Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Norml (#46)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

46. Norml (Canada)

If you take the trip to Ottawa and visit Norml, not only do they have great partnerships with their brands and exclusive drops on the regular, but they also do the retail part that is often forgotten or neglected within this industry. Priding themselves on excellent customer service and camaraderie with their clientele, there’s a reason Norml has been in business since 2000. Their selection of kicks is deep with output from Jordan Brand, Nike Quickstrike, adidas Originals & Skateboarding, Vans, Clae, Alife, Reebok, New Balance, Gravis, Pointer, JB Classics and Creative Recreation.

www.normlclothing.ca

184 Rideau Street

Ottawa, ON Canada K1N 5X6

613.562.2043

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)