After suffering through watching Anderson Varejao‘s hair flop all over the place for the first two rounds, Robin Lopez‘s head of hair has taken the spotlight. Lopez is returning from a back injury just in time to flaunt the floppy mess on top of his head that desperately needs to be cut, so in honor of the two, I give you the Top 5 worst hairstyles in the NBA.
1. (tie) Robin Lopez & Anderson Varejao
Both players sport nearly the same ugly flop as mentioned above, so they share the top spot. I think part of the reason that these guys get so many rebounds is because no other player can see where the ball is going because the ball is blocked by the rapid movement of their hair. If they want to be legitimate post players who strike fear into opponents, in my opinion, they need to shave their heads.
3. Joakim Noah
Noah is not a good looking guy, and his pony tail certainly make him look even worse. His hair looks like it belongs in the WNBA, not the NBA. It is just plain awful looking, and for a player as tough as Noah is, having a girly looking pony tail detracts from his image and reputation on the court. Saying this about Noah’s hair, the fact is he that he has an incredibly hot girlfriend who was seen nude on the beach with Noah last year, so if it works for her I guess it can work for the rest of us – no matter how ugly it is.
4. Ron Artest
While Ron-Ron doesn’t have a signature ‘do, his wide variety of ugly head shavings and colorings puts him at number three on this list. From shaving the Rockets logo into the side of his head in Houston, to his blonde hair dye in the first round in L.A., whatever Artest does with his hair looks bad. While Artest is a character and surely loves the attention that his various hair styles bring him, to me, he comes across as a wannabe Dennis Rodman in terms of what’s on top.
5. Steve Nash
Nash is, and has been for the past few years, one of my favorite players in the NBA. He is an incredibly fun player to watch, but his hair is a problem. When his hair is as long as it is currently, when he sweats it looks slimy. He has hair that looks like it belongs to the sleazy guy in the neighborhood bar who hits on girls half his age. For a guy as classy and smart as Nash, the shaved head look he had a few years ago was much better.
What do you think? Who else should be on this list?
Steve Nash’s hair is so gross when he plays he’s better off wearing a hair net while he plays
Varejao has always reminded me of Sideshow Bob from “The Simpsons.” Now you can add Lopez to that list.
My issue with Ron is, the guy should be workin on that jumper instead of spending hours in the barbershop getting nonsense shaved into his head. Noah’s girls got some awesome boobs. What an ugly dude tho. [diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
I never criticize another man’s hairstyle. It causes you to go bald.
What about Sheed? Sometime his hair can look like Mr. Jones’s on Friday, like a bunch of spiders is havin’ a meetin’ on his head.
Ginobili cuz that bald spot is huge, but there’s not much he can do about that.
WTF is up with Paul Pierce’s facial hair? He has mossy patches on each side of his face. I find it extremely distracting during Celtics games and can’t help but think how much of a douche someone would have to be to even consider that style of facial hair. It’s almost as bad as Drew Gooden’s rat patch.
Haha Brown ive been thinking the same thing! PPs facial hair is so random, like a kid who really wants to have a beard, but just cant grow one lol
Of these i think Andy gets a pass cos hes brazilian. Noahs is probably the worst imo
What about Paul Pierce’s hairline you could fight a mini plasma screen up on his forehead.
Nashty’s hair cannot be fully appreciated without the stitches above his right eye, and the discoloration.
It all fits together; trust me.
during the lakers vs thunder series my girl was sayin that she wants to take a big ass bottle of gel and dump it on gasol’s dome cuz it was pissing her off….i also think he should be an honorable mention cuz of the gross neck beard
you forgot andrei kirilenko, drew gooden, sheed, etc
ooh yea right wen she said that the camera cut to gasol running up the court and flippin his hair back right on cue
how about kyle korvers justin bieber cut, lol.
Brown, your right bruh, Sheed needs to rock a low cut. The combination of the gray patch and the naps r outta control. If he werent 6 10 wit a jumper, he’d be homeless.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
Gerald Wallace’s braids are pretty gross.
i agree w/ cake AND
CHRIS BOSH – what are you doing bro? cut your hair…
and MARQUIS DANIELS ugh…
I’d just like to ask how Rasheed Wallace has more votes than Ben Wallace in the Dime poll today. Sheed has really had a better career than Ben? On what basis?
Where’s AK47’s mop?
@ AB
I voted for Ben. I’m in the same boat as you.
sheed’s career sucked. i voted ben.
Robin lopez is a twat.
@ Austin
Ben Wallace has had a better career but it is a lot more even then you think judging by your post. Although Sheed is a knucklehead, he was pretty good for a time at the Blazers and was a big part in their WCF (almost NBA final) run. But you cant argue with Big Ben and his D. I mean 4 time DPOY speaks for itself but like D12 now, defense isnt what people see.
Robin Lopez should get a hair pass because of how ugly Brook looks.
the fact that ak47 is not #1 (not even in it !!!) makes this top 5 totally meaningless imo
+1 for gerald… ugly as shit. assume that u lose ur hair and shave that nonsense man !
so basically, only good hair cut is bald one? is that bad that some don’t want to look like 95% of nba players? or shall people start sporting that ugly mohawk hair style, like amare or creeps like him? maybe there are some people who doesn’t want to look like they were put together on some assembly line. different is not automatically bad, you know.
Bosh is right up there
Pierce is receding and should buy a Baron Davis beard (can’t remember the product ad) but has anyone noticed young Deron Williams fringe when he’s been working hard? That Do is disappearing QuickTime! And please lend Andre miller some wahl clippers…
andrei kirilenko’s cut this postseason was by far the worst i’ve ever seen the league the last couple of years.
@22 LOL. If he grew it out, Brooks looks like his hair would stand up like Eraserheads.
Hate to contradict everyone, but as a female fan, I’m always happy when a player demonstrates some hairstyle originality–so boring to look at the same old shaved (or mostly shaved) sweaty heads. I agree about Paul Pierce’s stubble/facial clumps though. And maybe the Baron Davis swarm of bees beard.. And definitely Kevin Garnett’s ‘sympathy for the devil look”!
Um… you guys do realize you are talking about hair? What’s next a review of Sex in the City 2???
what about trevor ariza? you’d think these guys could afford to get lined up every now and again.
Michael Pietrus ???
+1 andrei kirilenko