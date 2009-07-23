Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Premium Goods (#44)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

As the first sneaker boutique in Texas and one of the oldest in New York, Premium Goods has been around for a minute. That’s why it was no surprise that they were chosen alongside some of the industry’s heavyweights during the 2006 NBA All-Star Game to participate in a Zoom Kobe 1 design contest. Ultimately, Black Mamba himself selected Premium Goods as a result of their original design and inspiration, thus creating the “Atomic” Zoom Kobe 1 last summer. Eight pairs of these exclusive kicks were released in Houston and Brooklyn shops on 8.8.08 at a retail price of $444. If that’s not the height of exclusivity, than I don’t know what is.

www.premiumgoods.net

2416 Times Blvd

Houston, TX 77005

713.523.8825

347 Fifth Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

718.369.7477

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)