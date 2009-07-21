Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Black Rainbow (#48)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

48. Black Rainbow (France)

Most well-known for their online magazine, BKRW, that covers street-culture, fashion and trends, Black Rainbow first and foremost brings love, passion and respect to the game. With sneakers, high-end shoes and limited edition kicks from world-class brands, it’s not surprising to see Kanye West and Common mixing it up with France’s bourgeoisie. From the Batman x Ubiq Fatima to the Lacoste x Mita Sneakers Missouri 85 Mid, it’s safe to safe that Black Rainbow has all their bases covered. And with plans to open pop-up shops in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei and New York City in the near future, be on the lookout for a Black Rainbow near you.

www.blackrainbow-shop.com

50 – 56 rue Caumartin

75009 Paris, France

+33155317400

