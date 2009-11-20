Top 5 power forwards of all-time

In basketball and every other major pro team sport, we always seem to be in the middle of a period where one position is enjoying a “Golden Era.” Right now, a lot of people would say this is a Golden Era for point guards in the NBA. And if you haven’t seen Dime’s NBA preview issue yet, there I wrote that we’re seeing the beginning of a Golden Era for small forwards.
At the beginning of this decade, though, we were in the age of the power forward. As legends like Karl Malone and Charles Barkley were on their way out, All-Stars like Tim Duncan and Chris Webber and Kevin Garnett were in their prime, and youngsters like Elton Brand, Kenyon Martin and Amar’e Stoudemire were on the come-up. Looking around today, there aren’t as many elite PF’s on the NBA landscape, and historically, the four has been the one position that isn’t as littered with all-time greats.
In the TNT studio last night, Kenny Smith showed me and him are on the same page by naming Duncan his pick for greatest power forward of all-time, with Malone second and Barkley third.
I wouldn’t argue much with that, and taking it a step further, I’d throw Garnett at the fourth spot, but deciding on five is tough. Kevin McHale has the rings and solid numbers, but then C-Webb had a ridiculous amount of talent, and Dirk Nowitzki brings the element of being able to do one thing — shoot from the outside — better than anyone at the position has ever done. And I have to mention Shawn Kemp, who would’ve cracked the list easily if he hadn’t gotten in his own way. If I had to choose right now, I’d go with Dirk as the fifth guy.
Who are the five greatest power forwards of all-time?
Derrick Coleman!
I like the 5 u have but in the earlier post i saw another reader put this same list together and put Dirk as an honorable mention at #6 but Mchale at 5 cause of the rings.
Duncan,Malone,Barkley,KG,James Worthy
Dirk over kevin mchale? kevin mchale defined the low post and was a great defender. Dirk may be a great shooter, but has a very average post game and is a suspect defender. as for top five.
and although i’ve never seen him play, apparently petit was phenomenal. beat russell’s celtics for a chip. during the nba’s 50th annivesary russ said petit was the greatest pf of all time.
hey AB, where’d you put worm in your list? top 10?
1. TD
2. Malone
3. KG
4. Barkley
5. McHale
#6 Dirk
3 of these guys (TD, KG & Dirk) are still playing so its a bit too soon to cement their placements. A championship would seriously put up a case for Dirk (& make ppl forget about that Miami and Golden State debacle) and another ring + FINALS MVP would see KG change places with Malone.
I think TD’s the only name likely to remain unchanged.
Rodman would definitely be in the Top 12, maybe the Top 10.
Duncan, Malone, Chuck, KG, Dirk,
McHale, Petit, McAdoo–but I think he was 3 as well–Worm, CWebb
You have to go MVPs over rings, McHale never had to be the Man because he had Bird, Chief, and a stacked squad at all times…John Salley has 5 rings, does he deserve a mention?
Big Game James was a 3
mchale HAS to be in the top 5….are you kidding me?
Duncan
Malone
Barkley
Garnett
Webber
Ill pass some more crack around for you guys…
Dirk over McHale? I agree with CJ and im not going to be as nice cause Dirks D is not suspect its horrible.
Duncan
Malone
Elvin Hayes
Rodman
Garnett
Dirk is Bob Macadoo… Dont where all this Dirk is like nobody else comes from..
MALONE
DUNCAN
BARKLEY
KG
MCHALE
Duncan
KG
Barkley
Malone
Dirk
what did webber do to get into top 5, except choke? talent is one thing, being able to turn talent into winner is another thing.
ditto @16 – c webb had a tremendous amount of UNREALIZED talent
I’d take Rodman in his prime over C-Webb any day of the week
Wow some of these lists are bad…
1. Timmy (the only way you can even consider arguing this is if you think he’s been more center than PF since Admiral retired – not true really. Only in the last year or so has he really been a center and had a PF next to him that they were just calling a center – sorry, McDeuss is a friggin 4. Stop the charade.)
