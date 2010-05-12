Top 5 NBA Poster Dunks Of The Year

#Video
05.12.10 8 years ago 44 Comments

As a fan of the NBA, one of the things that I always used to (and occasionally still do) collect was posters. And nothing makes for a better poster than players getting dunked on. So in anticipation of some yet-to-happen playoff posters, we put together our Top 5 poster dunks of the 2009-10 season. Enjoy!

1. Dwyane Wade On Anderson Varejao
All true NBA fans have seen this one over and over again. The thing that makes this one No. 1 for me is how when Wade lands all you see is Varejao’s feet!

2. Corey Brewer On Derek Fisher
They only reason this comes in at No. 2 is because it looks like Fisher’s flopping aided Brewer and elevated him even more. But Fisher’s face is priceless!

3. Carmelo Anthony On Paul Millsap
Who said ‘Melo doesn’t play defense?

4. Ty Lawson On DJ Mbenga
We knew that Lawson could dunk, but not like that!

5. Derrick Rose On Goran Dragic
Dragic tried to sneak up on Rose, and instead D.Rose had a little surprise for him.

Honorable Mention:

Travis Outlaw On Rudy Gay
Rudy can get up with the best of them, but Outlaw caught him sleeping.

Ryan Hollins On Andray Blatche
This is why Blatche will never, ever attempt to take a charge in his NBA career.

What do you think? Did we miss any? Which one was your favorite?

