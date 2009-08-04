Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Grand (#34)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

34. Grand (Switzerland)

One of the keys to a successful boutique is to have a very exclusive brand mix, and Grand achieves just that. With kicks from Nike, Alife, Puma, adidas, JB Classics, Vans, Visvim, Neighborhood and Reebok, Grand often ends up with styles that most people only read about on the blogs or would have to fly to London, New York or Tokyo to get. But because the boutique is located next to one of Zurich’s nicest hotels, many of the world’s top musical acts and members of the Swiss National Basketball Team often come into the shop to cop their kicks.

www.grandism.com

Traugottstrasse 9

8005 Zurich, Switzerland

+41439603901

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)