2. McHale – McHale had one of the best sets of post moves the game has ever seen and was the 2nd option on 3 title teams including one that people consider, AT WORST, the 3rd best team of all time. Limped through the ’87 season (and was never the same) on a bum leg instead of getting surgery, ending his season early, and probably adding years to his career because (I’m paraphrasing) he didn’t want to give up a year when it seemed like they had a great chance at a ring. He said something like, “I can heal later. How many chances do you really get for a ring?” Man had the heart of a champion. Now if we could only do something about those sweaters…
3. Malone – The #s don’t lie, but if you absolutely need a bucket late in a game, you wanted to go to Stockton, not him. Has to count for something…
4. KG – Say what you want, but now that he’s “certified,” you have to take a really hard look at the numbers too. He’s top 50 all time in points, boards, blocks, steals, and assists and is one of the best defenders in the history of the game. Put him with Manu, Admiral, and TP for the last decade and he’s probably on top of this list (though, I’ll give you that Timmy would’ve done just as much – if not more – with those AWFUL Minnesota teams McHale saddled him with. No word yet one when the trial starts for McHale robbing him of his prime and what plea Joe Smith copped to to stay a free man.)
5. Barkley – All the skills in the world, but no D and didn’t really seem super dedicated to the game for a superduperstar. Having said all that, he was THE GUY on the Dream Team despite the talent around him so maybe he could be higher, but if I’m starting an all-time NBA team, he’s my 5th choice at PF (and my first choice for anything where he gets a live mic and freedom to say whatever he wants. Also, if I was in charge of the NBA, I’d get guys like Barkley on a pay-channel calling games and tell them, “You can say absolutely anything you want. In fact, we encourage it. Swear, rip guys, drink on-air. ANYTHING.” You’re telling me you wouldn’t spend $10 a month to watch games called like that?!?
and just for shits and giggles (I’m going w/ Austin’s “Evolution of the Game Theory” here that, while some of these guys wouldn’t be able to keep up if you pulled them from their period and plopped them into the NBA right away, if they grew up today with their same natural gifts, they’d adapt to today’s game and be ready to rock.)
6. Pettit
7. Elvin Hayes
8. Rodman
9. Dirk (not an alpha-dog for a title team, we all know this now, so I’ll take a GODLY “role player” that starts in Worm over him.)
10. Jerry Lucas
@YOUNGFED
Completely agree!
Duncan, KG, Barkley, Malone and Dirk
1. Tim
2. McHale – go watch some YouTube clips of the dude, Dime readers! Go watch from ESPN classics from the ’80’s Celts. Best post moves I’ve ever seen. Dominant, long defense. That anyone puts him out of the top 4 … oh man. The NBA didn’t start when Michael Jordan started winning the championships.
3. Malone
4. Barkley
5. Pettit
Larry Bird…?
Duncan, Malone, McHale, Barkley & Pettit
Y’all really overrate KG. Y’all just gonna ignore him as a choker but put Chris Webber on blast? KG made it out of the first round how many times as a TWolve? Once? He consistently disappeared in the 4th quarter, Webber at least during the final minutes. They are actually the same player.
barkley is overrated he shouldnt be in the top five of all-time he played like he mad for 3-4minutes a game and then be a mismatch the rest of the game no d a black hole on offense ala zach randolph he just played in a era with no leapers at the four but him
I agree with Celts Fan, except I have a tough time leaving out Dirk (although I would). Dirk’s interior D is hardly on the same level as those other guys, and his rebounding is average. But when it comes to ball handling and scoring, he’s the best PF of all time. And he’s more clutch than either Malone or KG. He’d be my #6.
1.Duncan
2.Malone
3.Barkley
4.MacHale
5.Worthy
If anybody leaves MacHale and Worthy out of their top 5
the dont know shit about basketball
Tim duncan is like the last of the REAL power forwards
and with all the rules changes i dont see anything like them.
