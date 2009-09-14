Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Livestock (#18)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

18. Livestock (Canada)

When it comes to Canadian kicks, Livestock raises the bar. With shops in Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary, they stock only the best with no discrimination on who makes them. This has spawned Chris Bosh to do an interview for a local sports channel in the store, and other members of the Raptors to roll through here and there along with Pharrell, Benicio Del Toro, Lupe Fiasco, Jason Statham and Tinker Hatfield. With only a select group of really good shops out there, what sets Livestock apart is that they paved their own way.

www.deadstock.ca

239 Abbott Street

Vancouver, BC Canada V6J 1M2

604.685.1433

1709 W 4th Avenue

Vancouver, BC Canada V6B 2K7

604.568.1444

116 Spadina Unit G1

Toronto, ONT Canada M5V 2K6

416.360.5483

