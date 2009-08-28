Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Dave’s Quality Meat (#20)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

20. Dave’s Quality Meat (NY)

What sets Dave’s Quality Meat apart from all the other shops in NYC, is that they handpick the best selection of shoes and clothing in the city. With a big crew of NYC’s finest skaters, bikers and tastemakers all running DQM, they have become an industry leader ever since they opened five and a half years ago. While they get $2000 offers for the unreleased Black DQM Dunk and the Bacon Air Max 90 Hyperstrikes, the shop normally sells whatever the crew is feeling at the time. That’s fine with Stephon Marbury, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant who all come through the shop whenever they’re in town.

www.davesqualitymeat.com

7 E 3rd Street

New York, NY 10003

212.505.7551

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)

26. Norse (Denmark)

25. Commonwealth (VA / DC)

24. Overkill (Germany)

23. Compound Gallery (OR)

22. Main Source (England)

21. Shoe Gallery (FL)