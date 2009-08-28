Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Shoe Gallery (#21)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

21. Shoe Gallery (FL)

When Shoe Gallery opened in 1979, you could say that they were ahead of their time. Holding down the Miami scene for 30 years, Shoe Gallery is the spot for kicks in the state of Florida and has Carmelo Anthony, Bruce Bowen, Kenyon Martin, Rafer Alston, Dwayne Wade and the entire Heat squad fiending. While owner Danny Waserstein likes to keep everyone guessing, all the locals know that the hottest sneakers make their way to this 3500 square-foot boutique.

244 NE 1st Avenue

Miami, FL 33132

305.371.2063

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

27. Highs and Lows (Australia)

26. Norse (Denmark)

25. Commonwealth (VA / DC)

24. Overkill (Germany)

23. Compound Gallery (OR)

22. Main Source (England)