’t think the Rose dunk should be on the list at all. It was nice, but it was on Goran friggin’ Dragic. No offense to Dragic, but come on . . . . That’s like me throwing down a tomahawk in my little sister’s face on the nerf hoop in my parents’ basement.
Rose needs to be in the top 2.
why would you put Lawson that high? his dunk wasn’t even that clean.
WHAT ABOUT STOUDEMIRE ON TOLIVER AT GOLDEN STATE!
Lots of little guys do that one-handed thing, but I haven’t seen a dunk by a little guy that brings the ball ALL THE BACK TIL THE BALL TOUCHES HIS NECK and then throw it down.
That is the ONLY dunk I have seen like that since Latrell Sprewell’s days in Golden State.
Wades was dirty, Brewer’s was too-he even did that in Phoenix on someone else with the same dunk. Carmelo’s was good.
1-Wade
2-Rose
3-Stoudemire
4-Brewer
5-Carmelo
STOUDEMIRE ON TOLIVER!!
STOUDEMIRE ON TOLIVER!!
@9
If the same logic was used, then we’d have to dismiss the 2nd best dunk, as it was only Derek Fisher, he isn’t exactly Mutombo Jr
Bizz,
Not really; Fisher has proven to be a pretty solid defender in the league. Not so much with Dragic.
Bogut on Big Baby!!!
WHAT ABOUT JR SMITHS 180 DUNK????
Marcus Thornton on Gerald Wallace?
@13
Fisher hasn’t been a good defender for a few years now, where have you been Smurf? Have you missed the carving up of Fisher by Westbrook and Deron Williams this post season?
@16, Thornton on G-Wall definitely was disgusting and worthy of the list, one of my favourites from this season, flat out vicious!
So you think Goran Dragic is a better defender than Fisher, huh? Nice try.
Never said Goran is a better defender than Fisher, but NEITHER are good defenders. A poster is a poster, regardless of how good or how bad the receipient of the posterization is, and their lack of defensive ability has no factor in sympathy. If you are dumb enough to get put on a poster, you deserve to be there.
In ranking the top duns on someone, those in which the defender took a charge should not count. You’re better off ranking top uncontested lay-ups.
Ones that should be considered (No particular order)
Bogut over “The Gooch”
Amare vs. Toliver
Thorton vs. Crash
Really though Wade/Verajo as number 1. Compare the running start of that dunk and any of the others. He had the ball from 85 feet out.
@ papasmurf
I think Dragic would eat your lunch if you tried to dunk on him..
An NBA is an NBA player..
And like Bizz said a poster is a poster.. BOTTOM LINE.. and nice try with the Fisher line.. At least Goran can touch rim..
I’ll take a guy who tries to play some D over some coward who is afraid he might look bad getting dunked on.
definitly iggy needed to be on this list.
@ 10
Took the words out of my mouth with that list
trevor ariza dunk on okur was one of the sickest dunks that no one saw since it wasn’t on nation television anyways heres da clip and i think it should’ve made it into this list of top 5 [www.youtube.com]
LMAO@Smruf
dude, you went in on Lakeshow for no reason. lol, that was funny though’
Rose should be #2 to me. Wade #1. The Outlaw Dunk should be #3.
Rose going two hands sets it off.
that Ty Lawson dunk is garbage. That wasn’t on anyone. Just cuz dude’s in the picture, a step behind, doesn’t mean he got hammered on. Rest of the list is legit though.
All these defenders know the risks when they trying to defend someonegoing to the bucket
No Amar’e on Tolliver? For me its a toss up between that and Wade on Varejo for the number 1 spot. Not even in the top 5 is madness…
this list has lost all credibility due to lack of Stoudemire on Toliver … even in the honorable mention list … for shame
LMAO @ Papa Smurf
You are an adorable lil mofo lol
Deron Williams on Derrick Rose was noteworthy.
WELCOME TO YOUR KODAK MOMENT ANDERSON VAREJAO
nba.com gives amare over tolliver the #1 dunk of the year, and puts wade #2…and amare over tolliver doesn’t even get an honorable mention much less top 5…how classic lmao
Lawson’s dunk shouldn’t have counted anyway, he took like eight steps. NBA refs suck so bad.
You guys rank Iggy #1 open court dunker than don’t even put his dunk over Terrance Williams in the top posters of the year? Another disappointing post…not to mention no Amare on Toliver, you never cease to amaze us Dime.
Only dunks that mattered this season:
Brewer on Fish, Iggy where he cocked his arm then recoiled like a shotgun (forgot the player he dunked on), and Wade on Andy.
the only thing funnier than mbenga getting dunked on was kenny smith’s quote, “that should be outlawed SON!”
i bet he wears a wutang beater under his suit…………
Derrick should be #2, Ty Lawson shouldn’t even be on there, and Amare needs to get on here somewhere in the 3-5 range
[www.youtube.com]
Yall need to check out these real dunks top 40 of the 2009-2010 regular season