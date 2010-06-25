Top 5 Undrafted Players From The NBA Draft

John Starks. Brad Miller. Ben Wallace. The underdog. The come-up. That’s what this article is about, pinpointing those guys who are overlooked and passed over. Those three guys I mentioned above were all undrafted and all of them became All-Stars. For many, Draft Night is about celebration and security. But, others have to deal with the unknown. Here are the top five players from this year’s class who didn’t heard their name called:
Sherron Collins
Collins came back to school when he didn’t necessarily have to and that was supposed to help him in a Draft class devoid of floor generals. Instead, he went completely undrafted. A lot of that could be due to his weight issues; multiple teams complained that he was out of shape during workouts. He weighed in at 217, way too much for someone his size. While he has made steps to get into better shape since, his problem is that he has no NBA skill. He is a solid deep shooter (37 percent from three) but not lights-out. He can make plays, but he is no maestro with the ball. He might be a tough kid from the streets of Chicago, but no one ever considered him a menace defensively. The more scouts watched him in college, the more it seemed like he was just another decent college point guard rather than the next Ty Lawson. How can Collins make a team? Be a bulldog. He must prove himself to be a pest on defense and an energy-starter off the bench. Think Kyle Lowry.
Jerome Randle
It’s amazing nobody took a flyer on this kid from California. He’s only 5-10, but can really shoot it and can really compete. There are a lot of guys in this league, especially in this day, who can get by with speed and quickness. Aaron Brooks does. So do Ronnie Price and Will Bynum. Randle is probably a better shooter than all of them. This dude shot over 40 percent from deep during four years of college ball and averaged at least 18 points a game two straight seasons. He was the leading scorer in Cal’s school history and showed he could get it done as a point or as a small two. Randle could definitely play a role similar to what Juan Dixon used to do: a specialist who comes in for a few minutes a game to open up the court with his shooting. Pundits always say guys like these need an NBA skill to stick. Randle has one. I bet that he will be on a roster by the start of the regular season.
Brian Zoubek
I bet some people will think this is crazy, but I’m serious. Not the prettiest player in the world, but it was surprising not one GM thought this legitimate seven-footer could bring some toughness to their frontline. The late bloomer’s numbers as a senior don’t stand out. He averaged just 5.5 points and less than a block a game. But, he was the anchor defensively on a Duke championship squad. He’s not a fluid athlete and makes Kendrick Perkins look like Hakeem Olajuwon in the post. That’s probably what kept someone from taking a chance on him. There is no way he could be anything other than a 10-minute/a game banger, but for the small price of a second rounder, someone should have taken him. Hell, you could even use him as strictly a practice player just to rough up your other young and developing bigs. A lot of people might just hate to hate, but normally there is a spot in the league for a 7-1 guy who can rebound and play physical. He will have to prove in the summer leagues that he can be a threat to finish offensively.
Manny Harris
A smooth player that is capable of playing multiple positions, Harris has the body and feel of a NBA player. He played three years at Michigan and filled up the box scores every night in the Big 10. Last year, he averaged around 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. He was one of the best play-makers in the country and showed throughout his college career that he could initiate offenses from the top of the key. At 6-5 with exceptionally all-around basketball skills, Harris was the highest rated player (45) on Chad Ford’s Big Board who didn’t get drafted. Perhaps he fell into a numbers game? As a wing player, nothing about him stands out. While he definitely has the talent to make a squad, if a team were to draft him, he doesn’t have that one overriding skill. It could be very hard to break into the rotation. Harris does nothing spectacular. He’s just solid. Tonight, that wasn’t good enough, but I think he will get more than one shot at landing somewhere.
Sylven Landesberg
Landesberg passes the eye test for an NBA wing with great size at 6-6 and a 6-9 wingspan. Plus, he is only 20 years old and averaged 17 points a game during his two seasons at Virginia. He is adept at getting to the basket and does have a pretty decent outside jumper. During his two years in the ACC, Landesberg had games of 24 against Florida State, 20 against Duke and even 32 versus Boston College. Landesberg’s problem is that he is an average defender at best and isn’t overly athletic. He’s kind of a poor man’s Chris Douglas-Roberts. He was highly touted coming out of high school and for a while during his freshman season, there were rumblings Landesberg was better than Tyreke Evans. Obviously, most scouts came back down to Earth with his projections. He is going to have to prove he can to make a roster, but I’m thinking he is going to land somewhere. Landesberg is good enough to put up big numbers in the NBA summer leagues and that’ll bring some much needed attention to him.
