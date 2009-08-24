Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Highs and Lows (#27)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)

When Highs and Lows opened their doors in 2006, they didn’t have the hype that other sneaker spots have had in the past. Taking a page out of Johnny Drama‘s book, they simply don’t like to advertise, and rely mainly on word of mouth for their stores’ growth and success. At the end of the day, everyone needs shoes though, and Highs and Lows believes that if people choose to come to their spot, they’ll look after them. Their ranges from adidas, Nike, Alife, Puma, Vans and Reebok, amongst others, has seen Kid Cudi, Chris Brown, Rihanna and basketball legend Ricky “Amazing” Grace get their kick game right.

www.highsandlows.net.au

Rear 21 Bayview Terrace

Claremont, WA Australia 6010

+61892843633

1/672 Beaufort Street

Mount Lawley, WA Australia 6050

+61892729893

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)