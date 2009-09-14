Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Proper (#19)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

19. Proper (CA)

Just like the whole East Coast/West Coast rap battles of the 90s, there is definitely a difference between the kick game of the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans. Hailing from Long Beach, Proper comes to the game from a little bit of a different perspective when it comes to their buys. Stocking an elite selection from adidas, Clae, Vans, Reebok, Jordan Brand, Nike and Asics, Proper’s come correct since 2003. As for their celebrity clientele, they prefer to keep that list discrete, as that is why they come by, but if anyone can’t come in directly, they try to help them out while they are on the road.

www.apropersite.com

425 E 1st Street

Long Beach, CA 90802

562.628.9100

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)

26. Norse (Denmark)

25. Commonwealth (VA / DC)

24. Overkill (Germany)

23. Compound Gallery (OR)

22. Main Source (England)

21. Shoe Gallery (FL)

20. Dave’s Quality Meat (NY)