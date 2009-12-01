Top 5 Under The Radar College Players Out West

Here are five guys who are balling with the best of the West, but you probably couldn’t pick them out of a lineup.

Klay Thompson, Washington State (Sophomore)

It’s interesting that one of the Pac-10’s best players and current NCAA leading scorers is not publicized more. I guess that’s what happens when you ball in Pullman, Washington. Thompson, a 6-6 sophomore, probably would have been the conference freshman of the year last season – pouring in 12.5 and 4.2 per – if not for Washington’s Isaiah Thomas. This year, Thompson has upped his numbers across the board and is averaging 28.8 points, 4.8 boards and 3.5 dimes a game. He is also shooting a ridiculous 56.8 percent from deep (56.3 overall FG percent) on his way to willing the Cougars to a perfect 6-0 record. Thompson is one of the most versatile scorers in the NCAA and is penning a nice resume for the NBA Draft this June if he chooses to leave early. Oregon State’s Seth Tarver – who is no defensive slouch – said Thompson is the hardest player to guard in the Pac-10 no question. The kid has game.

Elias Harris, Gonzaga (Freshman)

Harris is the toughest inside presence for the ‘Zags since J.P. Batista. Gonzaga lost senior Josh Heytvelt to eligibility last season, but he never took advantage of his height; he was always to busy settling for jumpers and devouring mushrooms. For only sitting at 6-7 and 215, Harris has an inside-outside game that is far more mature than his freshman status projects. Harris is from Speyer, Germany and was a member of the national team that competed in the 2009 European Championships. With so much youth overwhelming the Bulldogs, Harris has been inserted into the starting lineup and has flourished. He is averaging 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest and looks unbreakably calm at nearly all times on the floor. Against Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational championship game, Harris was the driving spark behind leading Gonzaga to a comeback victory in overtime. Starting the second half against Cincy, everyone on Gonzaga looked flat until Harris brought them back with a few tough buckets. He ended the game with a modest 13 and 7 in 40 minutes of play, but the freshman came up big for the tourney champions – outshining superfrosh Lance Stephenson. Harris has the chance to be one of the best forwards to ever play at Gonzaga.

Teondre Williams, Oregon (Sophomore)

After only getting 9.6 minutes a game as a freshman, Williams is now a starter and leading the Ducks in points in his second year with 14.8 a game. Oregon had a rough campaign in 2008-09 under Ernie Kent and Williams is a big reason for Duck fans to still have hope riding into this season. He is as explosive an athlete and leaper as anyone else in the nation and can hit the three with accuracy (52.9 percent from deep). Along with NCAA tournament veteran and 5-6 backcourt mate, Tajuan Porter, Williams is really the only other offensive weapon for Oregon. He is also quickly becoming their best on-ball defender and at 6-4, with his athleticism, he will be asked to guard some very skilled players in the Pac-10 this year. Williams is off to a hot start and so far has looked like a better recruit than former McDonald’s All-American and current Duck sophomore center, Michael Dunigan. Oregon is currently 4-2 with Pac-10 play still a month away.

Grant Parker, Air Force (Senior)

Parker is a hometown kid from Colorado and one of the most improved players in the Mountain West Conference for Air Force. The 6-7 forward averaged only 6 points and 2.7 rebounds as a junior, but is now the star of the Academy in his senior year. This season, Parker is averaging 16.8 points and 7 boards a game for the 3-1 Falcons. Parker is long and athletic, but still plays a tweener position. He possesses a very effective inside-outside presence – shooting 48.8 FG percentage – and is not afraid to shoot the three. (Which makes him a very difficult body to guard.) The Falcons have yet to play anyone of status – their biggest win so far has come against Charleston Southern, in which Parker had 25 and 11. We will see on December 12 how good Parker really is when he faces off against Thompson and the Washington State Cougars.

Drew Viney, Loyola Marymount (Redshirt Sophomore)

Viney is a great example of a transfer player finding success in a smaller venue. Viney was highly recruited coming out of high school by almost every Pac-10 school, before deciding on trekking up to Eugene, Oregon. After averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in only 6.9 minutes a game as a freshman in 2007-08, Viney chose to move closer to home and to Loyola Marymount. After sitting out last year per NCAA regulations, Viney has been on a tear so far this season. The 6-7 lanky guard from Villa Park, California is averaging 18.4 points and 5.1 boards per game in route to leading the Lions to a 2-5 record and an 8-point win over USC in mid-November. Viney is going to be salivating over the opportunity to compete against WCC defenders come conference play. He can score inside or from distance (He’s shooting 54.5 percent from three) and is a good help-side defender – making any defending assignment challenging. Viney could be the best transfer in the WCC and is going to make Coach Max Good very happy at Loyola over the next three years.

Who else is ripping it up on the left coast?

