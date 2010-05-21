After suffering through watching Anderson Varejao‘s hair flop all over the place for the first two rounds, Robin Lopez‘s head of hair has taken the spotlight. Lopez is returning from a back injury just in time to flaunt the floppy mess on top of his head that desperately needs to be cut, so in honor of the two, I give you the Top 5 worst hairstyles in the NBA.

1. (tie) Robin Lopez & Anderson Varejao

Both players sport nearly the same ugly flop as mentioned above, so they share the top spot. I think part of the reason that these guys get so many rebounds is because no other player can see where the ball is going because the ball is blocked by the rapid movement of their hair. If they want to be legitimate post players who strike fear into opponents, in my opinion, they need to shave their heads.

3. Joakim Noah

Noah is not a good looking guy, and his pony tail certainly make him look even worse. His hair looks like it belongs in the WNBA, not the NBA. It is just plain awful looking, and for a player as tough as Noah is, having a girly looking pony tail detracts from his image and reputation on the court. Saying this about Noah’s hair, the fact is he that he has an incredibly hot girlfriend who was seen nude on the beach with Noah last year, so if it works for her I guess it can work for the rest of us – no matter how ugly it is.

4. Ron Artest

While Ron-Ron doesn’t have a signature ‘do, his wide variety of ugly head shavings and colorings puts him at number three on this list. From shaving the Rockets logo into the side of his head in Houston, to his blonde hair dye in the first round in L.A., whatever Artest does with his hair looks bad. While Artest is a character and surely loves the attention that his various hair styles bring him, to me, he comes across as a wannabe Dennis Rodman in terms of what’s on top.

5. Steve Nash

Nash is, and has been for the past few years, one of my favorite players in the NBA. He is an incredibly fun player to watch, but his hair is a problem. When his hair is as long as it is currently, when he sweats it looks slimy. He has hair that looks like it belongs to the sleazy guy in the neighborhood bar who hits on girls half his age. For a guy as classy and smart as Nash, the shaved head look he had a few years ago was much better.

What do you think? Who else should be on this list?

Follow Daniel on Twitter at @dgm591.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.