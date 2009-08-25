Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Commonwealth (#25)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

25. Commonwealth (VA / DC)

Commonwealth has been schooling the game since September 2004 with not only a great buildout, but also the inventory of say three or four stores under one roof. With footwear that has a diversity as deep as their customer base, Commonwealth stocks everything from Common Projects, Red Wings and Claes to the essential collections of Nike, Puma, New Balance and Vans. No matter if you’re 18 going on 35, or 45 going on 20, they have what you’re looking for. From the original Commonwealth x Reebok Pump circa 2005 to the Original Fake x Visvim Logan Low in 2008, there’s a reason from time to time you’ll find much of the Wizards roster, along with DC natives Kevin Durant and Steve Francis, stop through to check out the latest and greatest.

www.cmonwealth.com

717 W 21st Street

Norfolk, VA 23517

757.622.3372

1781 Florida Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20009

202.265.1830

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)

26. Norse (Denmark)