Pau Gasol and Garnnet are great too. I think Garnett is overated because of the Celtic years. He never took the wolves to the FInals like malone and barkley did.
How is Dirk makin all these lists when he has done noooooothing. He’s the best tall shooter, we get it but he hasn’t won anything and is about just as famous for choking as webber. If we go by rings Dirk doesn’t make it and if we go by personal stats he still doesn’t with his one shakey MVP. I still say Duncan, Barkley,Malone,kg,mchale,…dirk might make top 10 but not to 5 jus cuz he can shot. He’s like a shooting version of kemp. Can shoot but wats else has he brought or done
@Kennedy, Barkley was like 6’5 and did all that
@Liukz, kg had one of the worst supporting cast of all time most of his career. Not really his fault. And Nash is supposedly a top 5 point guard to some people and he’s never even sniffed the finals on waaayyyybetter squads. Kgs stats and the way his defense instantly set the celtics apart puts him on the top 5 list. Changed the whole team just by presence and attitude
1. Charles Barkley
2. Tim Duncan
3. Karl Malone
4. Dennis Rodman
5. Kevin Garnett
Chris Webber would be my next choice too!
@liukz – Worthy was a 3 and would barely crack top 5 (I’d slide him into Barkley’s 5th spot.)
@nyeme – KG is INFINITELY better than CWebb on D and has much better stats (career and seasonal,) an MVP, a chip, and more longevity. He also has a ring as the #2 guy and was more clutch than CWebb (though that’s basicaly like saying I’d rather eat dirt than poop.)
Also, if KG had teammates in Minn like CWebb did in Sacto, we’d be talking about him winning at least one chip instead of people conveniently forgetting how McHale stole his prime by costing them 4 outta 5 #1s to illegally sign Joe Smith. The one year he had teammates, they get to the WCF, then they broke iup the team. You only look at stat sheets, don’t you? Sayng KG and CWebb were the same player is tje most retarded thing I’ve ever heard. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to you. I award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul.
I always have issues with top 5 of all time lists. If you look at how soft the NBA is compared to even the 90’s guys like Duncan, KG and Dirk couldn’t handle dealing the the Knicks or Pistons from back in the day. Imagine KG barking at Oakley, Barkley, Malone or the Worm back in the day. KG would still be in a body cast. Imagine Duncan’s whinny face if he played in the early 90’s or 80’s?
How do you define a power forward as opposed to a small forward or center? KG has played SF most of his career in Minnesota. Duncan would have played center had David Robinson had not been on his team for the first couple of years of his career. And how about Jason Kidd? He is a shooting guard right now when Barea is on the floor, but we all know he is a point guard.
If I was forced to put players at positions, I’d put Barkley, KG, and Dirk at small forward. But ever since Magic Johnson played point guard, I have been opposed to position classifications anyway.
What about Bob Pettit!!!
1. Anderson Vajay jay
2. Anderson Vajay jay
3. Anderson Vajay jay
4. Anderson Vajay jay
5. Anderson Vajay jay
i’m going with:
malone
duncan
pettit
barkley
kg
Connie Hawkins!! Just ask Wilt
Shawn Kemp!!!!!
wow, can’t believe AB forgot about Pettit . . . that’s cold.
Courtney Paris
1. Tim Duncan
2. Moses Malone
3. Karl Malone
4. Charles Barkley
5. Kevin Garnett
5b. Kevin McHale
There are dudes(Otis Thorpe?) who coulda killed some of the modern day starters. he was just one of those forgotten guys from say, the EIGHTIES that people either forgot about, or never even heard of. top five for Otis? No way, but better maybe than some names being bandied about.
Glad to see vinny and Celts fan mention Elvin Hayes–He was fantasic and the key to the Bullets’ success. I am barely old enough to remember watching him play; I am sure most Dime readers probably never heard of him.
