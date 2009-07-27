Top 50 Sneaker Stores: No Boys Allowed (#40)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

The concept behind No Boys Allowed is pretty self-explanatory: it’s a shop that features premium sneakers exclusively for women. And although the shop shares a city with the International Criminal Court, not even open a year yet, No Boys Allowed has been killing the competition. Working as hard as they can to make the boutique a success, owner Cim Froeling tries to have a collection as wide as possible from adidas, Asics, Nike, Supra, DC, Reebok, Spring Court, Converse, JB Classics, Keep, Vans and LA Gear. So for all the ladies out there, make sure you stop through the next time you’re in Europe.

www.noboysallowed.nl

Prinsenstraat 104

2513 Den Haag, The Netherlands

+31707802310

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)