Other Notables: Marqus Blakely, Matt Bouldin, Jon Scheyer, Mikhail Torrance, Charles Garcia
What do you think?
I’m really surprised that no one took Jerome Randle. That guy’s game is filthy.
I wrote my first Dime article about Landesberg. Still shocked that he didn’t get picked. I’m sure he’ll end up in the right place.
no love for scotty reynolds?
Omar Samhan. Size, post moves, some shot blocking, a ton of heart, and he has a permanent chip-on-the-shoulder to prove all of the GM’s wrong.
I wish my Celtics would have taken Zoubek instead of Harangody in the 2nd round.
Trayvon Hughes wait I forget he & Collins were SENIORS. Pros don’t need 4 years of college LOL. They also don’t benefit from the one & done stupidity. Edgar Sosa & Samardo Samuels who I believe hired an agent. Sylven negatives are he’s from NYC & went to UVA. Manny wasn’t from overseas. The league has also wisened up to the Euro & Duke players LOL. Zoub3k is better than Aaron Gray & some other STIFFS stealing time in the league
Talent doesn’t get u drafted anymore. Hype,coaches,agents & politics decide who goes where. Great players careers are ruined by the decision-making of idiots. While people who have no talent can make a team & be given a undeserved opportunity.
I second Omar Samhan. Skilled bigs are hard to come by.
randle is probably the best in this group, i’m really surprised nobody picked scheyer, they should all be in the summer league anyway and prove that they belong.
Devan Downey. I knew he wouldn’t get drafted, but that guy is a worker. he will be a great addition to whomever gets him, regardless of size. Plus, he TOOK OVER the USC-KY game in Cola. All Wall could do is watch the show.
What about ‘Nova’s Scottie Reynolds?
I can honestly see him replacing Farmar for the Lakers. I don’t know why, I just do.
And Scottie Reynolds. And Samardo Samuels. Get your ish together, SS.
What about ol Luke Harangody…? Maybe he shouldnt of been drafted…
Jerome Randall and Sherron Collins, Two Chitwon PGs with mega heart and game to back it up. Collins is Ty Lawson, but he played four years. That was his mistake.
Randall is better than Ty Lawson but doesn’t get respect for some reason, he’ll have to earn it the old fashion way.
As for Zoubek…. think Jack Haley. dude shouldn’t even be playing basketball, let alone be an NBA player. gtfoh!
@kneenocka Samuels n Reynolds aren’t NBA players. They will never play significant minutes in the league IMO
Me and everyone else in this whole mother f’in entire world told Manny Harris to stay in school !!!
He would have been a first rounder next year . . . But boy gots rocks in his head . . . . He don’t listen !!!
So what happens to Ballers that don’t listen. . . . They end up playing H.O.R.S.E. with Scotty Thurman in Prauge.
Tasmin Mitchell , he’s played all four yrs at lsu , including 2 tournament runs , most points in lsu history , works very hard can play inside and out rebound and defends very well.
will be picked up in free agency hopefully by the hornets
louisiana take over , ya heard
aj ogilvy another big man
Enough disrespect of Duke players… Scheyer and Zoubek will both get their chance to prove they can play at the next level.
Maybe Scheyer. JJ sticking four years in the league and the permanently street-clothed Adam Morrison’s high profile pine-ride in LA will probably pave his way. I hate Duke but I think he can play. Zoubek stinks. Europe or Russia, pick your poison. Sacha Kaun from Kansas was better than that guy any day! Big shouts to Evan for the Scotty Thurman reference. Word to Nolan Richardson.
I am a Duke fan and really surprised that Scheyer did not get drafted. Big Z was iffy, but with his size, a Great coach can develop him into a godd back up center. He can also be great for practice, as someone else mentioned. I also think that Manny Harris is better than afew guards who did get drafted. Hopefully all of the undrafted people mentioned above will get their opportunity to prove some folks wrong.
not one of these guys is better than Ty Lawson. for those who forget, Ty Lawson was easily the best player on the best team in college his final season, and his speed and strength are almost impossible to match at the point.
i think most of these guys should have been drafted, but not one of them was a player of the year candidate, which Lawson most certainly was.
Jerome Randle a better shooter than Aaron Brooks?
Get real. Brooks is a damn good shooter. Dude can shoot lights out. He even lead the league in most 3 pointers made while shooting at 39.8 percent.
@AB0 Randle is lights out…
I think Manny Harris and Sylven Landesberg will both make some team’s roster cuz theyre big and can score the ball.