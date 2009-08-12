Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Qubic (#29)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

After opening the store on July 7, 2007, Qubic has established themselves as a global power in the game. With a relatively small scene taking place in New Zealand, Qubic was built to inject international flavor and global styles into the local market. Comparing themselves to other stores internationally rather than locally, they try to stay on top and one step ahead of the game at all times. Most importantly, as in any good business, they love and enjoy what they do. Having come from this culture as a participant for years, it’s easier for them to understand what people want, and what they want out of it. Carrying footwear brands such as Nike, Nike Quickstrike, adidas Originals, Vans Vault, Converse, New Balance, Alife and Keep, if you’re hanging out with the Kiwis, you gotta stop by. Just ask Lupe Fiasco, Gentry Humphrey or Futura who have all left more than satisfied.

www.qubicstore.com

154-160 Broadway

Auckland, 1023 New Zealand

+6495201685

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)