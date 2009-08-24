Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Norse (#26)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

26. Norse (Denmark)

Sometimes the best collaborations have nothing to do with sneakers. In the case of Norse, a unique retail space operated by the creative collective Norse Projects, this is definitely the case. After meeting on the skate scene in Copenhagen way back in 1990, Anton Juul and Mikkel Gronnebaek were inspired to create something of their own. Carrying an eclectic mix of classic and design oriented brands, as well as a mix of artist based, limited edition and specialty products, Norse has done their part to contribute to the fact that Copenhagen is considered by some the most livable city in the world. With select pieces from adidas, Alife, BePositive, Clae, Converse, DC, HUF, New Balance, Nike, Red Wing and Vans you can see why.

www.norsestore.com

Pilestraede 41

1112 Copenhagen, Denmark

+4533932626

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)