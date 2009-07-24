Top 50 Sneaker Stores: R.sole (#42)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

Without Frank Lloyd Wright, the Guggenheim would have been just be another museum in New York. Without Tobin + Parnes, R.sole would have been just another sneaker store in Missouri and Tennessee. Operating under that train of thought, it makes complete sense that R.sole spent $120,000 for the initial design fee for their two boutiques. Trying to stand out in a retail world where there is only so much variation in terms of product, the initial lure of the customer is priceless. That’s why every celebrity that comes to St. Louis or Memphis from Murphy Lee to Ted Ginn Jr. shops at R.sole, where they can cop kicks from Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, Converse, Creative Recreation, Clae, Supra and Vans.

6662 Delmar Blvd

University City, MO 63130

314.721.7653

374 S Grove Park

Memphis, TN 38117

901.761.1230

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)