Basically, what you all are doing is a list of top 5 power forwards in last 20 years.) In any event, Rodman belongs nowhere on the list–he was just a 1-trick pony. Kudos on McAdoo mention also. KG is WILDLY overrated.
Duncan, Malone and McHale definitely on list. Then, guys that come to my mind include Elvin Hayes (so much better than KG and a lot of these other guys, it just is not even funny), McAdoo, Barkley, Maurice Lucas, Dirk, Jack Sikma (although he played center year Sonics took title), George McGinnis. And I’ll throw Garnett in there to appease folks.
Worthy was small forward for Lakers; Rambis was their power forward.
I guess Elvin Hayes was considered primarily a center then? I remember him as primarily a PF while on the Bullets with Unseld as the C. Hey,if PF he should be at the 5 spot. Has a career long 2 way game, ring, 12 All Stars, stats, warrior reputation. Seems like a Shue-in to me.
I would go with:
Duncan
KG
McHale
Barkley
Dirk
Also, i don’t get how people like the @26 can say that dirk has done noooothing in this league. It’s a shame that you don’t watch him play regularly. He came into the league as a big guy who can shoot, something along the lines of 50% on 2, 40% on 3 and 90% on fts … As every player, he has developed a lot since he came to the nba. When Avery took over the mavs, he started to play a lot more inside, he draws a lot of fouls since then, and when he does that, shoots at a 90% clip. Saying that he chokes is something really dumb, just watch what he does on the playoffs, he is one of what, 5 players in the history to average 25 / 11 for the playoffs. He always increases his averages on the big stage. Unless you look into the 2006 finals, when Miami started to triple team him (and nobody on the mavs could hit a shot aside from harris) and wade recorded 30fts a game. Yeah, he has one shaky MVP, after leading his team to 67 wins that year, losing to the warriors after that when Nellie outcoached Avery and put 2 or 3 guys on Dirk and nobody could hit a shot again.
If you look at how he is playing this year (just try to watch a mavs game), he is doing a lot of work at D. Always doing great plays on both sides of the games. Against Utah, he had 29 points on the 4th to swing the game from 17 down, but most important he had 2 blocks at the end of the quarter and some really good D.
And I don’t get how you put Barkley as second and Dirk hardly on the top 10. Both won MVPs with no title, Barkley had 11 allstars, 11 all-nba and olympics gold medal.
Dirk has been on 8 straight all stars, 9 all-nba teams (4 times First Team) and has carried those crap German teams through the Olympics and all that. If you take the whole carrer, they’re not that far apart. And if you want to really witness how fantastic Dirk is, watch a few mavs games … Sorry for the long post.
1. TD
2. Malone
3. McHale
4. Elvin Hayes
5. Barkley
6. KG
7. Bob Pettit
8. Dirk
9. Dave Debusschere
10.Rodman
Don’t forget the old school guys!
@ DarthSickness: Yeah, you absolutely nailed it. Lots of guys 20-30 years ago who loved to mix it up and would dominate today–more names–Lonnie Shelton, Truck Robinson, the bruise brothers from the Bullets.
Malone was the greatest. He ate Timmy alive.
Tell me again how many rings malone’s got?!?
He couldn’t even Win with Kobe, Shaq and GP, but you rank em at 2.
Everybody knows Dallas got robbed against Miami…
Dirk should be on every Top 5 list.
I could see Bosh on this list at the end of the day. If he keeps averaging 20-10 for his career and has a couple seasons like this at 27-12 he should definetly be labeled as an all time great.
No?
cp
really? rookie td vs overrated malone the only thing i remember about him is jordan making him look like a fool. malone wasnt the best player on his team. how many times did he lead his team to a ring?
kg is a bit overrated so is barkley and someone had him at one on his list.
top three
td
bob p
mchale
4. malone
5. arguable between barkley , kg and dirk.
PEOPLE AGAIN WORTHY WAS A 3.