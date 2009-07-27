Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Goliath RF (#39)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

39. Goliath RF (NY)

When Rosemary Frazier opened Goliath RF in September 2004, she wasn’t any geek off the street. With a rotating personal collection that maintains somewhere between 150-200 pairs, Frazier knew what she was doing. As she says, “I never bother to count the sneakers; I just get what I like.” Realizing that exclusivity is the name of the game in the retail world, some of the first shoes that graced the shelves of Goliath RF were some Air Force 1s made exclusively for the UK’s leading sports fashion retailer, JD Sports. From there, Frazier has gone on to stock the hottest styles from, amongst others, Nike, Jordan Brand, Reebok, Supra and Puma, bringing out New York legends such as Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Jadakiss.

www.goliathny.com

175 E 105th Street

New York, NY 10029

212.360.7683

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)